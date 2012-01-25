Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.25

Beast of the Night: Andrea Bargnani posted 36 points, six boards, two assists, two steals, a block and four three-pointers in his mighty comeback from a calf injury. He shot 48 percent (10-21) from the floor, 100 percent (12-12) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Bargnani is having himself a solid all-around season with no real signs of a letdown in sight.

Lines for Discussion:

Carmelo Anthony: 0-7 FG (0%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 Pt, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; And you thought his recent shooting woes were bad. This will likely be Melo’s worst game of the season, though his season has been a disappointment so far. For a guy who was drafted in the first or second round, his top 35 value so far this season isn’t cutting it.

Kemba Walker: 7-17 FG (41%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; With D.J. Augustin sidelined for a while, Walker’s stock will rise in the coming days. Owners should at least attempt to sell high while they can.

Chris Bosh: 10-16 FG (63%), 14-14 FT (100%), 1 three, 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Bosh is now a top 20 fantasy basketball stud this season. His value will drop once Dwyane Wade returns, but he’s been a delight for his owners so far this season.

Marcin Gortat: 9-16 FG (56%), 3-5 FT 60%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; Gortat is clearly over his thumb injury and has double-doubled in nine straight games now. He should have no trouble finishing the season with top 30 value.

O.J. Mayo: 8-15 FG (53%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mayo is on a nice little streak right now but his ceiling remains low. It will be even lower once Zach Randolph returns.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Samardo Samuels: 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Just monitor him for now.

Leandro Barbosa: 19 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Don’t be hesitant to ride him while he’s hot.

James Johnson: 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth picking up in normal-sized leagues.

Linas Kleiza: 5 Pts, 1 three, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s not worth picking up unless you’re in a deeper league at this point.

Hakim Warrick: 17 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; He’s capable of getting hot for streaks of games, but he’s not too dynamic stats-wise.

Marcus Camby: 3 Pts, 22 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO; A vintage Camby line, but it’s fool’s gold.

Injuries:

D.J. White (knee): day-to-day

D.J. Augustin (toe): will miss at least another three games

Luol Deng (wrist/hand): torn ligament makes him week-to-week

Arron Afflalo (groin): out tonight

Rudy Fernandez (Achilles): didn’t practice yesterday; monitor his status

Chris Paul (hamstring): practiced yesterday; monitor his status

Dwyane Wade (ankle): traveling with the team for tonight’s game; monitor his status

Martell Webster (back): will have his back tested Thursday; monitor his status

Baron Davis (back): day-to-day

Josh Howard (quad): probable tonight

Carmelo Anthony (wrist): probable tonight

Grant Hill (eye): probable for Friday

For Tonight:

Check the statuses of CP3 and Wade.

Monitor Stephen Curry‘s progress, as the Warriors host the Blazers.

