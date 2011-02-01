Closer Look: Kobe’s 3D Shoe

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
02.01.11 8 years ago 12 Comments

After seeing all three packs – East L.A., Orange County and Hollywood – from Nike Basketball’s All-Star Collection, there was clearly one shoe that stood out from the rest: the 3D version of the Nike Zoom Kobe VI. I know what you’re thinking: “Aren’t all shoes 3D already?” Yes, but there’s never been a sneaker like this. Featuring a 3D treatment that is only visible when wearing 3D glasses, watch the Black Mamba come to life before your eyes.

Note: The inner sock liner, also 3D, features a classic “L.A.” logo design that is flanked by stars, a nod to the Hollywood celebrity culture.

What do you think?

