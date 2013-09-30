Closer Look: L.A. Clippers Unveil “Back in Blue” Pride Uniform

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Los Angeles Clippers
09.30.13 5 years ago

After getting a sneak peak at the Clippers new “Back in Blue” uniforms in a NBA 2K14 video, today we have our first official look at the upcoming sleeved-uniforms. L.A. and adidas unveiled the new uniform today at media day, and these light blue joints will be worn for Clippers Sunday home games throughout the season.

The “Black in Blue” is paying homage to the team’s past. It’ll be the first light blue color the team has worn since being based in San Diego in 1985. The shorts also feature nautical flags to represent the team’s letters: L-A-C.

What do you think?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsLos Angeles ClippersStyle - Kicks and Gear

