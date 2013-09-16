Why The Cleveland Cavaliers May Be Headed Back To The Lottery

Cavs General manageris not in danger of losing his job, writes the Cleveland Plain Dealer‘s Mary Schmitt Boyer in this weekend’s mailbag . He’s drafted well, and thetrade that landed the Cavs presumptive franchise player Kyrie Irving was a smart move when combined with lottery luck. But the optimism heading into next season should be tempered by the countless injuries the Cavs have suffered in the wake of LeBron’s (original) Decision.

This is by no means an excoriation of the Cavs’ moves this summer, or over the four years of Chis Grant’s reign as GM. But with so much hope for this year’s squad, it’s hard not to poke holes in all the buoyant projections for next season. It’s also important to remember that most NBA fans want to see the Cavs back in the playoffs if only to witnessâ„¢ (sorry) Kyrie Irving on the big stage. His career is just getting started, and its fun to envision him taking it to LeBron and Co. in the first round as an eight seed, or possibly going mano a mano against Derrick Rose and the Bulls.

But the injury history of their front court stacks the odds against the Cavs even with all their moves and the maturation of Irvin and off-guard Dion Waiters.

Andrew Bynum may never play another minute in the NBA again. Chances are he will, but it’s almost as likely his knees can never again handle that 280 pound plus body while he runs and jumps on a hardwood floor. That’s not to say people (outside Philadelphia) aren’t rooting for him to get back to his 2011-12 form, it’s just that seven-footers with a history of knee problems are almost always battling them for the rest of their lives.

Seven-footers are sparse to begin with, but combine that with the athleticism and timing of a healthy Bynum, and there are only a few in the world at his level. The same could be said about Dwight Howard, Tyson Chandler Joakim Noah et al. Bynum is in rare company though; he’s a skilled seven-footer that’s made an All-Star team and won NBA titles, but even though he’s turning only 26 next month, trusting his health is foolish. Most smart Cavs fans know this.

Unfortunately, the man who will back him up hasn’t played more than 31 games in a season since LeBron James was still in town. But Anderson Varejao did increase his production enough in the first couple months last season â€” he led the league rebounding with over 14 per game to go along with a career high 14.1 PPG â€” to be a very real candidate for the All-Star game. But he injured his knee, and after surgery he suffered a blood clot that threatened his life!

That’s bizarre even for a Cavs player. Varejao’s offensive game was a nice surprise for Cavs fans last season. After dinging his knee â€” no surprise â€” he was only out 6-8 weeks to recuperate. Augment that knee injury with a life-threatening blood clot and all the bad juju in the world appears directed at Cleveland (we’ll ignore their other sports teams, but Cleveland sports fans know exactly what I’m talking about).

