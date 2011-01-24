Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.24 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Stephen Curry roared back into fantasy stardom over the weekend by averaging 33 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and three three-pointers in two games. He shot 55 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line during this stretch. Curry appears to be back on track and should pay handsome rewards to owners who were able to buy low on him.
Lines for Discussion:
Dwight Howard (1/21): 12-21 FG (57%), 7-13 FT (54%), 31 Pts, 19 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Not bad for 30:20 of work. Howard demolished the Raptors in a blowout victory and followed this up with 22/14 and two blocks against the Rockets (in just 29:44). It’s worth noting that he was called for just one foul in each of these games, and that his two worst outings of the month saw Howard pegged with six and five fouls, respectively.
O.J. Mayo (1/21): 5-10 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Mayo has hit double-digit points in four straight games now, but that’s not to say that those games were great by any means. His owners still wish they know how to quit him. Mayo does just enough to convince owners to hang onto him, but there are likely to be better options sitting on waiver wires in small to medium-sized leagues.
Kris Humphries (1/22): 3-4 FG (75%), 2-3 FT (67%), 8 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Despite coming off the bench and playing just 27:48 per game, Humphries is having his best month of the season so far, averaging 12.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. There’s little reason to think he can’t keep up the solid rebounding the rest of the way.
Rashard Lewis (1/22): 7-13 FG (54%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 TO; He’s playing with a balky knee, which should be a red flag for his owners, but Lewis has been surprisingly productive since putting on a Wizards jersey. It’s worth noting that Lewis hasn’t hit a three in three straight games.
Raymond Felton (1/22): 5-16 FG (31%), 10 Pts, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Felton has taken a noticeable step back from his hot start to the season. He’s shooting 36.2 percent from the field in January, which dents his fantasy appeal. He’s also seen his minutes decline from 38:06 per game in November and 40:42 in December to 37:36 so far this month. Felton could be burning out and should be closely watched by his owners.
Wilson Chandler (1/22): 2-8 FG (25%), 1-1 FT (100%), 5 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This came a night after Chandler was relegated to the bench and finished with 6/5/2 on 3-10 shooting from the field. He should get back on track soon enough and should be considered a sell-high guy once he does.
Antawn Jamison (1/22): 12-22 FG (55%), 3-5 FT (60%), 4 threes, 31 Pts, 11 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s playing very well right now and should get plenty of minutes for that depleted Cavs squad. Nevertheless, Jamison remains worth selling high on for two main reasons: his worrisome knee and the chance that he’ll get dealt to a team less friendly to his fantasy value.
Roy Hibbert (1/22): 5-13 FG (39%), 1-2 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was far from a masterpiece but Hibbert’s owners will take anything in this neighborhood at this point. If he was recently dropped in your league and you have dead weight at the end of your roster, consider Hibbert a good player to stash. If anything, he’ll get a decent amount of rebounds and blocks should you need to use him.
Blake Griffin (1/22): 10-16 FG (63%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 three, 30 Pts, 18 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 TO; A three-pointer, 90 percent shooting from the free-throw line and eight assists? Yeah, he played the Warriors. Griffin continues to obliterate the competition in January. He’s managed to lift his free-throw shooting to a respectable 69.9 percent, and is averaging a season-high 27.2 points, 14.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in his 10 contests this month.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ryan Anderson: he’s playing out of his mind lately, averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 threes in January
Tracy McGrady: he’s been putting up decent all-around numbers this month, but won’t be a starter in most leagues
Marcin Gortat: he topped 30 minutes in his past two games and is averaging 13.3 points, 13 rebounds, one steal and 1.3 blocks in his last three
Marcus Thornton: double-digit scoring in his last three games, played 21+ minutes in each
Tiago Splitter: he had a nice 11/6 game on Saturday, should be a decent stash in deeper leagues and is worth monitoring down the stretch
Mike Miller: his monster game on Saturday artificially props up his fantasy appeal, but Miller should be decent for threes going forward
Chuck Hayes: averages of 9.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in his six games in January demand attention
Toney Douglas: three of his last four games have been decent, and he could get consistent minutes going forward to prevent Felton from completely burning out
DeJuan Blair: his monster games are usually separated by clunkers, but Blair should get decent run the rest of the way
Rudy Fernandez: he’s on a roll and should be a good player to own so long as the Blazers’ rotation remains crippled by injuries
Injuries:
Al Horford (ankle): the swelling has diminished; monitor his status
Delonte West (wrist): will return after the All-Star break
Charlie Villanueva (ankle): will have an X-ray
Acie Law (knee): day-to-day
Jared Jeffries (knee): hyper-extended knee, day-to-day
Brad Miller (knee): unlikely tonight
Chris Bosh (ankle): still can’t jog on his bum ankle
Luke Ridnour (hamstring): monitor his status
George Hill (thumb): surprisingly played on Saturday
John Salmons (hip): day-to-day
Drew Gooden (foot): plantar fasciitis strikes again; day-to-day
Francisco Garcia (calf): aggravated it in Thursday’s practice, out at least until this Thursday
Joey Dorsey (knee): day-to-day
Linas Kleiza (knee): ditto
Kirk Hinrich (elbow): day-to-day
Francisco Elson (quad): day-to-day
Andre Miller (gastroenteritis): check his status
Eric Gordon (back, hand): monitor his status
Arron Afflalo (hand): X-rays came back negative, should play Tuesday
Danny Granger (ankle): left Sunday’s game early, questionable for Wednesday
Ramon Sessions (abdomen): strain forced him to leave Saturday’s game; check his status
For Tonight:
Expect Daniel Gibson and maybe even Manny Harris to get some good numbers for a short-handed Cavs team as they visit the Nets tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Good day doc , what are ur thoughts on the value of Paul George ?
Hi Doc,
Would you give up Udrih to acquire Diaw? Their numbers are very similar, and I have some depth at PG. Thanks and Regards
GSP
@Youngwood: He’s worth a chance in deeper leagues, but if Brandon Rush gets minutes again, George’s value will be squashed.
@GSP: You’d probably lose a little bit on that deal, but given the absence of TT and your depth at PG, it’s decent.
How serious is an abdominal strain? I just picked up Sessions and he goes down.
@top_gun: He’s listed as questionable tonight, so it’s probably not too serious. Just keep an eye on his status.
Hey Doc,
I just traded Beno Udrih for Aaron Brooks. Is that trade a bit too much of a risk for me?
-thanks
@kt: No, I don’t think so. It’ll require patience, but it should pay off eventually.
@Fantasy Doc,
Should I give up hope on Kaman? I have heard no news on his ankle sprain and so far he’s been out almost double the time estimated.
Last I heard, Captain Kaman was supposed to return in early Feb… will his value be down a bit due to DeAndre Jordan’s recent play? I believe it might be.
Start Matthews, Cousins, or JJ Hickson this week in an averages-based league?
Also, who is best option (for rest of season) of these Fs: Monroe, Ryan Anderson, Humphries, Ibaka, Amir and DeAndre Jordan? Cats dont matter, just need lots of pts, rebs, and asts are premium.
Thanks, Doc!
someone wants to trade me russel westbrook and bynum for afflalo, al jefferson and jose calderon…should i bite?
Hey doc I got off to a good start in my league 7-0-1 but I have lost the last 5 weeks in a row. I’m not too sure why but I feel as though I need to make some kind of move. This is my roster
Pg- Deron Williams, Russell Westbrook, Ray Felton
SG- Nick Young
Sf-Rudy Gay, Jeff Green, Danillo Gallinari
Pf- Pau gasol, tim duncan, paul millsap, kevin garnett
C- Roy Hibbert, andrew bogut
My greatest strengths are ast, blocks,stls reb, and FT%. I always seem to lose fg% and 3s made
what been wrong with my team lately??? What kind of moves should I make if any?
@SJ: I guess it depends on who’s sitting on the waiver wire and how soon you need help. If there’s a hot free agent out there, don’t hesitate to make the swap.
@Conrad: Matthews, Hickson and Cousins, in that order. I like Monroe, Humphries, Anderson and Jordan most out of that group.
@s.bucketz: Unless you have way too much depth and are dying to start some studs stuck on your bench, I’d steer clear.
@k to the mart: I’m not sure anything’s really wrong with your squad. You’ve just been hit with declining production (Felton, Gay, Millsap, Gasol, Hibbert) and injuries (Gallo, KG, mostly). That said, I’d think about selling high on Felton once he gets on a hot streak again — same with KG and Duncan. If you’re considering totally punting threes, think about dealing Young and maybe even Gallo, too.
Hey Doc, what your opinion on Chalmbers, he seems to have earned the starting job and looks a good source of 3’s and steals, maybe even assists.
Also start Monroe, Mohammad (4 games) or Blair (3) this week?
@Stunnaboy2K11: Chalmers will be a decent source of those, but I’d wait until seeing how he plays when the Big 3 are fully healthy before getting too excited. I’d go with Monroe.
Doctor,
First place in rebounds in a 8 category (FT made not FT%) roto league. Slipped to 3rd, out of 1st, after a bad week last week. Have Lawson stashed, but my sources of assists are Wall and Felton, as well as Crawford, Wade, Marc Gasol, Horford, and Kevin Love. Should I trade the aforementioned Love for Steph Curry. I’ve already slipped to nearly last in FG%, but Curry isn’t that far behind Love. I have a solid, though not too far padded, lead in rebounds (200), but and within striking distance in assists.
Thoughts?
My team is really struggling this year so I just made several trades. Do you think this squad is balanced? Any categories I should try to improve or players I should look to deal thanks?
B. Lopez, D. Cousins, S. Ibaka
A. Jefferson, C. Boozer, R. Lewis
D. Granger, A. Iguodala, V.Carter
J. Wall, J. Holiday, M. Conley, D. Gibson
@Nick: It’s not a bad idea, but Love is a top-three monster so far. If you’re looking for assists, CP3 would be a fairer target for you. Otherwise, try to make it a two-for-two package. Don’t sell yourself too short.
@Hoya Destroya: That looks pretty balanced to me. I’d try to trade away Lewis (his knee worries me), Granger (DNP risk 24/7), Carter (health) and Wall (knee). You could do a lot of good things with those pieces.
Sup Doc?
Someone in our league dropped Brandon jennings the time he got injured,so upon hearing the news that he’s coming back this week, I snatched him up right away off of waivers. Do you think I did a good job of getting him? I was lacking in the assists and stls dept. Now my PGs are Calderon,Augustin, Jennings and Conley. Should I be worried about a decline in production because of the foot injury?
And also, Boobie is still available in our league and I’m thinking of getting him and drop mike conley, you think that’s a good idea for me? Who do u think will sustain a better fantasy value going forward?
Thanks for the help doc!
@The Mamba King: Good pickup. He’ll require patience but he should get back to being himself eventually this season. I’d rather have Boobie so long as Mo is out. Otherwise, it’s a toss-up, though if you need threes, Gibson is your guy.