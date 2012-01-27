Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 1.27

Beast of the Night: Marc Gasol finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals last night against the Clippers. He shot 42 percent (5-12) from the field, 100 percent (8-8) from the free-throw line and had zero turnovers. Gasol gets some much-deserved attention here, since he’s been steadily putting up top 10 numbers so far this season. His stats will inevitably decline when Zach Randolph returns, but Gasol was still putting up top 10 numbers when Randolph was in the lineup.
Lines for Discussion:
Paul Pierce: 7-18 FG (39%), 8-11 FT (73%), 2 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Since Rajon Rondo went down with that wrist injury four games ago, Pierce has averaged 8.3 assists per game and regained top 25 status.
Kevin Garnett: 6-14 FG (43%), 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; In his last two games, KG has racked up eight steals and six blocks. He remains a reliable all-around helper.
Blake Griffin: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-8 FT (50%), 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; To be blunt, Griffin has been a bit of a disappointment this season. Save for marginal improvements in his field-goal percentage and steals, all his averages are worse off than they were last season.
Mo Williams: 8-15 FG (53%), 2 threes, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl; Williams has hit 13 threes in his last five games. It looks like he’s comfortable with his sixth-man role.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Mickael Pietrus: 12 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast; Give him a chance if you’re in need of threes.
E’Twaun Moore: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Blk; Just monitor him for now.
Injuries:
Raja Bell (knee, back): game-time decision tonight
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): day-to-day
Rajon Rondo (wrist): day-to-day
D.J. White (knee): out for tonight and tomorrow
Gerald Henderson (back): ditto
Luol Deng (wrist): could return Sunday
Vince Carter (foot): practiced yesterday; monitor his status for tonight
Dirk Nowitzki (knee, conditioning): targeting Sunday for his return
Rudy Fernandez (Achilles): game-time decision tonight
Arron Afflalo (groin): doubtful for tonight
Ty Lawson (ankle): ditto
Tayshaun Prince (personal): questionable tonight
Charlie Villanueva (ankle): out for tonight
Ben Gordon (shoulder): doubtful for tonight
Andrew Bogut (ankle): fractured left ankle threatens his season; monitor his status
Manu Ginobili (hand): about three weeks away
Al Jefferson (ankle): game-time decision tonight
For Tonight:
See if Tyrus Thomas can keep things rolling tonight against the Sixers.
Ditto for Devin Harris against the Mavs.
For Next Week:
5 games: DET, MEM
4 games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJN, NOR, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS
3 games: ATL, CHA, CLE, GSW, LAL, SAC
I am forced to drop Bogut now that he will be out at least 6-12 weeks. Can you rank these centers? Blair, Splitter, Okur, Udoh, Biyombo, and Kaman. My only center is Noah so I need to pick up two centers to help my team w/ FG%, rebounds, steals, and blocks. I’m pretty much set in FT% so it is ok for me to get a bad FT% big. Can you help rank these guys?
@Doc,
needing big man stats as well… now that al jeff is out and frye is playing 10 mins a game… what’s the ceiling on speights? i know he only played 8 mins last night, but it seems like he’s got the starting job until zbo returns in 7 weeks? worth the pick up? there’s always darko and splitter?
thinking livingston is ok to drop since cpt jack and dunleavy are both back now… also have george hill on FA list, danny green, cj watson…
evans/stucky/felton/livingston/walker/
deng/james johnson/brandon rush
frye/lma/ryanderson/al jeff/
Hey Doc,
Would you drop Devin Harris to pick up Jammy Nelson off the wire?
Thanks,
Willy
Will gooden start for the rest of the season as long as bogut is out? is he worth it or maybe camby?
@Jimmy: Splitter, Blair, Udoh, Kaman, Biyombo, Okur.
@hakasan: Speights will be inconsistent until Z-Bo returns to push him to the bench. I’d roll with Splitter.
@Willy: I’d stick with Harris.
@jkidd5: I’d rather have Gooden.