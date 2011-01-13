Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.13

Beast of the Night: Dorell Wright put up 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks and hit five three-pointers against the Lakers. He shot 46 percent (11-24) from the field and had no turnovers, which is even more impressive when you consider that he played all 48 minutes of this contest. Wright is a leading candidate for “Fantasy Steal of the Year” and should be a dependable starter nearly every week going forward.
Lines for Discussion:
D.J. Augustin: 6-12 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 TO; Augustin has played well in his last three games and hasn’t laid a stinker since Dec. 21. He should be a safe starter in most leagues, especially if he continues to shoot the ball the way he has lately.
Gerald Wallace: 5-11 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He played nearly 41 minutes in his return from a four-game layoff and put up a solid line. Wallace has a ways to go before getting back in the good graces of all the fantasy owners he’s burned this season.
Tyrus Thomas: 7-14 FG (50%), 3-5 FT (60%), 17 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Tyrus the Tease put up his second double-double of the month, after slapping up none in December. A trade is the only way Thomas would be freed up to do this on a more regular basis.
Jamal Crawford: 12-23 FG (52%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 threes, 36 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; The dog days from earlier this season are over for Crawford, who has looked great in his last six games. Consider trading him now if you have other statistical needs.
Leandro Barbosa: 11-16 FG (69%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Besides a clunker here and there, Barbosa has been mostly solid since early December. His wrist and bench role make him a bit hard to trust for the long haul, but his owners should enjoy the ride.
Ben Gordon: 8-17 FG (47%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 threes, 25 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He was pushed back to the bench last night, but put up his best line since mid-December. While his inconsistency makes him more of a stash option than anything at this point, a Richard Hamilton trade would do wonders for Gordon’s appeal.
Devin Harris: 5-12 FG (42%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 three, 15 Pts, 1 Reb, 15 Ast, 3 Stl, 5 TO; His days in Jersey appear to be numbered, but his health is more of a concern for his fantasy owners. Harris looked decent last night and his quad injury looks like nothing but a temporary scare.
Blake Griffin: 9-18 FG (50%), 6-9 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 14 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The rookie continues to work on his 387-game streak of double-doubles. The most underappreciated fact about Griffin is his 3.4 assists per game so far this season. His assists per game have risen each month, from 2.3 in October, to 2.7 in November, to 3.9 in December, to 4.8 so far in January.
Kobe Bryant: 13-21 FG (62%), 11-11 FT (100%), 2 threes, 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; He’s been something of a letdown this season. His owners should expect a hot streak soon enough, but Bryant’s fantasy value appears all but sealed for the 2010-11 season.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jeff Foster: 2 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth a look in deep leagues, thanks to Roy Hibbert‘s continued struggles.
Brandon Rush: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb; He’s too inconsistent to start, but is worth owning in deeper leagues.
Greg Monroe: 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s working on four straight double-doubles and is easily the hottest waiver-wire pickup right now. Go get him.
Tracy McGrady: 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; T-Mac started in place of Gordon and put up a dandy line. He’s been solid lately, so feel free to pick him up if you have dead weight to spare â€“ just don’t trust him.
Semih Erden: 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s worth a look in deep leagues, but that’s about it at this point.
Ryan Anderson: 14 Pts, 4 threes, 8 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Anderson has played himself into relevance lately and is worth picking up if you’re in a deeper league.
Marcus Thornton: 22 Pts, 2 threes, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He took advantage of Marco Belinelli‘s early ankle injury in this game and is worth consideration if Belinelli misses time.
Shawne Williams: 25 Pts, 7 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Stl; Don’t get too excited. Williams is only worth a look if you’re in a deep league. (The same goes for his teammate Bill Walker â€“ 23 points, three three-pointers last night.)
C.J. Miles: 24 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s cooled off lately but should be monitored.
Sasha Vujacic: 19 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Give him a look if you have a dead spot on your roster.
Injuries:
Delonte West (wrist): participated in light shooting drills Tuesday, hopes to catch the ball and dribble within a week
Ben Wallace (ankle): day-to-day
Brad Miller (knee): out one week
Chuck Hayes (ankle): will return to practice today
Kevin Martin (wrist): day-to-day
Tony Allen (knee): day-to-day
Marco Belinelli (ankle): check his status
Andray Blatche (shoulder): doubtful for tonight
Toney Douglas (shoulder): playing through a sore shoulder
LeBron James (ankle): sprained it last night, monitor his status for tonight (karma’s a…)
For Tonight:
If LeBron can’t go tonight, expect Dwyane Wade to have a monster game against the Nuggets.
Dwight Howard struggled against the Thunder last season â€“ see if he gets some revenge.
Sup doc?
I have been contemplating on dropping Demarcus Cousins and picking up a guard or a small forward off of waivers. These are the players available: Batum, Ty Lawson, Aaron afflalo, J.R. Smith, Brandon Jennings (stash him?). Who do you think among these players will have the most value going forward? I’m in need of steals, 3’s and a lil bit of assists. Also, who do you think among these Nuggets players is the best pickup before the impending trade goes through? I’m thinking Ty Lawson?
Thanks as always doc
@Doc,
looking back at my roster last night, i was a little surprised that you recommended trading frye before gortat… but that’s probably because gortat has zero trade value at this point? seems impossible to pull off trades in my league, the current active trade is granger for boozer… that confuses the heck out of me…
but back to my roster… i think my top drop options are mayo/gortat, then i’m willing to part with gibson… keeping mo will and frye as tradable pieces and because frye puts up lines like he did last night, and mo will gets me assists when they are not getting blown out by 55…
so… looking at my waiver wire… who would you pick up by loosing mayo, gortat, boobie (in that order)?
sefolosha, grant hill, capt kirk, s.brown, t.young, george hill, artest, cj miles, b.roy, delfino, m.miller??
the only one i see right now is mayo for grant hill…
thanks lots!
Beast of the night- great stats, but you lost the game!!!!!!!!!!
@The Mamba King: I’d go with stashing BJ or picking up Afflalo. I like Afflalo and, to a lesser extent, Smith to benefit the most of those guys. Lawson could find himself stuck behind a guy like Devin Harris. But if the PG spot opens up for Lawson to take, then yes, he’s the guy to grab.
@hakasan: Yeah, I chose Frye because he’ll fetch you more at this point, and Gortat still has some room to grow. George Hill, Grant Hill, Kirk.
thanks doc…
do you think frye/bogut for dwight or frye/bogut for love are fair trades at this point?
Dorrell’s beastly line proves that Ron Artest can defend for shit
@hakasan: For Dwight, maybe. Not for Love.
My Team in an 8 man league
-Steve Nash
-Jason Terry
-D.J. Augustin
-Wesley Matthews
-Dirk Nowitzki
-Dorell Wright
-Brook Lopez
-Kevin Love
-Jamal Crawford
-O.J. Mayo
-Devin Harris
-Andre Iguodala
-Darren Collison
I’ve pretty much given ip on OJ, lookin at my team who’s the best FA pickup, AK47, Baron Davis, Tyson Chandler or Batum? (I could also just pick up Frye who I dropped last week)As always thanks Doc
how much playing time do you think reggie evans and chris kaman will get when they return, and what kind of stats do you think theyll put up?
Hey Doc,
Really great to see T-Mac getting minutes and producing big. he’s been nothing but a class act since coming back from the injury.
I got offered Al Harrington & K-Martin for MY Amare & Taj.
What do u think? I can do without Amare’s blks and rebs since i have plenty of big man stats already. But im worried about Al Harrington and Im still trying to stay patient with Taj.
Do you think i should pull the trigger? Cheers as always
@Mike: I like Batum, Chandler and Diddy (for now).
@filip: Evans should be worked back slowly and will have a hard time breaking into that frontcourt with the youth movement in effect. He should still be good for 15-20 minutes and 6-8 rebounds a night, with not much else, once he gets healthy. Kaman is a big question mark. If he stays a Clipper, he’ll have a hard time ousting Jordan. The best bet is for him to be dealt to another squad. Assuming he stays a Clipper, around 20 minutes and 10/6 and a block per game sounds fair.
@??: Yeah, T-Mac could’ve gone a whiny route, but he’s been pretty classy. I hope things work out for the dude. I would decline that offer. Amar’e is in a bit of a lull, but he’s the best guy in that deal, by far. Harrington’s too unreliable and K-Mart is too big of a DNP risk.