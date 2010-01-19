Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.19

Beast of the Night: Tyreke Evans had no problem overcoming Charlotte’s defense, finishing with 34 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks and 3 turnovers. He hit 65 percent (13-20) of his shots and 73 percent (8-11) of his free throws. The return of Kevin Martin hasn’t hurt his value much at all so far.
Noteworthy Lines:
Nate Robinson â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 5 3ptm, 27 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his highest point total since his 41-point outburst on New Year’s Day. Nate’s still inconsistent but deserves a roster spot in most leagues.
Raymond Felton â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; Though he’s been a bit disappointing this season, Felton seems to be getting more comfortable playing alongside Captain Jack.
Andrew Bogut â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 0-3 FT (0%), 18 Pts, 17 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 3 TO; This was his second six-block game this month and his seventh straight game with 11+ rebounds.
Jonny Flynn â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 9-10 FT (90%), 2 3ptm, 29 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He finally turned things around after three consecutive stinkers. The rookie has been useful in most leagues, but is still too erratic to be a no-brainer start every week.
Al Jefferson â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; His feel for scoring seems to have caught up with his rebounding and Jefferson could be poised to have a great second half of the season.
John Salmons â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 3-5 FT (60%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He started again, thanks to Kirk Hinrich‘s absence, and was also helped by playing the Warriors. Salmons is worth owning in most leagues, but is probably best left on the bench on most weeks.
Stephen Curry â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Though the rookie wall still looms, especially given his heavy minutes on most nights, Curry’s great all-around production makes it tough for anyone to think about selling high on him. Still, it would be prudent for his owners to at least test the trade waters with the rookie stud.
Channing Frye â€“ 1-4 FG (25%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Uh oh. This was his fifth straight game with single-digit points and he came off the bench in last night’s game in Memphis. Robin Lopez is eating into his minutes and Frye seems to be reverting back to his old self.
Jason Kidd â€“ 5-7 FG (71%), 3 3ptm, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 17 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; After struggling a bit earlier this month, Kidd is back on track and giving owners the kind of numbers they expected on draft day.
Kobe Bryant â€“ 4-19 FG (21%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; A decent line by human standards, but a thoroughly disappointing one from a basketball deity like Kobe. It’s crazy to think that there would ever be a time to buy low on him, but the time is now, as No. 24 is seriously struggling with health issue.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Mike Miller â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; If he can stay healthy, Miller will end up starting for the Wizards and many fantasy teams.
Ben Wallace â€“ 16 Pts, 14 Reb; His flaws make him hard to own, but for owners in need of a combo of rebounds, steals and blocks, Big Ben is hard to overlook.
Jason Maxiell â€“ 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If Chris Wilcox‘s back continues to limit him, Maxiell could be a nice pickup in deeper leagues.
Carlos Delfino â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s really picking things up with Michael Redd out of the Bucks lineup.
Marcus Thornton â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s six straight games with 10+ points and 1+ threes.
Kris Humphries â€“ 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s getting decent run in New Jersey and could be a nice pickup in deeper leagues.
Craig Smith â€“ 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; While not good for much more than points, Smith is playing well lately.
Robin Lopez â€“ 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He got his first start of the season last night and has been a great source of blocks lately.
Shannon Brown â€“ 22 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Stl; He’s more than dunks.
Injuries:
Nick Collison (concussion): day-to-day
Hinrich (flu): monitor his status
Brandon Roy (hamstring): probable for Wednesday
Richard Jefferson (back): day-to-day
Gerald Wallace (ankle): DNPs might be in the cards
Wilcox (back): day-to-day
Richard Hamilton (flu): day-to-day
Kevin Love (throat): strep throat might keep him out for a while
For Tonight:
See if Roy Hibbert can show some consistency in Miami tonight.
Monitor how Jose Calderon‘s successful return progresses as the Raptors visit the Cavs.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Doc, how do you feel about this trade: Maggette, Frye & Jameer for Crawford & Pierce (I’d be giving up Crawford and Pierce)? The rest of my team is:
Nash
Q. Richardson
V. Carter
Bosh
Bogut
J. O’Neal
Iverson
Hinrich
Delonte
J. Flynn
S. Jackson
Okafor
D. Blair
M. Miller
Okur
Doc,
Free agency in 2 weeks from yesterday, missed out on Robin Lopez (didn’t even think of him), but he’s still draftable after next round, and I need blocks.
Will he be a consistent source for a good while now?
And is he worth the drop of Richard Jefferson?
What about Jefferson + B. Wallace (who I’d never start)?
No love for Biedrins?
19 boards and 8 blocks?
Who’s a better start in a totals league – Paul Millsap against SA, Jared Dudley against NJ, or Beno Udrih against ATL?
hey doc.. should I drop casspi and rafer alston for robin lopez/dajuan blair/jarrett jack/ sefolosha/earl watson. any other suggestions?
what do i lack?
pls help doc! i’m not doing well in my league. here’s my line up:
Rafer Alston
Omri Casspi
Ray Allen
Corey Brewer
Al Jefferson
Kevin Garnett
Andrew Bynum
Kendrick Perkins
Al Harrington
Kirk Hinrich
Baron Davis
Deron Williams
Chris Andersen
thanks!
OK Doc, I need your advice. Im sittin in 8th place. Got a few guards and a few decent Forwards.. This trade was offered to me… tell me what do you think…
Tony Parker
Tim Duncan
Andrei Kirilenko
for
King James
I dont want to give LBJ up but you think this will help??
hey doc what do you think about:
Trading away: Durant and Dalembeast
Getting in Return: Rajon Rondo, Scola, and Amare
Im second in my league needing help in Ast and Steals and 3’s (i know im not getting any 3’s in return)
oh and i’d be dropping ridnour for this trade to go through 12 team league
@mules: I don’t really dig it for you, especially with Frye and Nelson as weak as they are. You’d also be buying high on Maggette. You can do better.
@Nick: Yeah, he seems ready to contribute rather consistently, though his playing time will depend on matchups on some nights. I’d swap out Jefferson or deal those two for him.
@dagwaller: I’d go with Beno.
@jwest: I’d go for Blair and Lopez.
Missing KG certainly hurts. I’d just try upgrading your overall roster one player at a time by packaging two of your players for one better player and one worse player. You have decent value there, but you need more firepower.
@Ant: No. The only way this might help is if you’re in a very deep league and really need help, but even then, you can get better value for LBJ. Steer clear.
@where high ankle sprains happen: To me, that deal seems like Durant for Rondo and Amar’e, which is fine; but then Dalembert for Scola seems like you’re losing out. Not a terrible deal, but you might be able to do better by selling higher on Dalembert.
so you think i should already drop casspi?
Good Looking out Doc!!
Hey Doc,
I’m thinking of making some deals where I am trading from strengths to improve my weaknesses. I am leading the league in FG%, points, rebounds, assists, and steals, but am dead last in turnovers, and want to improve my the 3’s and FT%. Two deals I am considering:
My Jeff Green and Raymond Felton for Rashard Lewis
My Luol Deng for Al Harrington
I only have 2 C’s on my roster at present, so Harrington is attractive in that I can get a third center and improve 3’s at the same time
I took this team over a couple weeks into the season. To put it lightly, there’s been some major roster turn over through FA pickups and trades. I think I’m done making moves, but I’ve got an offer of Mo Williams, Bargnani, and E Gordon for Ellis, Jamison, and a rookie pick (it’s a salary cap, keeper league. Assume that the salaries add up to the same amount (they don’t-I’d save a few bucks… but that makes things too complicated). Do I stay put, or continue the renovation? League counts all major stats including TO. Ha, if you can make any sense of this question… I’m impressed. Any thoughts can would be appreciated.
PG Monta Ellis
SG O.J. Mayo
SF Antawn Jamison
PF Marcus Camby
C Pau Gasol
UT Caron Butler
BN Mike Dunleavy
BN Kevin Love
BN Wilson Chandler
BN Spencer Hawes
BN Devin Harris
BN Mike Miller
BN Allen Iverson
BN Yi Jianlian
BN Boris Diaw
hey doc-with stack comin on for the bucks, is this going to hurt delfino’s value?
I accidentally traded Carl Landry to someone for Marvin Williams. I immediately asked if he would be kind enough to trade him back; he agreed. Then I looked at their player rankings, and in our league (which has pretty much every single stat you could imagine), Williams actually has been better!
So now I wonder A.) whether or not Landry is really less desirable, and B.) whether I’m honor-bound to send this guy’s Williams back to him.
Just dealt T Evans for Steve Nash straight up in a keeper league…
reaction, thoughts?
got offered wade and tyson chandler for oj and bogut.. do it?
do you think its a good idea to trade stuckey, lamar, manu for troy murphy and rip?
I still have 4 pgs
Can you give me an idea what position I need help on?
nowitzki
pierce
rose
billups
odom
love
b.davis
g.wallace
m.gasol
ginobli
gallinari
stuckey
Doc I think I’ve asked this previously in other posts but I just want your solid opinion before I do this.
As of now, my low tier players are Young/Marion/Allen/JRich (do you think he’ll go back to normal) and maybe Gallinari.
Should I look to drop them for Mike Miller, Robin Lopez, Humphries, Blair, Hibbert, Robinson, or Flynn?
If so, who should I swap out for who?
@Duck
Again, may not listen to me, but I’d swap Lopez for Marion or Young if you want blocks, possibly Flynn for JRich or Young, and Hibbert for Young.
Robinson might be on the rise too.
@tomizi I personally don’t like either, but as a heads up, Deng’s fingers all fucked, so he could be out at any point of too much pain for 6-8 weeks. So if Chicago falls off the face of the earth [well on their way], they might choose to bench the guy.
Plus, Rashard Lewis sucks in Orlando. Felton’s been crazy recently.
So no Mike Miller? My SF seems weak.
But I think I’ll be dropping Young for Lopez.
Hibbert didn’t really do well tonight so I guess I’ll wait until the next could games.
So I guess my final question is, is Flynn or Miller worth Marion? If so, which one?
So no Mike Miller? My SF/SG position is weak.
I think I’ll be dropping Young for Lopez.
Hibbert didn’t really do well tonight so I guess I’ll wait until the next could games.
This post can go towards Doc if he agrees with Nick.
Thanks though Nick.
So I guess my final question is, is Flynn or Miller worth Marion? If so, which one?
For tomorrow who would you play Doc?
Biedrins,Hibbert, or NEne?
Bah. This is my third post before a reply from you Doc, but this one seems too legit to quit.
So in summary, I’ve asked for FA help in the last two posts, but this one is trade help.
Someone offered me ZBo and Gay for DWills and Young.
Should I pull the trigger or should I counteroffer with West/Beasley?
@jwest: Yes, unless there’s absolutely no one on your waiver wire worth holding, which is doubtful.
@tomizi: I like the second deal better than the first one.
@nckdmss: The deal sounds pretty solid. Go for it, though it does give you even more depth, which is somewhat of a shame given your tight starting lineup. I like Gordon’s prospects for a big second half of the season, especially as Baron Davis struggles with a stiff back.
@SWAT: Doubtful. Delfino should be used as he has been in the past week.
@dagwaller: Interesting scenario. The good news is that while I do think you’re bound to uphold your request to reverse the deal, it’s probably good for you since Landry has better long-term value than Williams. Sit back and wait for Landry to return to you.
@D Phife: Great for this season and maybe next season, but beyond that you might regret it. Big, bold move.
@CAN: If you are already a bit too deep, this trade seems decent. But if you want to keep some depth, think twice before accepting it – Mayo and Bogut are really nice right now.
@BROY: You can do better than that. You can probably aim to bulk up your SG/SF spots.
@Duck: Marion and Young are the only guys you should consider swapping out, definitely for Mike Miller and maybe for Lopez or Hibbert. Flynn, Nate and Blair are also appealing, so it depends on what stats you’d want.
I’d go with Miller over Flynn, so long as he can stay healthy.
@Xrated: Nene, though Biedrins could be nice too. If your league counts, FT%, Nene is the obvious choice.
@Duck: Nice offer, if you have the PG depth to make up for losing Williams.
I’ve got CP3/TPark/Felton as PG.
So should I offer:
Deron and Young?
Beasley/West?
Which one would I lose less on?
So I guess depending on your answer I’m going to pick up Miller after dropping either Young or Marion.
I’m leading in points by 500.
Leading in steals by 30.
2nd in assists by 100.
2nd in rebs by 300.
Hibbert seems inconsistent so I guess I’ll just wait and see how Flynn and Lopez do tomorrow.
@Duck: You’d lose less by offering Beasley/West, but that’s not fair value and it’d be surprising if the other owner went for that.