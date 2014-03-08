Cowboy Clad James Harden Butts Heads With Evan Turner & Destroys Indy

James Harden (photo. Instagram/NBA)

Obviously the Beard was going to rock something special for the ESPN cameras on Friday night. The Eastern Conference-leading Pacers came to town, so James Harden donned a complete cowboy outfit with red cowboy boots, a wide-brimmed black cowboy hat and a gunslinger’s mentality when the hit the court. Just ask Evan Turner about the wild west.

Look at this guy; Swaggy P, eat your heart out.

Maybe the Beard was borrowing the philosophy of old teammate Russell Westbrook and decided, “Why not?”

The outfit paid off it seems. Harden was 10-for-17 from the field (4-of-7 from deep) for 28 points to go with four assists, four rebounds and three steals. His shot chart combining three-pointers and shots near the restricted area had analytics heads all hot and bothered, too.

James Harden shot chart (photo. NBA.com)

Oh yeah, Harden also found time for a little old fashioned showdown at the OK Corral Toyota Center opposite recent Pacers acquisition, Evan Turner. So who’s the fastest gun in the West?

James Harden.

