UPDATE: While the team was in the locker room for halftime, the Hawks announced that Capela hyperextended his right knee and would not be able to return.

Of note, the Hawks have changed the listing to right knee *hyperextension https://t.co/pd7RLarre0 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) April 16, 2022

EARLIER: An attempt to prevent an easy basket right before halftime led to Clint Capela leaving the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an apparent knee injury. With the Hawks staring down a double-digit deficit right before they entered the locker room, Capela attempted to block an Evan Mobley dunk attempt and ended up getting caught with a pump fake.

As he flew past Mobley, Capela grabbed the rookie’s shoulders in an attempt to foul him and keep him from getting an easy basket. Unfortunately for Capela, this came at quite the cost — the big man actually pulled Mobley backwards, and as he fell, he ended up colliding with Capela’s right knee. The Hawks’ center ended up going down in serious pain as a result, and after taking some time to get examined, needed some help as he made his way back into the locker room.

Clint Capela went to the locker room with an apparent leg injury after this foul on Evan Mobley. pic.twitter.com/hGv3O9KvSd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2022

The foul was reviewed by the officials for a potential flagrant, but ultimately, it was determined that it did not quite rise to that level. At the time of his injury, Capela was one of Atlanta’s most impactful players, as he had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds. Shortly after he went down, the Hawks went into the locker room for halftime facing a 61-51 deficit.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available about Capela’s injury and his status going forward.