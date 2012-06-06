Clip Of The Day: John Wall, DeMar DeRozan, The Game & Chris Brown Showing Out In Summer League

While the majority of the basketball world is glued to the conference finals, L.A.’s Drew League has already started the summer basketball season. Metta World Peace, John Wall, Paul George and DeMar DeRozan have been keeping in basketball shape by playing in the league and as you can expect, there are already a bevy of highlights. But since this is the Drew League, the following highlights are musical in nature.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

At 6-4, The Game is a legit baller. During his Compton High School days, he played alongside Baron Davis, Tyson Chandler, Gilbert Arenas, and Tayshaun Prince. He even earned a basketball scholarship to Washington State University but as you can probably imagine that didn’t work out for him. As he explains on the track “Ol’ English”: Then I went to college, basketball was my dream/Quit the team ’cause I rather shoot rock wit’ the fiends.

Not to be outdone by his musical counterpart, in another Drew League Game, singer/actor Chris Brown raced down court and threw a lob to John Wall.

Although lacking the high school basketball pedigree of The Game, if you do a quick YouTube search you can see that Brown has quite an impressive highlight package from various charity and exhibition games.

We all know about the talent that Wall possesses, but he has admitted that he played in too many charity and summer league games last year. Despite saying this, let’s not forget that only a month ago he was killing the competition during exhibition games in Raleigh. I feel like it’s safe to say that this won’t be the last summer basketball highlight we see from John Wall.

Which play was better?

Follow Ananth on Twitter at @Ananth_Pandian.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.