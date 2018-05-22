Getty Image

The first quarter of Game 4 in Cleveland went about the same as it did in Game 3 as the Cavaliers shredded the Celtics to take a 16-point lead into the second quarter, which Boston was never able to recover from.

Boston’s road woes have been a major story this postseason and they reared their ugly head again early in Game 4. The Celtics would eventually wake up on the offensive end, but it was too little, too late as LeBron had another monster performance with 44 points on 17-of-28 shooting, including the play of the game when he was on the receiving end of an unreal outlet pass by Kevin Love.