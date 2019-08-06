Getty Image

The biggest story of late July and early August in the NBA has been the incredible number of stars that have removed themselves from consideration for USA Basketball’s training camp ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Seemingly every superstar in the league has done so, leaving Team USA with just three All-Stars on the roster — Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker, and Khris Middleton — to go along with an odd mix of young players and hard-nosed veterans that you aren’t accustomed to seeing taking the floor at this level. What was interesting to watch was how the players pulling out of training camp started slowly and began to snowball to the point where a number of stars and even guys like Montrezl Harrell said no.

The reasoning given by most was wanting to focus totally on the upcoming season, one in which the league feels open for the taking more so than in any recent year. C.J. McCollum was among the early pull-outs and recently explained to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on the Woj Pod why he said no. He also went into his theory that once more guys turned Team USA down, others didn’t want to be the lone man standing.