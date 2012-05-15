Converse Auckland Racer Ox

Summer is here, and when the weather gets nicer, if you’re like us at all, you’ll be outside enjoying it. Now you can in style as Converse is re-issuing one of their classic running sneakers, the Auckland Racer Ox. Updated suede and nylon materials, give it a new feel while the navy leather logo on the side panel and heel tab keeps the history together.

Head on over to Converse’s online store and scoop up your pair for the ridiculously-low price of $39.99. You can also choose from two other colorways: a grey/white/black pair as well as a navy/white/yellow base.

via NiceKicks.com and Caliroots

