Clip Of The Day: Drake’s “HYFR” Music Video

#Video #Drake
04.10.12 6 years ago

They dropped this video on Friday, and while the song “HYFR” barely gets spins from me anymore, it’s popular enough to draw out some explosively passionate responses among hip-hop fans. It’s hard to spot someone more love/hate than Drake right now, and this video is no different. He’s already being proclaimed as one of the realest rappers out for this Bar Mitzvah-themed spot while simultaneously getting ripped as a phony.

What do you think of this video?

