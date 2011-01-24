Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.24 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Stephen Curry roared back into fantasy stardom over the weekend by averaging 33 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and three three-pointers in two games. He shot 55 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line during this stretch. Curry appears to be back on track and should pay handsome rewards to owners who were able to buy low on him.

Lines for Discussion:

Dwight Howard (1/21): 12-21 FG (57%), 7-13 FT (54%), 31 Pts, 19 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Not bad for 30:20 of work. Howard demolished the Raptors in a blowout victory and followed this up with 22/14 and two blocks against the Rockets (in just 29:44). It’s worth noting that he was called for just one foul in each of these games, and that his two worst outings of the month saw Howard pegged with six and five fouls, respectively.

O.J. Mayo (1/21): 5-10 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Mayo has hit double-digit points in four straight games now, but that’s not to say that those games were great by any means. His owners still wish they know how to quit him. Mayo does just enough to convince owners to hang onto him, but there are likely to be better options sitting on waiver wires in small to medium-sized leagues.

Kris Humphries (1/22): 3-4 FG (75%), 2-3 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Despite coming off the bench and playing just 27:48 per game, Humphries is having his best month of the season so far, averaging 12.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. There’s little reason to think he can’t keep up the solid rebounding the rest of the way.

Rashard Lewis (1/22): 7-13 FG (54%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 TO; He’s playing with a balky knee, which should be a red flag for his owners, but Lewis has been surprisingly productive since putting on a Wizards jersey. It’s worth noting that Lewis hasn’t hit a three in three straight games.

Raymond Felton (1/22): 5-16 FG (31%), 10 Pts, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Felton has taken a noticeable step back from his hot start to the season. He’s shooting 36.2 percent from the field in January, which dents his fantasy appeal. He’s also seen his minutes decline from 38:06 per game in November and 40:42 in December to 37:36 so far this month. Felton could be burning out and should be closely watched by his owners.

Wilson Chandler (1/22): 2-8 FG (25%), 1-1 FT (100%), 5 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This came a night after Chandler was relegated to the bench and finished with 6/5/2 on 3-10 shooting from the field. He should get back on track soon enough and should be considered a sell-high guy once he does.

Antawn Jamison (1/22): 12-22 FG (55%), 3-5 FT (60%), 4 threes, 31 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s playing very well right now and should get plenty of minutes for that depleted Cavs squad. Nevertheless, Jamison remains worth selling high on for two main reasons: his worrisome knee and the chance that he’ll get dealt to a team less friendly to his fantasy value.

Roy Hibbert (1/22): 5-13 FG (39%), 1-2 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was far from a masterpiece but Hibbert’s owners will take anything in this neighborhood at this point. If he was recently dropped in your league and you have dead weight at the end of your roster, consider Hibbert a good player to stash. If anything, he’ll get a decent amount of rebounds and blocks should you need to use him.

Blake Griffin (1/22): 10-16 FG (63%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 three, 30 Pts, 18 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 TO; A three-pointer, 90 percent shooting from the free-throw line and eight assists? Yeah, he played the Warriors. Griffin continues to obliterate the competition in January. He’s managed to lift his free-throw shooting to a respectable 69.9 percent, and is averaging a season-high 27.2 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in his 10 contests this month.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Ryan Anderson: he’s playing out of his mind lately, averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 threes in January

Tracy McGrady: he’s been putting up decent all-around numbers this month, but won’t be a starter in most leagues

Marcin Gortat: he topped 30 minutes in his past two games and is averaging 13.3 points, 13 rebounds, one steal and 1.3 blocks in his last three

Marcus Thornton: double-digit scoring in his last three games, played 21+ minutes in each

Tiago Splitter: he had a nice 11/6 game on Saturday, should be a decent stash in deeper leagues and is worth monitoring down the stretch

Mike Miller: his monster game on Saturday artificially props up his fantasy appeal, but Miller should be decent for threes going forward

Chuck Hayes: averages of 9.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in his six games in January demand attention

Toney Douglas: three of his last four games have been decent, and he could get consistent minutes going forward to prevent Felton from completely burning out

DeJuan Blair: his monster games are usually separated by clunkers, but Blair should get decent run the rest of the way

Rudy Fernandez: he’s on a roll and should be a good player to own so long as the Blazers’ rotation remains crippled by injuries

Injuries:

Al Horford (ankle): the swelling has diminished; monitor his status

Delonte West (wrist): will return after the All-Star break

Charlie Villanueva (ankle): will have an X-ray

Acie Law (knee): day-to-day

Jared Jeffries (knee): hyper-extended knee, day-to-day

Brad Miller (knee): unlikely tonight

Chris Bosh (ankle): still can’t jog on his bum ankle

Luke Ridnour (hamstring): monitor his status

George Hill (thumb): surprisingly played on Saturday

John Salmons (hip): day-to-day

Drew Gooden (foot): plantar fasciitis strikes again; day-to-day

Francisco Garcia (calf): aggravated it in Thursday’s practice, out at least until this Thursday

Joey Dorsey (knee): day-to-day

Linas Kleiza (knee): ditto

Kirk Hinrich (elbow): day-to-day

Francisco Elson (quad): day-to-day

Andre Miller (gastroenteritis): check his status

Eric Gordon (back, hand): monitor his status

Arron Afflalo (hand): X-rays came back negative, should play Tuesday

Danny Granger (ankle): left Sunday’s game early, questionable for Wednesday

Ramon Sessions (abdomen): strain forced him to leave Saturday’s game; check his status

For Tonight:

Expect Daniel Gibson and maybe even Manny Harris to get some good numbers for a short-handed Cavs team as they visit the Nets tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.