Dwyane Wade Tells His Critics: “I’ll See You In June”

#Dwyane Wade
01.03.14 5 years ago 14 Comments

As part of his spot for Mission Court Grip, the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade has a response for the critics who say he’s too old and too beat-up to get it done for the Heat. He’s on a mission this year.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Still think I’ve lost a step? I’ll see you in June,” Wade promises after going through some circuit training and a basketball workout on the hardwood with Court Grip on his kicks.

[Vid via YouTube user MissionAthleteCare]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSCourt GripDWYANE WADEMission Court GripSmackThe Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP