Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.14

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love busted out some magic of his own against the Wizards last night, finishing with 35 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five three-pointers. He shot 72 percent (13-18) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the line and had just one turnover. The man hasn’t blocked a damn shot since Dec. 11, but he still manages to put up top-five averages.
Lines for Discussion:
Rashard Lewis: 8-13 FG (62%), 3 threes, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The resurgence continues for Lewis, and the turnaround appears to be real. Kudos to you if you foresaw this and bought low on him when news of the trade broke.
Darko Milicic: 7-16 FG (44%), 14 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Manna has really cooled off since his hot streak at the end of November. He’s still worth a spot in deeper leagues, but that’s about it.
Dwight Howard: 11-19 FG (58%), 17-20 FT (85%), 39 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Good golly. It’s a shame he doesn’t shoot free throws this well every night. Through six games in January, Howard is averaging 25.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.7 blocks and is shooting 71 percent from the kryptonite line.
Russell Westbrook: 11-22 FG (50%), 10-13 FT (77%), 32 Pts, 10 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; That’s his second triple double-double in his last seven games. Despite the buzz Derrick Rose is getting this season, Westbrook has had the better fantasy season so far.
James Harden: 3-7 FG (43%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 three, 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; That’s four straight games without hitting double-digit points. He’s averaging 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists during that stretch. The good times are over and it’s time to find another hot hand to ride.
J.R. Smith: 10-17 FG (59%), 8 threes, 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; These numbers shouldn’t be taken too seriously, given that the Nuggets crushed the Heat in a 130-102 victory. But Smith stands to benefit if he stays in Denver and if Carmelo Anthony leaves. Smith could be dealt as well, but he’s in the last year of his contract and will do all he can, wherever he is, to make sure he gets paid next season.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Al Thornton: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; So long as Andray Blatche and Josh Howard are out, Thornton is a decent play.
Wayne Ellington: 11 Pts, 2 threes, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll get his minutes while Michael Beasley is out, but don’t expect anything from him once Beasley returns.
J.J. Redick: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; This snapped a three-game cold streak. Redick remains an efficient player that can shore up the latter part of rosters fairly well.
Ryan Anderson: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast; He continues to be productive off the bench for the Magic and deserves a look, especially if you need threes.
Mike Miller: 4 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He got a season-high 33:21 of action in the blowout loss last night and did OK with them. Miller will benefit from however long LeBron James sits out with his ironic ankle injury.
Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (calf): participated in more than half of Thursday’s practice, but is out tonight
Nazr Mohammed (knee): should be back tonight
Anthony Parker (back): out both games this weekend
Daniel Gibson (ankle): rejoined the team and practiced Thursday, but is likely out this weekend
Dirk Nowitzki (knee): didn’t take part in team drills Thursday, leaving him doubtful for tonight
Chris Andersen (knee): out for a week to rest his knee
Kevin Martin (wrist): expects to play tonight, check his status
Chris Kaman (ankle): said he won’t return until early February
Marco Belinelli (ankle): not likely tonight
Brandon Roy (knees): will undergo arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees, could return later this season
Amir Johnson (back): should be ready tonight
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): will probably need surgery for his left knee, which could knock him out of the lineup for a while
Wesley Matthews (ankle): monitor his status
For Tonight:
If K-Mart returns tonight, see how it affects Aaron Brooks and Kyle Lowry, as the Rockets host the Hornets. Also, see if Trevor Ariza can keep up his hot shooting.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, DAL, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, NJ, NO, NY, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, TOR, UTA, WAS
3 games: CLE, DEN, LAL, OKC, SAC, SA
2 games: MIA, MIN
hey doc
hamilton or webster?
@Doc,
Just received an offer for bogut/turk/mo will with dwight/tyreke… i think i’m giving up a bit too much on this trade? countering with bogut/gibson/mo will but that’s probably going to get turned down right?
should i pull the trigger if he also throws in ben gordon in the deal? bg/howard/reke for bogut/turk/mo? my only concern is that trading turk/mo will deplete my ast (leaving only kidd) or should i substitute turk with frye?
thanks for the help to navigate through my current slump!!
Ok Doc. Let me be honest here.
I hate Jameer Nelson. I hate him…but I tolerated him because in the V.C./R.L. days…SOMEBODY had to pass the ball. So…I’d put him in the lineup. But I still hated his guts.
Now, it is the dawn of the Age of Hedo/Agent 0/J Rich.
Somebody STILL has to pass the ball. Jameer still hasn’t fallen off much…but let’s be real…he’s one stubbed toe away from Microfracture surgery.
In short…I dropped Jameer and picked up Luke Ridnour.
Similar numbers…but Luke seems like he’s on an upswing and I don’t see Flynn challenging him this season.
Tell me I didn’t just buy sour milk.
D
Here’s my conundrum…for next week in my avg-based pts league, I will need to start either Matthews or Tyreke. I will also need to start either Hickson or TT in place of an injured Beasley. That leaves me with this question: Do I drop JJ Hickson (and start TT in place of Beas) so I can have a more healthy guard option? Available guards on the wire include: Batum, Stevenson, Farmar, Cisco, Geo Hill, Harden, and ETurner.
My first inclination is to drop JJ for Batum since Matthews might miss some games and inflate Batum’s offensive touches…whaddya think, Doc? Thanks as always!
@oohbz: Webster right now, Rip if he gets dealt to the right team.
@hakasan: I don’t like Evans, given his lingering health issues. That said, Gordon/Howard/Evans for Bogut/Turk/Mo is OK. Gibson is obviously better to give up, but he’s not going to fetch you much right now. I’m not in love with the deal, but it’s fine if you get Gordon.
@DVS Jackson: I hope the venting session helped. In short, you made a good swap. The milk is good.
@Conrad: You’re right about Batum, and I like that swap. George Hill is also worth a roster spot.
Hey Doc – I just got this offer. I get Dirk & Grant Hill for Eric Gordon & Conley Jr? What do you think? Am I giving up too much?
@Antouan: Not at all — you win.
Darko had 11 rebounds, not 1. Making last night a good one, not a bad one.
@clown: Good catch. I didn’t say he had a bad night though. He’s just cooled off a whole lot since his hot streak.
@Doc,
I agree, but I don’t think it’s possible to pry howard with bogut+1… ideally i’d be super happy with a straight up 2 for 2 with bogut/mo for ty/howard… but with george hill/mike miller/delfino still on the waivers, i hope i don’t regret putting gibson in the deal…
how much playing time do you think reggie evans and chris kaman will get, and what kind of stats do you think theyll put up?
Jermaine O’Neal is so useless
@filip: See my response in yesterday’s post.
@nizzio: Indeed.
Doc
Should I trade Calderon for either of these players – Deron collisson and luke ridnuor?
@Jamal: I’d keep Calderon.