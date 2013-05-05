Could Chauncey Billups Coach The Clippers Next Year?

The Clippers had to be the most disappointing team this postseason, not only blowing a 2-0 lead against Memphis, but also giving up a real chance at making the Finals. No one was more talented. There’s a good chance coach Vinny Del Negro isn’t brought back next year, and this is the craziest name we’ve heard yet as a potential replacement: Chauncey Billups.

Ric Bucher talked to one NBA executive who noted that if the Clippers were serious about keeping Chris Paul — who’s not guaranteed to stay — they would talk to Billups about making the move to become a head coach:

A tantalizing candidate to be the Clippers’ next head coach posited by one NBA executive if the team would like to maximize its chances of Chris Paul re-signing with the franchise: Chauncey Billups. I can’t tell you if Billups is interested in retiring as a player at this point, or even if being a head coach is what he wants to do next, but he certainly knows the game well enough, has long held unusual authority among his peers on the court and in the locker room. Then there’s this: no one is closer on that team than Paul and Billups. I also know that Paul’s control of the franchise, by virtue of the fact the Clippers will do anything to keep him, is nearly absolute.

At this point, Del Negro is at the mercy of Chris Paul, who wants to win a title and can’t take anymore seasons of losing in the first round. Put two and two together and that’s not a good sign for the current Clippers head coach.

ESPN’s Bill Simmons also tweeted this:

Also hearing there's a legit chance CP3 doesn't sign there now. It's wide-open. They'd have to hire a coach he likes, and even then… — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 4, 2013

Would this be a good move?

