Clip Of The Day: Jason Richardson Denied By The Rim

Sorry J-Rich, but it’s not 2003 anymore…
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Ouch.
jason richardson’s got quite a few highlights on his most embarrasing plays list. first there’s the 360 chase down block by lebron. that one missed breakaway dunk against san antonio (?) that would have tied the game. now this. he’s just one of the players who’s had the ability but was never good enough
@sonic — Never good enough to do what? J-Rich has had a pretty good career, averaging 18 ppg and 5 rpg.
C’mon now, never good enough? Somehow his lack of talent got by a shit-ton of scouts and ex-players who probably don’t know what they’re doing. The reason this clip is so powerful, perhaps, is that the dude has a ton of incredible dunks on youtube. Yes, he has done some stupid shit, and I do think the Lebron block kinda clipped his nuts for good, but that dude put in some WORK. Kick a dude when he’s down and on the way out………
That Lebron block was a foul.
@Austin Burton
He’s a good scorer, no doubt. Not a winner and doesn’t contribute enough to a team. I’d take him over ricky buckets – not saying a whole lot
@Sickness
On his way out? The dude is 29 years old. You’re the one kickin him
@sonic
He’s definitely closer to the end than the beginning, he’s got some time, but it’s fading fast for a leaper……
I agree with that. He’s no longer the dunker he was. To clarify I wasn’t saying he was never good enough at dunking – his two dunk trophies speak for themselves
That was a scary looking landing of Richardson’s right foot on Magloire’s leg.
agreed.
I think I saw Dwight crack a smile after Derozan layed it in…and yeah, the fall off in his athleticism is what stands out. Dude was a master of the dunk at one time.
But in his defense (and of all “veterans” players)…while his athleticism declined, other parts of his game have improved since 2003. Example: Improved 3 point shooting *see Jason Kidd*
JH, not to get the last word but I just looked this up – JRich is 3 for 19 from downtown so far this year. Talk about a horrible start
Ouch.
jason richardson’s got quite a few highlights on his most embarrasing plays list. first there’s the 360 chase down block by lebron. that one missed breakaway dunk against san antonio (?) that would have tied the game. now this. he’s just one of the players who’s had the ability but was never good enough
@sonic — Never good enough to do what? J-Rich has had a pretty good career, averaging 18 ppg and 5 rpg.
C’mon now, never good enough? Somehow his lack of talent got by a shit-ton of scouts and ex-players who probably don’t know what they’re doing. The reason this clip is so powerful, perhaps, is that the dude has a ton of incredible dunks on youtube. Yes, he has done some stupid shit, and I do think the Lebron block kinda clipped his nuts for good, but that dude put in some WORK. Kick a dude when he’s down and on the way out………
That Lebron block was a foul.
@Austin Burton
He’s a good scorer, no doubt. Not a winner and doesn’t contribute enough to a team. I’d take him over ricky buckets – not saying a whole lot
@Sickness
On his way out? The dude is 29 years old. You’re the one kickin him
@sonic
He’s definitely closer to the end than the beginning, he’s got some time, but it’s fading fast for a leaper……
@Sickness
I agree with that. He’s no longer the dunker he was. To clarify I wasn’t saying he was never good enough at dunking – his two dunk trophies speak for themselves
That was a scary looking landing of Richardson’s right foot on Magloire’s leg.
@sonic
agreed.
I think I saw Dwight crack a smile after Derozan layed it in…and yeah, the fall off in his athleticism is what stands out. Dude was a master of the dunk at one time.
But in his defense (and of all “veterans” players)…while his athleticism declined, other parts of his game have improved since 2003. Example: Improved 3 point shooting *see Jason Kidd*
JH, not to get the last word but I just looked this up – JRich is 3 for 19 from downtown so far this year. Talk about a horrible start