Dwyane Wade Tells His Critics: “I’ll See You In June”

As part of his spot for Mission Court Grip, the Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade has a response for the critics who say he’s too old and too beat-up to get it done for the Heat. He’s on a mission this year.

“Still think I’ve lost a step? I’ll see you in June,” Wade promises after going through some circuit training and a basketball workout on the hardwood with Court Grip on his kicks.

