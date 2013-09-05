Closer Look: Nike KD VI “Bamboo” Releasing This Month

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Kevin Durant
09.05.13 5 years ago

Fans of Kevin Durant have been waiting patiently for the “Bamboo” colorway of the Nike KD VI to release. On Saturday, September 14, the sneaker that was inspired by the balance, harmony, toughness and versatility of bamboo will finally be available. Initially launched during Durant’s 2013 Basketball Tour in Shanghai this past July, the sneaker features bamboo graphic patterns on the upper and the outsole, as well as a special outsole logo on the bottom of the shoe.

Volt Swoosh branding is a highlight on the upper, as is the bronze-colored accents found on the inner lining, laces, tongue and opposite quarter panels. For now, stick with Dime as more details emerge.

What’s your favorite KD VI colorway so far?

