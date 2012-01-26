Closer Look: Dirk Nowitzki’s 2011 Mavericks NBA Championship Ring

Earlier today we wanted to be the first to give you a sneak peek at the Mavs’ new championship ring , but now we have crystal-clear photos for you along with details on each historic piece. So as Dallas celebrated their first NBA title tonight, check out the bling – with 250 total diamonds – designed by Jostens’ master jewelers and members of the Mavericks organization, includingand

The ring bezel features “World Champions” flanked by 10 round-cut diamonds on each side of this 14 karat white gold ring. The prominent Mavericks logo is set against a custom blue stone encircled by 31 princess-cut diamonds – one for each year the Dallas Mavericks have been in Dallas and the NBA.