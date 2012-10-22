Clip Of The Day: Roy Hibbert Dances “Gangnam Style”

10.22.12 6 years ago

We’ve always appreciated Roy Hibbert‘s fun side. On the court, everyone knows his worth. The Pacers actually outplayed Miami during their second round series in last year’s playoffs with their big man in the game. Without him, they were destroyed. He’s Indiana’s most important player, and one of the funniest dudes in the league. Check him out here going “Gangnam Style” at an Indianapolis mall during a “Meet The Rookies” Pacers event.

What do you think of his moves?

