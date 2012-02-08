Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 2/8

02.08.12 6 years ago 13 Comments
Beast of the Night: Monta Ellis was huge last night, finishing with 48 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block and three three-pointers. He shot 62 percent (18-29) from the field, 90 percent (9-10) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Ellis is having himself another fine season, despite a rough patch late in January. He’s a top 40 fantasy asset so far this NBA season.

Lines for Discussion:

Darren Collison: 10-14 FG (71%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; Since George Hill went down, Collison has been getting 35+ minutes a night and averaging 17/5/5. Collison’s owners should think about selling high.

Jared Dudley: 7-9 FG (78%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast; His owners have to be breathing a sigh of relief that his thigh injury wasn’t serious. Dudley appears to be on track to recover some of that value he lost earlier this season.

Brandon Jennings: 1-4 FG (25%), 1 three, 3 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Jennings has accumulated just 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one three-pointer in his last two outings. He’ll bounce back, but his magical run is kaput.

Michael Beasley: 7-21 FG (33%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 TO; He continues to be an overrated fantasy asset, especially given his poor accuracy from the field.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Around The Web

TAGSFantasy Doctor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP