Collin Sexton has the unenviable task of being the guy the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted in the same offseason they lost LeBron James. The Cavs took Sexton eighth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, and while he boasted plenty of talent, no one expected the point guard out of the University of Alabama to be a star anywhere near the level where James presides.

It also doesn’t help that rookie point guards oftentimes need time to get used to life in the NBA, meaning that Sexton’s highlights would almost certainly occur far less frequently than his growing pains. While he hasn’t been perfect, those highlights still exist, and on Saturday night, Sexton might have had the finest game of his young career.

After taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Sexton and the Cavs played hosts to James Harden and the Houston Rockets. Sexton didn’t out-duel Harden on the stat sheet — the latter went for 40 points and 13 assists — but he still had a big night en route to a 117-108 victory.

Sexton had a career-high in scoring, dropping 29 points on an efficient 14-for-21 clip from the field. While he only went 1-for-3 from three, Sexton’s jumper was working, as he made eight of the 12 shots he took from outside the lane.