You would be forgiven if you looked at Wednesday night’s NBA schedule and made the executive decision to take a pass on Magic-Timberwolves, as Orlando arrived riding a 6-game losing streak and Minnesota was 1-9 in their last 10 coming in.

After one half of play, it looked like Minnesota would be the ones snapping their recent woes as they took a 51-35 lead into the break, but as has been the case far too often for the Timberwolves, the wheels came off late and a chance at a W slipped through their fingertips. The heroes of the night for Orlando were those you’d expect, like Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier who combined for 52 of the Magic’s 97 points, and one you wouldn’t.

Rookie Cole Anthony had one of his best games of his young career, scoring 13 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists on a perfect 3-for-3 night from beyond the arc, punctuated with this leaning buzzer-beater after the Wolves’ Jarred Vanderbilt missed a pair of free throws.

Anthony has been tasked with the starting point guard duties in Orlando in the wake of Markelle Fultz’s season ending injury, and as one might expect, it has been tough sledding at times. Wednesday was a bright spot though, and the type of performance the young guard can build off of and a much needed win for a Magic team that was really struggling coming in.