Clip Of The Day: Portland’s Elliot Williams Plays 18 Games Of Chess At Once

There aren’t many basketball fans outside of the Northwest that realize Elliot Williams can sky. Ask Danny Green. Earlier this season, Williams dunked on his face off an alley-oop. The Blazer backup is also REALLY good at video games. Turns out he has another unknown talent: Chess. Williams recently hit up the Vernon Chess Club with the goal of playing 18 different games of chess at once. Okay, so Forget being another Michael Jordan. Williams is the next Bobby Fischer. So what if he played against a bunch of kids probably still learning their time tables. 18 is 18.

If the NBA had a chess tournament, who would win?

