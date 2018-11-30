ESPN and the V Foundation for Cancer Research are in the midst of their annual Jimmy V Week and, as always, the memory of Jim Valvano provides inspiration to many across the country and the world. His message to “don’t give up, don’t ever give up” resonates in the midst of everything and, over the years, the initiative has raised millions in an attempt to combat the disease.

With that in mind, the panel at Inside The NBA put together a tribute for the legendary Craig Sager on Thursday evening, kicking off their pregame show with the announcement that both TNT and ESPN personalities would be donning attire inspired by Sager on broadcasts this week.

The TNT crew pays tribute to Craig Sager with some #SagerStrong style. 👔 pic.twitter.com/rpryNwTwt5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 30, 2018

Sager was, of course, known for his style and clothing choices, with the quartet on the best studio show in sports bringing that to life here. As Ernie Johnson notes in the video above, it is also a strong partnership between the two networks and, more than anything, raising cancer awareness and funding to fight the ailment is the centerpiece.

In addition, tributes to Sager can be found throughout the league.