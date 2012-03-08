Clip Of The Day: Portland’s Elliot Williams Plays 18 Games Of Chess At Once

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video
03.08.12 6 years ago

There aren’t many basketball fans outside of the Northwest that realize Elliot Williams can sky. Ask Danny Green. Earlier this season, Williams dunked on his face off an alley-oop. The Blazer backup is also REALLY good at video games. Turns out he has another unknown talent: Chess. Williams recently hit up the Vernon Chess Club with the goal of playing 18 different games of chess at once. Okay, so Forget being another Michael Jordan. Williams is the next Bobby Fischer. So what if he played against a bunch of kids probably still learning their time tables. 18 is 18.

If the NBA had a chess tournament, who would win?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Video
TAGSElliot WilliamsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP