Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2.6 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Paul George averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 4.5 threes in two games over the weekend. He shot 48 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line, while averaging 1.5 turnovers in that stretch. For the season, George is averaging Top 25 numbers. While none of his categorical averages are phenomenal, he’s an all-around helper who doesn’t hurt his owners anywhere. He’s far exceeding the sleeper tag placed on him heading into the 2011-12 NBA season.
Lines for Discussion:
Jared Dudley (2/3): 5-10 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Stl; It’s a shame Dudley suffered a thigh bruise that forced him to miss the next game. Owners should pay attention to how he performs when he returns â€“ he was on a bit of a roll in his four games before the injury.
Dirk Nowitzki (2/3): 12-17 FG (71%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 TO; He followed this up with a 24/8/3 performance, which seems to indicate that Nowitzki’s finally finding his bearings again. Owners who bought low should feel proud for the time being.
Trevor Ariza (2/4): 9-12 FG (75%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Ariza’s been maddeningly inconsistent this season, though his solid thieving and across-the-board production make him worth starting for teams that don’t mind his notoriously poor field-goal percentage.
Anderson Varejao (2/4): 8-13 FG (62%), 1-2 FT (50%), 17 Pts, 17 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; Vareajo is averaging 16.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in his last three games. He remains a top 50 fantasy basketball player this season, better than most owners expected.
Tony Parker (2/4): 16-29 FG (55%), 10-12 FT (83%), 42 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; The only thing missing from this pristine line was a three-pointer, but we won’t nitpick here. This was a monster line from Parker, who’s having himself a fine season. His scoring and assists are up from their marks last season, but we’ll have to see how Manu Ginobili‘s eventual return affects Parker’s production.
Carlos Boozer (2/4): 4-6 FG (67%), 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Boozer has looked shaky lately, alternating good games with mediocre ones. He’ll battle inconsistency in most weeks but is still averaging solid all-around numbers. He’s more help than hurt.
Dorell Wright (2/4): 8-13 FG (62%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 threes, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Wright still hasn’t recaptured the magic he had last season. He’s been better lately but looks very unlikely to justify the second- and third-round draft picks spent on him in most drafts.
DeMarcus Cousins (2/4): 8-18 FG (44%), 5-5 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after his 8/6/2 stinker the game before. Cousins is averaging a double-double for the season, and his only major weakness is his assists-to-turnovers ratio (1.0 assists to 2.8 turnovers). But given his PF/C status, it’s not too big a deal.
Marcus Thornton (2/4): 11-24 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 threes, 28 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Thornton has racked up 48 points and six three-pointers in his two games since returning from a thigh injury. He appears ready to pick up where he started as a strong source of points, threes and steals.
Rajon Rondo (2/5): 2-6 FG (33%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Rondo is finally back and shouldn’t take too long to work the rust off. Owners should feel happy to reinsert him into their starting lineups.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Hey Doc,
I was thinking of taking a flier on two of the four guys below for my 13 team roto league. How would you rank them from best to worst pickup?
Reggie Williams
Ramon Sessions
Jerrd Bayless
Greivis Vasquez
Thanks,
Willy
Doc,
Would you rather have Varejo, Dalembert or Boozer? I always lose FG%, FT% and TO. I am winning boards and points and am average everywhere else.
I have Boozer and Dalembert already, should I drop one for Varejo? I have a lot of big me (Love, Griffin, Bynum and DeAndre Jordan).
Doc,
Spencer Hawes or Brandon Bass?
Interesting phrasing today: Boozer (good or mediocre game, cannot tell which) 8/6/1 is worth having but, Demarcus Cousins had a 8/6/2 “stinker”?
With Ryan Anderson cooling off a little, who will average the most 3s the rest of the way? Ginobili vs. Anderson, who would you rather have in H2H?
Hey Doc,
Roy Hibbert for Michael Beasley straight across? I have dalembert, deandre jordan, and marcus camby as back-up centers with bogut in the injured reserve and hawes sitting in free agency. Worth it?
Hi Doc,
I need big man help. Who do you like best for this week?
Nikola Pekovic
Jason Thompson
Marcus Camby
Thanks!
@Willy: I’d go with RW and Vasquez.
@IGP: Dalembert. Boozer for Varejao would be OK, but no real harm in staying put.
@DDS: Assuming both are healthy, Hawes.
@pipdaddyy: Mediocre games (plural) for Boozer — 8/6/1 is certainly a stinker, but he’s had mediocre ones overall lately. Sorry for the confusion. Speaking purely for threes, I’d still go with Anderson. Overall, I’d roll with Manu.
@Double J: I’d take Hibbert every time.
@Jerry: Pekovic.
Hey Doc,
A Dwight/JRich for Conley/Ibaka trade has recently gone thru… In a h2h league should I veto it?
Thanks!!!
(Repost)
Hey doc,
There has been a proposed trade to me. They are giving me jrue holiday and Ricky rubio for my Paul George and deng. Is it worth it? I do need guards, at, and stls, but I also need points who would u rather take? Jrue holiday seems like a bust tho your opinion thanks