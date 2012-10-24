Clip Of The Day: Yao Ming Plays Golf

Because Yao Ming is an absolutely massive human being, he can make just about anything look different. The man is 7-6, so you could probably film him grocery shopping and then put it up on YouTube with the title, “Yao Ming Goes Grocery Shopping,” and it would flood the Internet. Golfing is no different. Watch him hit a shot here that at least makes him look better than Sir Charles.

Could he beat Charles Barkley?

