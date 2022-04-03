mike krzyzewski coach k
Basketball Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of UNC Ending Coach K’s Career In The Final Four

The greatest coach in men’s college basketball history is ending his career without one final championship. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced before the 2021-22 college basketball season that he would retire when the Blue Devils’ year came to an end, and on Saturday night, that happened thanks to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The two sides faced off in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the history of their lengthy rivalry and the Tar Heels came out on top, 81-77, to earn a date with the Kansas Jayhawks for a national championship on Monday.

But in the immediate aftermath of the game, the focus for college basketball fans on the internet was celebrating the fact that Coach K’s career is over. While his success as a coach is unparalleled in the men’s game, Krzyzewski isn’t exactly beloved for what he’s done at the helm of the Blue Devils. As such, when the clock hit zero, a whole lot of folks pressed send on tweets to wish him goodbye.

The official Twitter account for the Tar Heels couldn’t help but bid him adieu in its final score tweet.

There were some attempts to send him out on a really positive note, like the one from Nike — the longtime uniform sponsor for Duke basketball. The official Nike hoops account asked the Twitterverse to name their favorite moment of Coach K’s career…

…and there’s about a 99.9999999 percent chance you can guess how that went.

The loss on Saturday was the second time this season that the Tar Heels spoiled a big night for Krzyzewski, as they went to Cameron Indoor Stadium during the final game of the regular season and picked up a win.

