Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.25

Beast of the Night: Andrea Bargnani posted 36 points, six boards, two assists, two steals, a block and four three-pointers in his mighty comeback from a calf injury. He shot 48 percent (10-21) from the floor, 100 percent (12-12) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Bargnani is having himself a solid all-around season with no real signs of a letdown in sight.
Lines for Discussion:
Carmelo Anthony: 0-7 FG (0%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 Pt, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; And you thought his recent shooting woes were bad. This will likely be Melo’s worst game of the season, though his season has been a disappointment so far. For a guy who was drafted in the first or second round, his top 35 value so far this season isn’t cutting it.
Kemba Walker: 7-17 FG (41%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; With D.J. Augustin sidelined for a while, Walker’s stock will rise in the coming days. Owners should at least attempt to sell high while they can.
Chris Bosh: 10-16 FG (63%), 14-14 FT (100%), 1 three, 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Bosh is now a top 20 fantasy basketball stud this season. His value will drop once Dwyane Wade returns, but he’s been a delight for his owners so far this season.
Marcin Gortat: 9-16 FG (56%), 3-5 FT 60%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; Gortat is clearly over his thumb injury and has double-doubled in nine straight games now. He should have no trouble finishing the season with top 30 value.
O.J. Mayo: 8-15 FG (53%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mayo is on a nice little streak right now but his ceiling remains low. It will be even lower once Zach Randolph returns.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Samardo Samuels: 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Just monitor him for now.
Leandro Barbosa: 19 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Don’t be hesitant to ride him while he’s hot.
James Johnson: 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth picking up in normal-sized leagues.
Linas Kleiza: 5 Pts, 1 three, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s not worth picking up unless you’re in a deeper league at this point.
Hakim Warrick: 17 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; He’s capable of getting hot for streaks of games, but he’s not too dynamic stats-wise.
Marcus Camby: 3 Pts, 22 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO; A vintage Camby line, but it’s fool’s gold.
Injuries:
D.J. White (knee): day-to-day
D.J. Augustin (toe): will miss at least another three games
Luol Deng (wrist/hand): torn ligament makes him week-to-week
Arron Afflalo (groin): out tonight
Rudy Fernandez (Achilles): didn’t practice yesterday; monitor his status
Chris Paul (hamstring): practiced yesterday; monitor his status
Dwyane Wade (ankle): traveling with the team for tonight’s game; monitor his status
Martell Webster (back): will have his back tested Thursday; monitor his status
Baron Davis (back): day-to-day
Josh Howard (quad): probable tonight
Carmelo Anthony (wrist): probable tonight
Grant Hill (eye): probable for Friday
For Tonight:
Check the statuses of CP3 and Wade.
Monitor Stephen Curry‘s progress, as the Warriors host the Blazers.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
drop raymond felton for baron davis?
Doc, Any idea when Z. Randolph is coming back?
Pulled the trigger and dropped Diaw for CJ Miles yesterday. What do you think?
I want to sell high on Bosh. Who do you think I can target for him?
Hey Doc,
In my 13team roto league I am currently in 12th and struggling. I was looking to do a 2 for 1 trade for one of my best guys to imrpove my weak spots at the end of my roster. I got offered Tyreke+Garnett or Granger+Okafor for Josh Smith. Would you make that deal? and if so, which combo is better?
thanks,
Willy
@Doc,
do you think it’s worth my 1st priority off waiver to pick up george hill?
if so, who would you drop? stuckey or tmac?
also have dudley as a fa right now… would you pick him up for stuckey or tmac?
would love to sell high on kemba before he hits rookie wall, but would should i target?
my roster is (besides looking pathetic in%s):
evans/stuckey/felton/livingston/tmac/walker
deng/james johnson
frye/lma/al jeff/ryan anderson
Doc,
Is Frye worth holding onto or should I drop him for one of the guys below?
Richard Jefferson
Jason Richardson
Udonis Haslem
Mike Miller
George Hill
my current roster is:
Monta/Jack/Holiday/Mo Williams
Wright/Delfino/Gallinari/James Johnson
Harrington/Pau/Scola/Frye
Doc,
What do you think of Wesley Matthews? Would you drop him for any of these guys: Rip Hamilton, Shumpert, B. Diddy, L. Ridnour?
Gday doc,
I’m in a 14 team standard H-H league and I’m coming 12th, we only play with one uti though Not sure how to help my team, I was originally going to punt fg% but I’m not doing that badly there and losiingmost other stats. My team is
Guards – Westbrook, Kevin Martin, afflalo
Forwards – melo, bargs, dujuan Blair
Centers – m gasol, Bynum
Util – bj mullens
Bench – rip, baron, Jodie Meeks
I know Blair and mullens are terrible, who should I try and trade and what should I be focusing on?
Love your work.
Cheers
Doc,
What do you think about Lebron, Jack and M.Gasol for J.Smoove, CP3 and Bargnani?
Hey all, sorry for the late responses — crazy workloads bearing down on me.
@melvin: I wouldn’t do that.
@YUP: Late February is a safe bet.
@G: Good swap. For Bosh, you can target guys like Gallo, Bargnani, Dalembert, Ryan Anderson…
@Willy: No to both.
@hakasan: No, not unless you’re in a deep league. I’d rather drop T-Mac though. T-Mac for Dudley sounds good. It’d be tough to find an owner to truly trust Walker, but target guys in the range of Dorell Wright, Tony Allen, Teague…
@mules: I’d swap Frye for J-Rich.
@Size: Matthews will get his groove back eventually. I’d wait on that.
@Bricklayer: I’d try to either go big (trade K-Mart or Melo maybe) or deal away Gasol and Bynum to bulk up your assists/threes/steals.
Thanks Doc,
I’m in a 14 team roto league… already let blatche go without using up my waiver priority… just seems like having this priority is more burden than not… since once i use it up, i’ll go to the back of the line… but at the same time, it’s an endless wait for the right player to get dropped….
will pick up dudley later… i wonder if george hill will be claimed off waiver or be available later…
Doc,
Should i trade (my) Nash and Elton Brand for Calderon and Bogut?
oh btw, this is a point’s league!
Doc, always great advice! Need big man stats, those available are ty thomas, amir johnson, bj mullens and boris diaw. Anyone worth dropping jared dudley for? Thanks!