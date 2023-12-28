Wednesday night’s NBA slate includes a pretty fun game atop the Eastern Conference, as the Philadelphia 76ers made their way down to Orlando to take on the Magic. Both teams currently sit in the top-4 of the East and have aspirations of playing a lot of basketball once the postseason rolls around, and Wednesday is the first time all season that the two sides are going up against one another.

A fun subplot to this game revolves around Sixers reserve big man Mo Bamba, who spent the first 4.5 years of his NBA career in Orlando before getting traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last February. This marks the first time since that trade that Bamba has gone up against his old team, and apparently, one of his old teammates wants to make sure that he doesn’t feel too much love while the game is going on.

cole anthony is "issuing a personal fine to any of his teammates or coaches who interact with mo bamba" during magic-sixers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/llVxFNJOUD — Dan Favale (@danfavale) December 28, 2023

It is unclear how much Anthony is going to fine his teammates or coaches in the event that anyone says anything to him, but this is certainly a fun way to bust an old teammate’s chops. At least Bamba can take some solace knowing that he’ll be able to chop it up with people once the game comes to an end.