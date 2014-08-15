Coach K: “You Don’t Replace Kevin Durant”

Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski confirmed the notion that reigning NBA and FIBA World Championships MVP Kevin Durant is irreplaceable. And though Krzyzewski has an unmatched wealth of talent at his disposal to pick up Durant’s slack, he hardly preached optimism at the conclusion of USA Basketball’s first training camp practice from Chicago yesterday.

Coach K is especially concerned by his team’s preparation in the wake of so much stylistic turnover as a result of the absences of Durant and injured presumptive starter Paul George. Unsurprisingly, Krzyzewski says that Team USA’s identity was being forged around Durant’s otherworldly talent and versatility.

“Well, the very first thing is we had a whole camp building what we are doing around [Durant]. So, that’s been everything, because you have really one of the great scorer’s at the four, so how does that change your offense, it changes your offense immensely. To do more things — the second thing, the reaction to the first thing, is you have to do more to get your guards shots. I mean, these guards are really good. We were complimenting one another, Kevin and those guards, with a good inside game, with basically those two (Paul George). Now, we have to look at developing our inside and getting the guards more involved.”

It’s no secret that Krzyzewski’s system features NBA wings masquerading as full-time “power forwards” – Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James dominated competition as nominal big men in the 2012 Olympics. That Coach K refers to the scoring exploits of Durant and George as Team USA’s “inside game” is indicative of just how large their absence looms. Durant and George weren’t just this team’s top two-way players, but the guys that most allow Krzyzewski to play the way he prefers.

Team USA lacked a player with the athleticism, length, floor-stretching ability, and experience to replace them before bringing in Rudy Gay a few days ago. As we said yesterday, don’t be surprised if Gay plays big minutes or even starts in Spain regardless of whether or not he does in Saturday’s exhibition. He’s a far cry from George let alone Durant, but represents this group’s best approximation of either player – especially the latter.

But playing without Durant is about more than specific replacements replicating his production. As Coach K says, the United States is adjusting its offense so its fantastically talented guards shoulder more scoring responsibility. That development supports the theory that both Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard could make the final roster behind Steph Curry and Derrick Rose. The Americans need all the firepower they can get without Durant, and utilizing two point guards in the backcourt might be the surest way to find it.

His perimeter depth surely eases Krzyzewski’s concerns, but not enough to eradicate them entirely. Team USA is undergoing a major shift just two weeks before the World Cup, and players had grown accustomed to playing how they were in Las Vegas when Durant (and George) were still in tow.

“It’s one of those things, you don’t replace Kevin Durant, you look different. And so, we have today and tomorrow to look different before we play a really good team. That’s of concern for me, because we are pretty far along. We had our best camp ever in Vegas since I’ve coached. Those guys were terrific. We had more in, but we had more in to play a certain way. Kevin deciding not to play, you don’t practice that, we didn’t until we were here. So, it’s concerning. But hopefully we will be good enough on Saturday and then we have New York and Grand Canaria to get better and get better during pool play.”

The United States plays its first game against an opponent this summer in an exhibition with Brazil on Saturday. And how the team acquits itself tomorrow night will go a long way towards not only calming the worries of Coach K, but basketball fans across the country.

Is Team USA in trouble without Durant?

