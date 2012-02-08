Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2/8

was huge last night, finishing with 48 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block and three three-pointers. He shot 62 percent (18-29) from the field, 90 percent (9-10) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Ellis is having himself another fine season, despite a rough patch late in January. He’s a top 40 fantasy asset so far this NBA season.

Darren Collison: 10-14 FG (71%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; Since George Hill went down, Collison has been getting 35+ minutes a night and averaging 17/5/5. Collison’s owners should think about selling high.

Jared Dudley: 7-9 FG (78%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast; His owners have to be breathing a sigh of relief that his thigh injury wasn’t serious. Dudley appears to be on track to recover some of that value he lost earlier this season.

Brandon Jennings: 1-4 FG (25%), 1 three, 3 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Jennings has accumulated just 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one three-pointer in his last two outings. He’ll bounce back, but his magical run is kaput.

Michael Beasley: 7-21 FG (33%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 TO; He continues to be an overrated fantasy asset, especially given his poor accuracy from the field.

