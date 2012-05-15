Converse Auckland Racer Ox

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
05.15.12 6 years ago

Summer is here, and when the weather gets nicer, if you’re like us at all, you’ll be outside enjoying it. Now you can in style as Converse is re-issuing one of their classic running sneakers, the Auckland Racer Ox. Updated suede and nylon materials, give it a new feel while the navy leather logo on the side panel and heel tab keeps the history together.

Head on over to Converse’s online store and scoop up your pair for the ridiculously-low price of $39.99. You can also choose from two other colorways: a grey/white/black pair as well as a navy/white/yellow base.

via NiceKicks.com and Caliroots

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Converse
TAGSAuckland Racer OxCONVERSEConverse Auckland Racer OxStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP