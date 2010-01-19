Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.19

Beast of the Night: Tyreke Evans had no problem overcoming Charlotte’s defense, finishing with 34 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks and 3 turnovers. He hit 65 percent (13-20) of his shots and 73 percent (8-11) of his free throws. The return of Kevin Martin hasn’t hurt his value much at all so far.

Noteworthy Lines:

Nate Robinson â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 5 3ptm, 27 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his highest point total since his 41-point outburst on New Year’s Day. Nate’s still inconsistent but deserves a roster spot in most leagues.

Raymond Felton â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Though he’s been a bit disappointing this season, Felton seems to be getting more comfortable playing alongside Captain Jack.

Andrew Bogut â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 0-3 FT (0%), 18 Pts, 17 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 3 TO; This was his second six-block game this month and his seventh straight game with 11+ rebounds.

Jonny Flynn â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 9-10 FT (90%), 2 3ptm, 29 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He finally turned things around after three consecutive stinkers. The rookie has been useful in most leagues, but is still too erratic to be a no-brainer start every week.

Al Jefferson â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; His feel for scoring seems to have caught up with his rebounding and Jefferson could be poised to have a great second half of the season.

John Salmons â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 3-5 FT (60%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He started again, thanks to Kirk Hinrich‘s absence, and was also helped by playing the Warriors. Salmons is worth owning in most leagues, but is probably best left on the bench on most weeks.

Stephen Curry â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Though the rookie wall still looms, especially given his heavy minutes on most nights, Curry’s great all-around production makes it tough for anyone to think about selling high on him. Still, it would be prudent for his owners to at least test the trade waters with the rookie stud.

Channing Frye â€“ 1-4 FG (25%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Uh oh. This was his fifth straight game with single-digit points and he came off the bench in last night’s game in Memphis. Robin Lopez is eating into his minutes and Frye seems to be reverting back to his old self.

Jason Kidd â€“ 5-7 FG (71%), 3 3ptm, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 17 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; After struggling a bit earlier this month, Kidd is back on track and giving owners the kind of numbers they expected on draft day.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 4-19 FG (21%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; A decent line by human standards, but a thoroughly disappointing one from a basketball deity like Kobe. It’s crazy to think that there would ever be a time to buy low on him, but the time is now, as No. 24 is seriously struggling with health issue.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Mike Miller â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; If he can stay healthy, Miller will end up starting for the Wizards and many fantasy teams.

Ben Wallace â€“ 16 Pts, 14 Reb; His flaws make him hard to own, but for owners in need of a combo of rebounds, steals and blocks, Big Ben is hard to overlook.

Jason Maxiell â€“ 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If Chris Wilcox‘s back continues to limit him, Maxiell could be a nice pickup in deeper leagues.

Carlos Delfino â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s really picking things up with Michael Redd out of the Bucks lineup.

Marcus Thornton â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s six straight games with 10+ points and 1+ threes.

Kris Humphries â€“ 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s getting decent run in New Jersey and could be a nice pickup in deeper leagues.

Craig Smith â€“ 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; While not good for much more than points, Smith is playing well lately.

Robin Lopez â€“ 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He got his first start of the season last night and has been a great source of blocks lately.

Shannon Brown â€“ 22 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Stl; He’s more than dunks.

Injuries:

Nick Collison (concussion): day-to-day

Hinrich (flu): monitor his status

Brandon Roy (hamstring): probable for Wednesday

Richard Jefferson (back): day-to-day

Gerald Wallace (ankle): DNPs might be in the cards

Wilcox (back): day-to-day

Richard Hamilton (flu): day-to-day

Kevin Love (throat): strep throat might keep him out for a while

For Tonight:

See if Roy Hibbert can show some consistency in Miami tonight.

Monitor how Jose Calderon‘s successful return progresses as the Raptors visit the Cavs.

