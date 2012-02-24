Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.24

Beast of the Night: Kevin Durant finished the first half of the season to the tune of 33 points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals, one block and two three-pointers. He shot 55 percent (12-22) from the field, 100 percent (7-7) from the charity stripe and had two turnovers. Durant has been a stud, as expected, so far this season. He’s improved his field-goal percentage, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks from their marks in his 2010-11 campaign.
Lines for Discussion:
Jeremy Lin: 1-11 FG (9%), 6-6 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 8 TO; The bubble has finally popped — for now. Lin remains an appealing fantasy asset, but he was just wrecked by the Heat’s defense last night. The All-Star break should do him good, and Lin’s owners should hope coach Mike D’Antoni limits his point guard’s minutes to a sustainable level going forward.
Andre Miller: 7-10 FG (70%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Miller has been unsteady this month but remains a guy worth having on your bench in most leagues.
Serge Ibaka: 5-10 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Blk; Ibaka has roared back after starting the season off slowly. He’s averaging 9.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.4 blocks in 14 games this month.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Norris Cole: 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Cole has done just enough to warrant consideration in deeper leagues.
Metta World Peace: 9 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; I love that I can finally type out his name, but World Peace remains irrelevant in all but the deepest of leagues.
Willie Green: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 TO; Green is worth a pickup if Joe Johnson misses time after the break.
Jannero Pargo: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Ditto.
DeJuan Blair: 28 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Blair blew up last night, but he doesn’t block enough shots to truly be a valuable fantasy asset.
Richard Jefferson: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s still not worth owning in most leagues until he can string some consistency together.
Matt Bonner: 12 Pts, 4 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; Bonner has been a three-point machine for the past couple weeks.
Corey Brewer: 23 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s been making some small waves lately and is worth a speculative add if you need some points, threes and steals.
Injuries:
Mike Dunleavy (ankle): day-to-day
Quentin Richardson (Achilles): day-to-day
Jameer Nelson (knee): day-to-day
Kawhi Leonard (calf): day-to-day
For Next Week:
4 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, GSW, HOU, LAC, MIL, MIN, NOR, PHI, SAC, TOR, UTA
3 games: ATL, CHA, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, MIA, NJN, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR, SAS
2 games: IND, NYK
Hey Doc, what are you thoughts on this trade I just pulled off? I gave up Dwight and Dorrell Wright and got D Wade and Paul George in return. It’s a roto league, standard cats with no turnovers. I also have Javale, Serge and Deandre, so I’ve pretty much already won blocks and boards for the season, but am looking to make up some ground in threes, points and assists. Looks good eh?
Doc, which do you think is a better option at PG? Andre Miller or B.Knight?
why do we even post questions anymore? dude doesn’t respond
hey double J.. who do you think would be a better option? Miller or Knight?