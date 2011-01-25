Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.25

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love finished with 24 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and a three last night against the Rockets. He shot 50 percent (6-12) from the field, 100 percent (11-11) from the line and had two turnovers. Love remains a top-three fantasy beast this season and there’s no reason to expect him to slow down.

Lines for Discussion:

Ryan Anderson: 5-11 FG (46%), 7-8 FT (88%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Anderson continues to thrive and was one of the few bright spots for the Magic in their loss to the Pistons last night. He’ll hit a rough patch eventually but his current streak is bonkers.

Devin Harris: 6-13 FG (46%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 10 Ast, 1 Stl; Harris has been playing at a pretty high level lately. Owners who don’t trust his health should try to sell high.

Marc Gasol: 7-14 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Blk, 4 TO; Three of his last four games have been solid and the window to buy low on him is quickly closing. He could be finally turning the corner this season, so keep a close eye on him.

DeMar DeRozan: 9-20 FG (45%), 7-7 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He scores well and gets some steals but DeRozan’s inability to hit threes or do much of anything else really cripples his fantasy value. Don’t be deceived into thinking that he’s worth more than he really is.

Thaddeus Young: 11-17 FG (65%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; Young is another player in the same vein as DeRozan, except not as consistent. Three of his last four games have been decent, so Young’s owners should consider selling high soon.

Tyreke Evans: 9-16 FG (56%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; He’s putting up good stats lately, but is racking up the turnovers â€“ 16 in his last three games. Evans remains a good guy to sell high on whenever he gets hot, which is now.

David Lee: 13-19 FG (68%), 5-5 FT (100%), 31 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lee is officially back. It was really only a matter of time, so if you had the faith to buy low on him, pat yourself on the back.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Austin Daye: 20 Pts, 4 threes, 7 Reb, 2 Stl; He’s too inconsistent for most leagues but is worth monitoring in deeper ones.

Tracy McGrady: 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; T-Mac has been a feel-good story so far this season, but it’s tough to shake the feeling that his next string of DNPs is right around the corner.

Joey Graham: 14 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s proven to be productive when given enough minutes, and is worth keeping an eye on.

Ramon Sessions: 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 TO; That ab strain was a bit of a scare but Sessions played 36:29 last night and appears to be fine. He’ll be valuable so long as Mo Williams is out.

Jerryd Bayless: 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; He started and put up a dandy line with Jose Calderon out, but Bayless’ appeal is very limited when Calderon plays.

Julian Wright: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s doing just enough to be worth monitoring in deeper leagues.

Jared Dudley: 23 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s too inconsistent to be relied upon as a starter but is worth stashing if you need threes at the end of your bench.

Kurt Thomas: 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Crazy Eyes has been playing very well in the past couple weeks and deserves a look if you need some rebounds and blocks.

George Hill: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s playing through a thumb injury. Hill should pick up steam as the season wears on and is worth stashing if possible.

Chris Douglas-Roberts: 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; CDR is way too inconsistent to be useful in most leagues. Just keep an eye on him for now.

Injuries:

Josh Smith (knee): sat out Monday’s practice but expects to return for Tuesday’s workout

Joe Johnson (knee): ditto

Marvin Williams (back): cleared to participate in full-contact practice

Al Horford (ankle): practiced Monday

Marquis Daniels (personal): a family matter makes him questionable tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (hip): not expected to play in the next two games

Kendrick Perkins (knee): Feb. 4 is his targeted return date

Joakim Noah (thumb): aiming to return before the All-Star break

Peja Stojakovic (knee): won’t play tonight and maybe not Thursday either

Dwyane Wade (migraine): headache is gone and fully participated in Monday’s practice

Chris Bosh (ankle): not close to returning

Matt Bonner (knee): coach Gregg Popovich said the team is getting concerned about Bonner’s knee

Jose Calderon (illness): flu-like symptoms kept him out of last night’s game; check his status

Leandro Barbosa (hamstring): about a week away from being able to play

Eddie House (ankle): day-to-day

Chris Paul (ankle): monitor his status

For Tonight:

See if Dirk Nowitzki can find his shot again (he’s shooting 33 percent over his last three games) as the Mavs host Blake Griffin and the Clippers.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

