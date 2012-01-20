Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.20

Beast of the Night: LeBron James posted 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals, three blocks and two three-pointers last night against the Lakers. He shot 44 percent (12-27) from the field, 71 percent (5-7) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Maybe it wasn’t as momentous as MJ‘s “flu game,” but this was a huge line from a guy who was questionable with the flu-like symptoms until about an hour before the start of the game. LeBron has hit nine three-pointers in his last three games, which is noteworthy because he hit zero threes in the 10 games before that.

Lines for Discussion:

Kobe Bryant: 8-21 FG (38%), 5-5 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He’s shooting a combined 15-of-43 (35 percent) from the floor in his last two games. His stock has dropped after his four-game streak of 40-plus-point games, but his top 10 status remains intact for now. With Kobe logging nearly 38 minutes a game so far, questions about his health down the stretch of the season are legitimate.

Pau Gasol: 11-19 FG (58%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Blame it on the guy above or blame it on Gasol’s own confidence issues, but the Spaniard is having a downer of a season. He has top 20 value so far in the 2011-12 NBA season, but that’s not good enough for a guy who was drafted in the top 10 of most leagues. Expect him to pick up the pace eventually.

Al Jefferson: 8-18 FG (44%), 6-8 FT (75%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; After a concerning start to the season, Jefferson has compiled top 15 averages. He’s taking tangible strides to stay in better shape this season, so his owners should have little to fear heading forward with this big man in their starting lineups.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jason Smith: 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to start and produce usable lines, which makes him worth consideration if you need a big man.

Marco Belinelli: 15 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s inconsistent, but give him a look if you need some points and threes.

Courtney Lee: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; This was a big line from Lee in his second game back from a calf injury. He’s worth a speculative add if you need threes and steals.

Rodrigue Beaubois: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; His inconsistency is an issue and makes him appealing only in deeper leagues for the moment.

C.J. Miles: 17 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; Three of his last four games have been solid. He deserves a look if you need some points, threes and steals.

Injuries:

Jermaine O’Neal (wrist): expected to go tonight

Chris Wilcox (calf): doubtful tonight

Keyon Dooling (knee): questionable tonight

Rajon Rondo (wrist): doubtful tonight

Sasha Pavlovic (wrist): day-to-day

Vince Carter (foot): out indefinitely

Will Bynum (foot): expected to return tonight

Jordan Hill (flu): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (ankle): day-to-day

Shawne Williams (foot): out Saturday

Carmelo Anthony (personal, ankle, wrist): expected to play tonight

Marcus Camby (ankle): will start tonight

Josh Howard (quad): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See how Avery Bradley fares for the Celtics if Rondo and Dooling can’t go tonight against the Suns.

For Next Week:

5 games: ORL

4 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJN, NOR, NYK, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, WAS

3 games: DEN, GSW, LAC, LAL, OKC, SAC, UTA

