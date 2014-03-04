Coach Mark Jackson Sweeps Stephen Curry In Shooting Contest

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
03.04.14 4 years ago

In Mark Jackson‘s 17-year pro career he shot 33 percent from three-point range. Now he’s the coach of the Golden State Warriors, a team that features sharp-shooting Stephen Curry in their backcourt. After a recent practice, the Dubs coach and superstar squared of in a three-point shooting contest. The results will shock you.

Curry is a career 43.9 percent shooter from deep, and that’s while attempting 6.1 three-pointers per game. Jackson only attempted 1.7 per game during his career. That’s more than 10 percent separating the two, even as Steph attempts more than three times as many shots from beyond the arc. So Steph has it easy, right?

Nope.

Jackson swept Steph in a best of 5 from around the arc, yammering at him the whole way. The pair didn’t even make it to the fourth and fifth spots behind the arc because Jackson so thoroughly beat his star.

Steph claimed after he got beat that once they start a NCAA bracket-style competition with the whole team, that’s when he’ll light it up. But judging from Jackson’s shooting, Curry might have his work cut out for him and so might the rest of the Dubs squad.

