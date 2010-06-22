Corey Maggette traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

A few hours after the rumors initially surfaced, the Warriors and Bucks completed a trade sending Corey Maggette and the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft to Milwaukee in exchange for Charlie Bell and Dan Gadzuric.
Maggette put up the quietest 19.8 points per game in the League this season, the master of getting meaningless buckets in meaningless games and never taking his foot off the pedal when it comes to scoring. His forte is getting to the rack and getting to the free-throw line, where he hit 83 percent this season. The 11-year vet has about $30 million left on the remaining three years of his contract.
The Bucks could use somebody who can create his own shot from the wing, what they didn’t get with Richard Jefferson and probably lose with John Salmons going into free agency. Michael Redd is also coming off his second serious knee injury.
The Warriors get a serviceable-at-best backup center in Gadzuric, and a solid perimeter defender in Bell. So in theory, Golden State addressed two of their bigger needs: size and defense.
What do you think? Good deal for both sides?
good pickup a guy who consistently gets to the free throq line, create his own offense and can shoot. actually im surprised orlando didnt go after him instead of carter. man carter better bring it next yr.
Draft isn’t tomorrow
This just seems like the Warriors are bored and are looking to make some news headlines! Losing the offensive creation of maggette will be huge for the Warriors unless they can replace an 11 year vet in the draft!( doubt it) they have a talented backcourt which is still young and cannot take the load of scoring 20plus points a game each throughout the season to keep this team winning!
This has to be a way of clearing cap space to sign or trade for a legitamet star after july 1st if not this could be another horrible year for the Golden State Warriors!
On the other side the Bucks just picked up someone if healthy will get them 15ppg, if they are able to keep salmons and Bogut is healthy they may have a chance of sneaking past the 1st round of the playoffs!
any team getting corey maggette in a trade is the loser of the two teams.
this bum aint worth shit. neve has been and never will be.
GS won this deal in a landslide. that is good news for the new ownership. $30mil OFF the books!
Damn, now the bucks aren’t making the playoffs this year. Maggette will shoot his team outta many, many games next year.
wouldn’t be smarter for bucks to offer salmons around 7 million per year and draft gadzuric’s expiring contract for draft pick??
Did someone really say
“Losing the offensive creation of maggette will be huge for the Warriors”
“bad porn”………
i think San Antonio should go after Maggette, so they can get a real offensive presence, no offense RJ.
i did say that losing maggette will be a big lose for the GS, plus he was one of the only players that could match up height wise against opponents! Maggette is still a decent role player in teh nba!
@10…. no offense but I don’t think you follow the gdubs all that much….
he didn’t match up well against anyone because he was playing at the 4 spot since half our team was injured this year… brandon wright and randolph are coming back… they are quite a bit taller than bad porn…
secondly, offense is never an issue with the gdubs…never…never ever…. in fact, bad porn slowed down our offense… some called him the black hole because once he gets the ball, he is going to hold onto it for 6 seconds, and then drive…sometimes get fouled…
he was making 31 mil over the next 3 years… are you kidding me?? haha he could be a good 7th man to put in on a championship team that needs to get fouls efficiently on the front court of opponents, but not for 31 mil…
bucks needed a headline… so now they will try and sell a 20 point scorer to boost season ticket sales… meh
I am a maggette fan. He turned out to be basically the player that was expected out of duke. He does shoot a high percentage, but he has never been on a good team. If you play for the clippers and warriors your whole career do you have any choice but to be a gunner?
The warriors won’t be lost after this because he didn’t play that much anyway and the warriors suck anyway.
Bucks got better, but it was expensive.
Jennings, Redd, Maggettee, Mbah, and Bogut
The Bucks got the best out of this deal.Corey Maggette is 6’6 can get to the free throw line over 8times a game compared to Salmons almost 6 and he is younger.He should be what almost 34 at the end of his contract,Salmons wants a 5year deal that will take him to 36ish.You just got 18ppg,5rebs and 8-10 fta a game.It’s a matchup made in Milwaukee…
@”The Boddy”- Maggette and Salmons are the same age (30)…and Maggette is actually older by a month… Might wanna do some fact checkin’ before postin’…
Spurs going after Maggette…? Nah, from RJ “Bad Marriage” (or not) to Bad Porn ain’t really nothing to look forward to…
This is coup for the Warriors. Salmons must be asking for 12 mil a season, that’s the only way this deal makes sense for the Bucks. Even then I’m not sure adding Bad Porn makes sense
I know its not saying much, but now I would compare him favorably to Vince Carter, T-Mac, Q. Richardson maybe J. Richardson. Not a bad pickup at all, he is selfish, but effective in almost most systems … he is a good rebounder for a SG/SF, and a great FT shooter.
Great pickup for both teams.
Maggette isn’t a bad player at all. To maximize him, all you have to do is let him play off the ball, and catch him cutting to the basket to get to the line. He’ll get you 15ppg easily.
On a team like NO with Paul, or San An, Dallas or Phx with Nash, he’d instantly be a difference maker. He is also a good defender, too strong to be posted up, and a good rebounder.
Part of the reason why Maggette gets to the FT line so much is because he’s always attacking, whether it’s a good shot or not.
As someone else mentioned, GS is not lacking in offense. What they need are solid defensive players. Maggette has the physical gifts to be a lock-down defender, but chooses instead to focus on scoring numbers.
Good trade for GS.
I do like this pickup for Milwaukee.
Going from a horrible but great potential having team to a playoff team could mean the world for a vet. As long as he can buy into that this is more about the team than him, he & the bucks will be solid.
My point regarding offence and the (G-DUBS?) is that they have quality guards in curry and ellis but every team needs a player that is able to get his own offense and get free throws and easy buckets against bigger defenders! Unless the GS pick someone up that can do this then they have lost this which means losing out offensively! So wouldnt they have been better trading him for a decent big with expereince, that could get them some rebounds and actually play the 4 spot then!!
SO this trade has done nothing for the GS except free up some cap and the bucks have picked a piece that could help them get past 1st round!!