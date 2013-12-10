A Closer Look: The Nike Kobe Prelude II

When Nike first unveiled the Kobe Prelude Pack, everyone at Dime had the same thought: Damn. When does the II drop? Seriously, this colorway is beyond dope. It takes inspiration from Bryant’s epic 2006-07 season, including a run where the Mamba dropped 50-plus in four straight games.

The pack will include new colorways of all eight of Kobe Bryant‘s signature sneakers, and all of them will take inspiration from his defining moments, mixed with dynamic art movements to create some epic colorways. We already got a close look at the Prelude I, which released this past weekend, and the Prelude series will continue with a special edition each week for the next two months.

This sneaker will be available in limited quantities on Nike.com (North America, Greater China and Western Europe) and at select retailers in North America and Greater China, so stay tuned for more release info. You can also check out the video and images below.

