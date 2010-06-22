Corey Maggette traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

A few hours after the rumors initially surfaced, the Warriors and Bucks completed a trade sending Corey Maggette and the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft to Milwaukee in exchange for Charlie Bell and Dan Gadzuric.

Maggette put up the quietest 19.8 points per game in the League this season, the master of getting meaningless buckets in meaningless games and never taking his foot off the pedal when it comes to scoring. His forte is getting to the rack and getting to the free-throw line, where he hit 83 percent this season. The 11-year vet has about $30 million left on the remaining three years of his contract.

The Bucks could use somebody who can create his own shot from the wing, what they didn’t get with Richard Jefferson and probably lose with John Salmons going into free agency. Michael Redd is also coming off his second serious knee injury.

The Warriors get a serviceable-at-best backup center in Gadzuric, and a solid perimeter defender in Bell. So in theory, Golden State addressed two of their bigger needs: size and defense.

What do you think? Good deal for both sides?