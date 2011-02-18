D-Rose d-rops 42 on San Antonio; All-Star Weekend 2011 is here

Has it really come to this? Derrick Rose can drop a 40-ounce on the best team in the League, the team with a 13-time All-Defensive pick patrolling the paint, and it’s not even a big surprise? At least it wasn’t to D-Rose, whose reaction at the end of his 42-point torching of the San Antonio Spurs last night had all the enthusiasm of a guy stuck in morning traffic … Chicago was up by seven at halftime, when Rose already had 21 points. He opened the third quarter in a brief jump shot duel with Tim Duncan, then took a backseat as Luol Deng and Carlos Boozer got theirs. Those two carried the Bulls to a double-digit lead about midway through the fourth, and then D-Rose (18-28 FG, 8 asts, 1 TO) took over again. His and-one over Tony Parker (26 pts) began a run where he scored 13 of Chicago’s final 15 points and hit dagger after dagger to keep the Spurs out of reach … Duncan (14 pts, 9 rebs) shaved his head, going with the Isaac Hayes baldie/beard look for All-Star Weekend. Duncan actually looked like he could be Boozer’s older brother … Watching the Bulls’ offense running on all cylinders, compared to how the Jazz are struggling, you’re seeing how much Boozer means to a team. Chicago’s frontcourt has become a very good interior passing unit, something Booz carried over with him from Utah … Serious question: How would the best Spurs team of the Duncan era — let’s go with the 2007 squad, when TD could still dominate and Parker had really come into his own — compete with the Jordan-era Bulls? Manu Ginobili and Bruce Bowen could conceivably somewhat hold their own against Jordan and Scottie Pippen, San Antonio would have the edge at point guard with Parker, and then who would guard Duncan? Plus, Gregg Popovich has proven he can out-coach Phil Jackson. It would be interesting … When did everybody officially stop considering the Mavericks a championship contender? (Probably the exact moment Caron Butler‘s knee popped.) Even though Dirk Nowitzki isn’t putting up crazy MVP numbers like he was earlier in the season — he’s averaged less than 20 points a night in January and February — this team is still very dangerous, as they showed in Phoenix last night … The Mavs led by two with five minutes left, before Dirk (35 pts, 13-18 FG) hit two free throws and a tough turnaround banker, and Tyson Chandler got a putback dunk and-one over Channing Frye to provide some cushion. On the replay, you could see Mickael Pietrus briefly make eye contact with Frye after the dunk, then lower his gaze like he was embarrassed for him … Frye (24 pts) kept the Suns in it until the final seconds though, like when he banked in a trey with 17 seconds left cut the Dallas lead to three. But the Mavs converted their free throws, and before that, got multiple wide-open shots on possessions where Phoenix needed stops …Read More>>
You know that Rodman guy was pretty good on defense. I love Duncan’s game and he has the size advantage but everybody had that on Rodman and still he found ways to guard even Shaq
And Ginobili plus Bowen could NOT hold their own against Jordan and Pippen. What the f*ck is wrong with you? No way the refs call those flops when Jordan sends Ginobili flying
that 95 contest was supremely weak…most memorable thing was when Rider missed the eastbay funk twice (what a great name for a dunk)…Rose’s supporting cast is great, if oft injured, he has a good 2nd and 3rd scorers, a shooter on the bench, a defensive minded big man, and they’re all good enough as a team to keep Keith Bogans in the League…I mean, faux reel, a team has to be pretty bad ass to start Keith Bogans and not have it effect them negatively
DEAD.
every dunk contest dunk ever
Manu holds his own against Kobe, so I don’t think Jordan would completely murder him or anything. You think of who Jordan was facing back then — Starks, Reggie, Gerald Wilkins, Nick Anderson — and Manu isn’t at the back of that pack.
Written by a drunk Austin Burtin!
Jordan would dare Bowen to shot, Pippen would have forced Manu right and when Manu goes left, Pip know Manu gonna go behind his back dribble. Sic Ron Harper on Tony. Or switch Pip on Tony and allow Harper to guard Manu.
Written by a drunk Austin Burton!
This Smack should be 110% all about the MVP of league in DRose 42pts 8asts plus a 10pt victory over the best team in the league, nuff said. Start the engraving process now..I told yall so since day 1 of season #GetInLine
Gotta agree with Showtime’s comment, that Rodman guy was not a bad defender. No was Ginobili could do anything against MJ or Pip, but let’s do give a little credit to Bowen who could frustrate either one a little. Still its the Bulls team all the way.
….clearly you wrote that to provoke some comments….
Even YOU cannot believe that trash…
This guy is foolish, “Manu & Bowen could hold their own against Jordan & Pip”, he should be committed for writing such nonsense.
Like it’s been said already, this kind of dumb statement has only one intention: stir s*** up…
Anyone with a semblance of basketball knowledge knows Ginobili and Bowen could never, EVER, “hold their own” against Jordan and Pippen. Are you f****** kidding me?!
Jordan-Pippen combo is too sacred to say that any other wing combo can mess with them. Give it another decade or so and then they will be brought down a notch and put up for debate. I wouldn’t say ginobli gets steamrolled but Jordan wouldn’t be pushed all that hard. The Eurostep vs. Automatic Fadeaways.
Really? Since when does Tim Duncan get frazzled? Close games but Bulls in 6.
hilarious interview with Blake, don’t know if you guys have seen it.
Will the rookies get back to back wins this year?
Dark Horse in the 3-point shootout – Mr. Kiesha Cole
Dunk Contest – Javale Mcgee [Made Free Throw Line Dunk; Kissing the Backboard]
@ DIME: “Manu Ginobili and Bruce Bowen could conceivably somewhat hold their own against Jordan and Scottie Pippen, San Antonio would have the edge at point guard with Parker, and then who would guard Duncan?”
WTF?!?!?! These statements imply that Manu/Bowen vs MJ/Pippen is a write-off match up. Are you serious, DIME? For an actual publication to write that crap is retarded. Lol!
First off, Parker wouldn’t get much done with Harper on him. Secondly, Rodman guarded K. Malone and Shaq better than anyone I’ve seen. And thirdly, the Bulls had Kukoc coming off the bench. Who, on San Antonio, is going to guard a 6’11” point power-forward?
Come on, DIME. Did you write that with the intention of causing a stir? Or are you actually serious?
I would be on the Pippen bandwagon if I didn’t see him play like ass for 3 years in Houston. He was horrible and still, technically, in his prime.
he needed Jordan more than Stockton needed Malone
@AB: “Manu holds his own against Kobe, so I don’t think Jordan would completely murder him or anything. You think of who Jordan was facing back then â€” Starks, Reggie, Gerald Wilkins, Nick Anderson â€” and Manu isn’t at the back of that pack.”
Sorry AB… Kobe is no MJ. The difference between Kobe and MJ is patience. MJ is much better at waiting for his opportunities to open up. Ginobili may score his 20… but MJ could drop 40 or even 50 on Ginobili or Bowen while having a conversation with them.
“Hey, you look familiar. I think I saw you on TV or something… That’s it!!! Perfect Strangers, right?? What’s up Balki!! How’s cousin Larry? How are things back in Mepos. Just an FYI, I’m going to score 30 pts with just my fadeaway, and maybe another 10 from the line. and if you make a mistake, I might hit a couple lay-ups. If you stop me, maybe you and cousin Larry can do the dance of joy. Ok, just to help you out, here comes a fadeaway, you ready?? In 5…4…3…2…1…
*fadeaway*
*swish*
You guys can’t be serious. If anything Pippen was/is underrated. Dude averaged 22 pts 9 boards 6 dimes and 3 steals while Jordan was playing baseball. Now add the fact that Pippen probably was the best team/help defender of all time and this shouldn’t even be a discussion
yu krazy bruce bowen would get p-owned by jordan and lets say he slowed down jordan who da hell is guuarding pippen he was like 6’8 manu to short he’ll just post his ass and rodman would bottle duncan smh and harper would own tp its murderr everywhere jordan would coach the team himself if he felt he was going to lose
here we go again with the rodman stopping superstars thing.
just because dude could stand behing the best pfs and centers doesnt mean hes effective against them. go check the stats for kemp and malone vs rodman in the finals. now go check how a rookie td did against him. rodman was good but he isnt stopping duncan hes not malone that will go for every rodman bs move and flop around mid court like two fags. harper isnt stopping parker. ill go with the bulls in 7 close games but remember the bulls struggled against greats bigs they couldnt beat the the spurs (robinson) and rockets (olajuwon) when they first threepeated. td is in that group but i rather go with a 05 spurs to make things closer td in his prime and manu at his healthiest. of course jordan is the greatest 2g ever and arguably the goat but he didnt hace sgs like the nba had today and manu is considered one of the best (not by control of course) so why couldnt he give jordan a good series? jordan also didnt face a team as good as todays lakers and celtics in the finals imo. how about the 99 team with a still very good admiral and td vs longley?
now dime should do a tourney going by alltime players for each team.
now i kinda agree with showtime
pippen imo what the 4th best player of the 90s.
@Ian: ” td is in that group but i rather go with a 05 spurs to make things closer td in his prime and manu at his healthiest…manu is considered one of the best (not by control of course) so why couldnt he give jordan a good series”
Manu is one of the top 2-guards TODAY. You want to rewind the clock to ’05 but use today’s Manu?? Sorry, Ian. If you make an argument for the 2005 Spurs team, you can’t use 2011 Manu.
And why we people writing off Reggie Miller? Mitch Richmond? Dumars? Drexler??
Just to remind you all, there was an argument who was the best 2-guard… Drexler or MJ. Which made the Bulls/Blazers Finals more interesting. MJ KILLED Drexler that series. and Clyde is a HOFer. Does anyone think Manu is going to the HOF?? Sorry, but with his portfolio so far, I don’t.
@Tig obamo
It’s called punctuation, try it once in a while, you might like it. (also you could avoid riding the short bus)
Better question is, the wade-lebron combo against the jordan-pippen combo. Wade wouldn’t slow MJ down that much but I can’t see Pippen stopping Lebron.
Jay
Manu in 05 was one of the top 2 guards before all the injuries he was better than the 11 version go watch the 05 finals again vs the great pistons defense. The same team that beat the lakers in 04.
Really jay manus portfolio isn’t hof worthy?? Sorry to break this to you but he’s a hofer for sure. Drexler scored a lot but where’s all the hardware manus won everywhere? Manu shows up for big games drexler didn’t.
You mentioned richmond well sir he didn’t have a good team to compete with the beast of a team jordan had around him so it didn’t matter how many times he got 40 his team sucked. Reggie who wasn’t even better than pippen gave jordan all he could handle and that’s with the bulls having the 2 best players in the series. Reggie shot more threes sure but manu will do more stuff in a game than reggie.
Click my name: Rose highlights
Am I the only one excited about the skills challenge during ASW? I could give two shits about about the rookie / soph game. It’s all about Sat night.
Blake Griffin better deliver on his “show them something they’ve never seen promise”!
@Ian.
Rodman’s defence wasn’t just about man-to-man coverage. He out hustled everyone on the court. He’s more mobile than TD and most PFs ever. He’s hedged the pick-n-roll perfectly, and he had the ability to guard all 5 positions.
Since you brought up Rodman vs Kemp & Malone…
vs Kemp: He had games where he grabbed 18 and 20 boards, and in 2 games he had 11 offensive rebounds.
vs Malone: He played with a bum knee in the first Finals matchup. But played Malone brilliantly in their second matchup. Malone did score 39 in Game 5 but the other 5 games, he shot terribly.
“ill go with the bulls in 7 close games but remember the bulls struggled against greats bigs they couldnt beat the the spurs (robinson) and rockets (olajuwon) when they first threepeated.”
Are you picking the best Spurs team versus the worst Bulls team? You’re all over the place man. Lol. Let’s stick with the 72-win Bulls vs. whatever you think the best Spurs team is. Because if we’re talking the first Bulls 3-peat, that team had Pip, MJ, and Grant, and nobody else.
When MJ came back and had Harper, Kukoc and Rodman, they were unstoppable.
I’ll admit I didn’t think D-Rose would be this good, once Noah gets healthy they may have a shot. I think Carlos Boozer and Deng are the unsung heroes of this unit.
@Ian: “Really jay manus portfolio isn’t hof worthy?? Sorry to break this to you but he’s a hofer for sure. ”
Manu a HOFer?? Really?? 15/4/4 is a Hall of Fame career?? BAHAHAH! They better make room in the Hall because if Manu gets in… guys like T-Mac, Vince, Richmond, G-Hill, heck, even Monte Ellis, the list goes on…
“Drexler scored a lot but where’s all the hardware manus won everywhere?”
Clyde has a ring, first team honors, multiple 2nd team honors, 10-time all-star. He led his team to the Finals. How many teams has Manu carried on his back?
Jay
I’m not picking the worst bulls team imo the first threepeat team is better. So they won 72 games in 96 nice but the comp wasn’t like the early 90s. If you think the first threepeat team only had 3 good players we shouldn’t even argue about this cuz you clearly don’t remember that team and his airness in his super prime.
Sorry…. can’t get over the claim that Manu frikkin Ginobili is a hall-of-fame player.
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Ian: “I’m not picking the worst bulls team imo the first threepeat team is better.”
You have a right to your opinion… but I can’t continue a conversation with someone with that opinion.
In my opinion, that opinion is crazy. Crazy, i tell ya!! Lol.
@ JAY
I’m not exactly the biggest fan of Ginobili but he is a Hall of Famer.
It’s the Basketball Hall of Fame not the NBA Hall of Fame.
His NBA averages aren’t outstanding but he has three NBA championships. I know I know, guys like Horry, Fisher and so on have rings as well but Manu’s been a star before the NBA. 2x League MVP in Italy (when Italy was at least on par or better than the Spanish league), Euroleague MVP, Olympic gold medal and so on
The comment board has been hi-jacked….aw to hell with it I’ll join in but not before I bring everybody back to 2011. I think its obvious who the best PG in the league is now. Rose has beaten all the top PGs so who else does he have to prove himself against? Now we just have to go back and beat Ray Felton lol. Now as far as the whole Bulls vs Spurs thing goes would Bowen & Ginobili give Mike & Scottie problems? No. Would they annoy the hell out of them? Absolutely! And who was the starting C for the 05 or 07 Spurs? Nazr Mohammed? Rasho Nesterovic? Im asking for real because i dont know. As far as X-factors go the Bulls obviously win that matchup. Toni Kukoc was versatile, whereas all you had to do was keep a hand in Robert Horry’s face outside the trey line. Chicago in 6(because Mike has NEVER let a Finals series go to 7 games)
Ian vs. Jay
Manu will be in the basketball HOF but I don’t think he gets in the NBA HOF. By today’s standards he came over kind of old, 23, and then had some injury plagued years. Always mentioned as the best 2 guard but came off the bench and wasn’t too healthy a couple of years. With the sentiment for flopping getting negative more and more by the day, he will be known as a flopper and might not get the votes necessary by the time he is eligible. HOF talent, but not a HOF career.
Wade-Lebron vs Jordan-Pippen. Lebron would get caught up in the hype and try to out shoot Jordan. That would play right into the bulls.
To take the argument a step further. Jordan spent his whole career getting hand and hip checked. They allowed contact back in the day. So you didnt really get to see MJ using todays rules. We got pretty close actually and he was dropping 20 a game at damn near 40. Bruce Bowen would foul out of the game by the 1st half and (i love manu) Manu would have awful offensive numbers taking him out of the game.
Come on Ian, shit the Bulls won SEVENTY TWO games for Christs sake. Also Jordan has chewed up and spit out Drexler who as JAY pointed out was even better than Manu.
When did Manu become a top 2 guard, am I missing something? It’s pretty much been Kobe/Wade (however you wan;t to put it) since 06 no way Manu cracks that list because he plays with the greatest PF of all time and a P who has just about as many AS appearances as him as well as a Finals MVP.
Chicago chew up and spit out any Spurs team you but seems like ya’ll have forgotten who Michael Jeffery Jordan was again. They don’t call him GOAT fro nothing.
I’ll just jump in at the end and say that the Bulls would absolutely kill the Spurs. Put Bowen on Jordan and say that Jordan ONLY gets in the mid 20s on average shooting. Pip would dominate Manu so bad it’d more than make up for it. And you KNOW that Jordan and Pip would lock Parker/Ginobili down.
TD vs. Rodman? I understand that TD is the best PF of all time, but his defensive efforts would be wasted on Rodman, and Rodman is to defense at the 4 what Bowen is to defense at the 3. So if we’re going to give Bowen the benefit of the doubt against Jordan, wouldn’t we have to do the same for Rodman against Duncan?
Bulls in 5? 4?
Jay
Here’s something you should know that everyone else already does. International ball counts so that euro league title , mvp , gold medal and 3 rings make him a lock for the hof. Peace jay.
And about the worst dunk contest dunks ever there were worst dunks than Antonio Harvey’s.
Tim Perry’s ”turrible” 360 attempt, Dale Davis bouncing the ball directly into the crowd, Baron Davis’ blind fold attempt where he proceeded to windmill the ball straight to the ground, and of course…Darrell Armstrong’s full speed running reverse lay up. All biblical fails lol!
Yes, it’s called the Basketball Hall of fame but a large majority of the players who get in are NBA guys. Kukoc isn’t even in the Hall-of-Fame.
and furthermore, Sabonis, who is easily the best European center ever, and even considered by some as one of the best centers ever, even though he only joined in the NBA when he was 32, isn’t even in the Hall. He’s in the FIBA Hall-of-Fame but not the Basketball HOF.
Manu is a 2-time all-star and made the 3rd team all-nba team once. Before you guys start putting Ginobili in there you gotta compare him to the other great Euros. He’s a lock for the FIBA HOF. but I wouldn’t be as eager as some of you to put him into the Basketball HOF. When Kukoc and Sabonis get in, then u can start that discussion.
@Ian: “Peace jay.”
You write that like you won something. Lol.
See post #45. Sabonis has waaaaaaaaaaaay more accolades in Euroleague than Manu has. FYI, he’s not in the Hall. Hasn’t even been nominated.
ROSE IS ROSE!!!! He’s ballin right now…Top MVP candidate for 1st half of the season!!!!
Stunna
Hehe sorry top 2guard as in shooting guard not that he’s the second best but he can make a case for 3rd best. That’s why I said he’s a top 2guard. Now where did I write the spurs win?? I just said the series is close because the 00s have seen a couple of team better than anything the bulls played in the finals. I bet I’m not the only one who thinks that the first threepeat bulls were better. Now using todays rules wouldn’t jordan and pippen foul out faster than bowen? Jordan said that thing himself that playing today he would prob foul fast.
Super busy day for me austin shoulda left this for a sunday.
We all just need to take a Ginobili step back and ask why we even got caught up in this bulls-spurs question. The bulls beat all challengers with the expection of Jerry Krause of possibly gambling.
I’ll take Stephen Curry in the Skills challenge. Isn’t one of the spots making a jumpshot?