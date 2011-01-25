Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.25

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love finished with 24 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and a three last night against the Rockets. He shot 50 percent (6-12) from the field, 100 percent (11-11) from the line and had two turnovers. Love remains a top-three fantasy beast this season and there’s no reason to expect him to slow down.
Lines for Discussion:
Ryan Anderson: 5-11 FG (46%), 7-8 FT (88%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Anderson continues to thrive and was one of the few bright spots for the Magic in their loss to the Pistons last night. He’ll hit a rough patch eventually but his current streak is bonkers.
Devin Harris: 6-13 FG (46%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 10 Ast, 1 Stl; Harris has been playing at a pretty high level lately. Owners who don’t trust his health should try to sell high.
Marc Gasol: 7-14 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Blk, 4 TO; Three of his last four games have been solid and the window to buy low on him is quickly closing. He could be finally turning the corner this season, so keep a close eye on him.
DeMar DeRozan: 9-20 FG (45%), 7-7 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He scores well and gets some steals but DeRozan’s inability to hit threes or do much of anything else really cripples his fantasy value. Don’t be deceived into thinking that he’s worth more than he really is.
Thaddeus Young: 11-17 FG (65%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; Young is another player in the same vein as DeRozan, except not as consistent. Three of his last four games have been decent, so Young’s owners should consider selling high soon.
Tyreke Evans: 9-16 FG (56%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; He’s putting up good stats lately, but is racking up the turnovers â€“ 16 in his last three games. Evans remains a good guy to sell high on whenever he gets hot, which is now.
David Lee: 13-19 FG (68%), 5-5 FT (100%), 31 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lee is officially back. It was really only a matter of time, so if you had the faith to buy low on him, pat yourself on the back.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Austin Daye: 20 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 2 Stl; He’s too inconsistent for most leagues but is worth monitoring in deeper ones.
Tracy McGrady: 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; T-Mac has been a feel-good story so far this season, but it’s tough to shake the feeling that his next string of DNPs is right around the corner.
Joey Graham: 14 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s proven to be productive when given enough minutes, and is worth keeping an eye on.
Ramon Sessions: 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 TO; That ab strain was a bit of a scare but Sessions played 36:29 last night and appears to be fine. He’ll be valuable so long as Mo Williams is out.
Jerryd Bayless: 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; He started and put up a dandy line with Jose Calderon out, but Bayless’ appeal is very limited when Calderon plays.
Julian Wright: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s doing just enough to be worth monitoring in deeper leagues.
Jared Dudley: 23 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s too inconsistent to be relied upon as a starter but is worth stashing if you need threes at the end of your bench.
Kurt Thomas: 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Crazy Eyes has been playing very well in the past couple weeks and deserves a look if you need some rebounds and blocks.
George Hill: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s playing through a thumb injury. Hill should pick up steam as the season wears on and is worth stashing if possible.
Chris Douglas-Roberts: 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; CDR is way too inconsistent to be useful in most leagues. Just keep an eye on him for now.
Injuries:
Josh Smith (knee): sat out Monday’s practice but expects to return for Tuesday’s workout
Joe Johnson (knee): ditto
Marvin Williams (back): cleared to participate in full-contact practice
Al Horford (ankle): practiced Monday
Marquis Daniels (personal): a family matter makes him questionable tonight
Shaquille O’Neal (hip): not expected to play in the next two games
Kendrick Perkins (knee): Feb. 4 is his targeted return date
Joakim Noah (thumb): aiming to return before the All-Star break
Peja Stojakovic (knee): won’t play tonight and maybe not Thursday either
Dwyane Wade (migraine): headache is gone and fully participated in Monday’s practice
Chris Bosh (ankle): not close to returning
Matt Bonner (knee): coach Gregg Popovich said the team is getting concerned about Bonner’s knee
Jose Calderon (illness): flu-like symptoms kept him out of last night’s game; check his status
Leandro Barbosa (hamstring): about a week away from being able to play
Eddie House (ankle): day-to-day
Chris Paul (ankle): monitor his status
For Tonight:
See if Dirk Nowitzki can find his shot again (he’s shooting 33 percent over his last three games) as the Mavs host Blake Griffin and the Clippers.
Thanks for the reply doc
After all the pickups and deals that I made this is what my team looks like;
Calderon/Jennings/Augustin/Conley
Kobe/Batum
Beasley/Odom/Love/
Al Jeff/Marc Gasol/Frye
Who do you think is the weakest link that I have to drop or move in this lineup? And also do I still need Boobie and his 3’s in this lineup in place of Conley? Wouldn’t I have problems in the assists dept.?
Thanks Doc,you’ve been very helpful for this rookie fantasy player
T-Mac will not get injured! He’s feeling really good and I’ve seen him hold his knee a few times but he always comes back to play
@The Mamba King: Conley and Frye are your shakiest links, but they’re fine to keep. You’re not all that strong in threes right now, so if you’d like to punt that category, that’s a fine way to go. You’re right though — it’s a trade-off between threes and assists. I’m glad to be of some sort of help.
@nizzio: Let’s hope you’re right.
Hi Doc,
Would you trade CP3 for Dirk + Rashard Lewis? I’m thinking that this deal hinges on the health of Dirk, and if he can improve his play since his injury. What are your thoughts on this deal?
Regards,
GSP
Forgot to update and had Love and Anderson on the bench, damnnn
Doc.
what do you think of this trade i made?.. I gave up Shane Battier and Glen Davis for Andrew Bynum.
Who do you think got the most out of it?.. i also own Pau Gasol if that means anything
hi doc,
is it time to drop taj gibson? especially that noah is coming back.
and yeah I followed your advice to buy low on hibbert and brooks. got them for my mayo and gortat. how was that?lol
hey doc,
i have a question about a possible trade. do you think it is a good idea to trade away rodney stuckey and grant hill for chris bosh?
thanks.
@GSP: I’d say this deal hinges on Rashard’s health. His balky knee is a concern. Then again, CP3 isn’t exactly the portrait of pristine health either. I wouldn’t do this unless you’re OK losing so many assists and steals, or if you’re really hurting for depth.
@_CGB: Well, Davis’ upside is even more limited now that Kendrick Perkins is back. Battier for Bynum is about even on its own, so I’d say it’s a pretty even deal. Overall, the Battier side wins by a hair, especially when you factor in the chances that Bynum could rack up some DNPs in the second half of the season.
@oohbz: Yeah, Gibson is expendable now. I like that deal, mostly because of Brooks. Gortat has shown some really nice flashes lately but he remains stuck on the bench. Good deal overall.
and another one doc, someone dropped mo williams on my league because he’s gonna be “out for a couple of weeks”. is he worth picking right now for let’s say derozan, villanueva or j. thompson? i’m number one in standings BTW.
Doc, thanks for all the advice. Now some for you? Get a new Kevin Love picture–he looks scary in the Daily Beast picture.
Doc, what players could I aim for in a two for one involving me trading rashard Lewis and jamison? I would need to upgrade at SF or PF. Thanks again!
10 team H2H Points, No Keeper.
I send: Monta Ellis (52), Lamarcus Aldridge (52), Eric Gordon (47).
I receive: Deron Williams (57), Kevin Love (68), Trevor Ariza (31).
I tried to push for Cousins. Will I still win this trade with just Ariza, or do I go for Cousins?
Do I accept this trade?
@oohbz: Yeah, I’d probably swap out either of those guys for Mo.
@Nick: Higher powers decide on the photos in these posts…
@Jonez: Guys in the range of David Lee, Monta Ellis, Manu Ginobili or LaMarcus Aldridge.
@Duck: Given Gordon’s injury, this seems fine, especially since you’re getting the best player in the deal.