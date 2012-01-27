Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.27

Beast of the Night: Marc Gasol finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals last night against the Clippers. He shot 42 percent (5-12) from the field, 100 percent (8-8) from the free-throw line and had zero turnovers. Gasol gets some much-deserved attention here, since he’s been steadily putting up top 10 numbers so far this season. His stats will inevitably decline when Zach Randolph returns, but Gasol was still putting up top 10 numbers when Randolph was in the lineup.

Lines for Discussion:

Paul Pierce: 7-18 FG (39%), 8-11 FT (73%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Since Rajon Rondo went down with that wrist injury four games ago, Pierce has averaged 8.3 assists per game and regained top 25 status.

Kevin Garnett: 6-14 FG (43%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; In his last two games, KG has racked up eight steals and six blocks. He remains a reliable all-around helper.

Blake Griffin: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-8 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; To be blunt, Griffin has been a bit of a disappointment this season. Save for marginal improvements in his field-goal percentage and steals, all his averages are worse off than they were last season.

Mo Williams: 8-15 FG (53%), 2 threes, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl; Williams has hit 13 threes in his last five games. It looks like he’s comfortable with his sixth-man role.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Mickael Pietrus: 12 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast; Give him a chance if you’re in need of threes.

E’Twaun Moore: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Blk; Just monitor him for now.

Injuries:

Raja Bell (knee, back): game-time decision tonight

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): day-to-day

Rajon Rondo (wrist): day-to-day

D.J. White (knee): out for tonight and tomorrow

Gerald Henderson (back): ditto

Luol Deng (wrist): could return Sunday

Vince Carter (foot): practiced yesterday; monitor his status for tonight

Dirk Nowitzki (knee, conditioning): targeting Sunday for his return

Rudy Fernandez (Achilles): game-time decision tonight

Arron Afflalo (groin): doubtful for tonight

Ty Lawson (ankle): ditto

Tayshaun Prince (personal): questionable tonight

Charlie Villanueva (ankle): out for tonight

Ben Gordon (shoulder): doubtful for tonight

Andrew Bogut (ankle): fractured left ankle threatens his season; monitor his status

Manu Ginobili (hand): about three weeks away

Al Jefferson (ankle): game-time decision tonight

For Tonight:

See if Tyrus Thomas can keep things rolling tonight against the Sixers.

Ditto for Devin Harris against the Mavs.

For Next Week:

5 games: DET, MEM

4 games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJN, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: ATL, CHA, CLE, GSW, LAL, SAC

