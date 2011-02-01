Closer Look: Kobe’s 3D Shoe

After seeing all three packs – East L.A., Orange County and Hollywood – from Nike Basketball’s All-Star Collection, there was clearly one shoe that stood out from the rest: the 3D version of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. I know what you’re thinking: “Aren’t all shoes 3D already?” Yes, but there’s never been a sneaker like this. Featuring a 3D treatment that is only visible when wearing 3D glasses, watch the Black Mamba come to life before your eyes.
Note: The inner sock liner, also 3D, features a classic “L.A.” logo design that is flanked by stars, a nod to the Hollywood celebrity culture.
What do you think?
Creativety is not always a good thing
to many articles about shoes on this site!
Dime should be more ball less fashion!
only ones out of the 3 im planning on grabbing
im with anon (post#2) … i saw less about shoes during the slow seasons of basketball. i want some hoop news and highlights trade rumors fantasy something during the season. it seems like almost every other post is about kicks. and i like kicks as much as the next guy, but about 1 in every 3 posts recently has been dedicated to kicks.
agree with 2 and 4
@anon and Colton
So what!! Don’t read it if you don’t like it, whats the problem?
Btw: love the kicks
I’m sure they look cool with some 3-d shades on, but they are straight up hard to look at otherwise.
These shoes are like the easy, f’ugly girl the desperate guy brings him for a one night stand; he can’t look at her face… instead of putting the paper bag on her head, he puts it on his own head just in case the paper bag slips falls off her head revealing that hideous face… F’UGLY!
i know this mag is about basketball lifestyle, but what have these shoes got to do with either?
listen to what @ANON says!!!! we come here for hoops….
Look at the top of the page fellas: “Dime Magazine (dimemag.com): Daily NBA News, NBA Trades, NBA Rumors, Basketball Videos, SNEAKERS” (Caps added for emphasis).
lmao, creativity isn’t always a good thing. Agree 100 %
Where the hell are some shoemakers thinkin nowadays? Soon enough we’ll have rockets and flamethrowers on the back of our kicks.