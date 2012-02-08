Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2/8

Lines for Discussion:
Darren Collison: 10-14 FG (71%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; Since George Hill went down, Collison has been getting 35+ minutes a night and averaging 17/5/5. Collison’s owners should think about selling high.
Jared Dudley: 7-9 FG (78%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast; His owners have to be breathing a sigh of relief that his thigh injury wasn’t serious. Dudley appears to be on track to recover some of that value he lost earlier this season.
Brandon Jennings: 1-4 FG (25%), 1 three, 3 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Jennings has accumulated just 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one three-pointer in his last two outings. He’ll bounce back, but his magical run is kaput.
Michael Beasley: 7-21 FG (33%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 TO; He continues to be an overrated fantasy asset, especially given his poor accuracy from the field.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Doc,
Who do you prefer the rest of the way, Frye or Pekovic?
Doc,
I slept on Lin and Greivis, so I’m considering picking up Kleiza and dropping Luke Ridnour. Good idea?
Also, who got the better of this deal:
Morrow & Kemba traded for Ray Allen and Manu.
Thanks
Doc~
I have to make bench one of my players on Friday. Who would you bench in a H2H league?
Jason Terry @MIN
Ray Allen @TOR
Paul Pierce @TOR
Josh Smith @ORL
Drew Gooden @CLE
Dirk @MIN
Pekovic v. Dallas @MIN
Boozer @CHA
Westbrook @UTA
Paul George @MEM
Jeff Teague @ORL
Traded Michael Beasley to get Monta 3 days ago LOL
Pick 2 to keep and 2 to drop:
CJ Miles, Zaza, Afflalo, Fernandez
Also, who do you think I could get for Darren Collison?
What to do with Hawes? Drop or keep him? Best bigs available Kaman and Ilyasova
@Mr. Injury: Frye, because of his threes. But it’s close.
@BChaulz: I’m fine with that swap. I like the Allen/Manu side much better.
@Jerry: Probably Pekovic, since Love will be back by then.
@K Dizzle: Steal of the season. That other owner got pwned.
@G: Keep Miles and Fernandez. For Collison, maybe someone like J-Rich, Hibbert, Wes Matthews, Gortat, Ibaka…
What do you think of Jameer Nelson?
My Bosh & Darren Collison for his Ibaka & Joe Johnson. What do you(anyone, not just Doc) think?
KDizzle
I was going to veto that trade, but then realized I’m not Stern, haha. How did he agree to that, didn’t you just pick Beas off the FA pool a week ago?
Spencer Hawes? Drop or keep?
The finest big men available in my league are Kaman and Ilyasova
Hey Doc, with the chauncey billups injury, who would be a better fantasy option for the rest of the season, randy foye or luke ridnour?
Harrington or Frye?