Congratulate Russell Westbrook On Engagement By Watching His Top Plays

Russell Westbrook got engaged to long-time girlfriend Nina Earl on Wednesday. What better way to congratulate the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar than watching highlights of his top plays from the 2013-2014 season?

Our favorite clip from the video above? Westbrook’s clutch four-point play in the waning seconds of Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies. This is just so, so Russ:

Despite a wealth of awesome moves like that one to choose from, we’re pretty sure Westbrook’s favorite play of the last year is getting engaged to Earl. Both played hoops at UCLA for the 2007-2008 season.

by @ninamari3_ “My life! I love you like XO @russwest44.. Thank you @jasonofbh for the gorgeous ring!

Congratulations to the happy couple, and to Westbrook on a fantastic 2013-2014 season.

