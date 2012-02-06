Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.6 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Paul George averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 4.5 threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 48 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line, while averaging 1.5 turnovers in that stretch. For the season, George is averaging Top 25 numbers. While none of his categorical averages are phenomenal, he’s an all-around helper who doesn’t hurt his owners anywhere. He’s far exceeding the sleeper tag placed on him heading into the 2011-12 NBA season.

Lines for Discussion:

Jared Dudley (2/3): 5-10 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Stl; It’s a shame Dudley suffered a thigh bruise that forced him to miss the next game. Owners should pay attention to how he performs when he returns â€“ he was on a bit of a roll in his four games before the injury.

Dirk Nowitzki (2/3): 12-17 FG (71%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 TO; He followed this up with a 24/8/3 performance, which seems to indicate that Nowitzki’s finally finding his bearings again. Owners who bought low should feel proud for the time being.

Trevor Ariza (2/4): 9-12 FG (75%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Ariza’s been maddeningly inconsistent this season, though his solid thieving and across-the-board production make him worth starting for teams that don’t mind his notoriously poor field-goal percentage.

Anderson Varejao (2/4): 8-13 FG (62%), 1-2 FT (50%), 17 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; Vareajo is averaging 16.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in his last three games. He remains a top 50 fantasy basketball player this season, better than most owners expected.

Tony Parker (2/4): 16-29 FG (55%), 10-12 FT (83%), 42 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; The only thing missing from this pristine line was a three-pointer, but we won’t nitpick here. This was a monster line from Parker, who’s having himself a fine season. His scoring and assists are up from their marks last season, but we’ll have to see how Manu Ginobili‘s eventual return affects Parker’s production.

Carlos Boozer (2/4): 4-6 FG (67%), 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Boozer has looked shaky lately, alternating good games with mediocre ones. He’ll battle inconsistency in most weeks but is still averaging solid all-around numbers. He’s more help than hurt.

Dorell Wright (2/4): 8-13 FG (62%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Wright still hasn’t recaptured the magic he had last season. He’s been better lately but looks very unlikely to justify the second- and third-round draft picks spent on him in most drafts.

DeMarcus Cousins (2/4): 8-18 FG (44%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after his 8/6/2 stinker the game before. Cousins is averaging a double-double for the season, and his only major weakness is his assists-to-turnovers ratio (1.0 assists to 2.8 turnovers). But given his PF/C status, it’s not too big a deal.

Marcus Thornton (2/4): 11-24 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 threes, 28 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Thornton has racked up 48 points and six three-pointers in his two games since returning from a thigh injury. He appears ready to pick up where he started as a strong source of points, threes and steals.

Rajon Rondo (2/5): 2-6 FG (33%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Rondo is finally back and shouldn’t take too long to work the rust off. Owners should feel happy to reinsert him into their starting lineups.

Waiver-Wire Watch: