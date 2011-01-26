Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.26

Beast of the Night: Andray Blatche finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block last night against the Nuggets. He shot 57 percent (8-14) from the field and 100 percent (9-9) from the free-throw line. Blatche is inconsistent but has a high ceiling. If you’re looking for more steady production, try to move him after he gets on another hot streak.
Lines for Discussion:
Al Harrington: 7-12 FG (58%), 1-2 FG (50%), 6 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s had his moments this month but remains frustratingly unreliable. Like Blatche, owners should feel free to move Harrington once he gets rolling.
J.J. Hickson: 6-10 FG (60%), 0-2 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 17 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; This was a very solid line considering he only played 24:16 in a blowout loss to the Celtics. Hickson is another guy in the same vein as Blatche and Harrington. He’ll put up decent totals on any given week, but he’s the walking definition of a fantasy roller coaster.
Jason Terry: 11-22 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 threes, 28 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; His shooting touch has been cold for most of the month, so this game doesn’t signal a shift in value just yet. Let’s see if he can do this a couple more times before the end of the month.
Andrei Kirilenko: 3-10 FG (30%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He came off the bench again. AK-47’s minutes and, consequently, fantasy value are now capped with a lower ceiling, though there’s still a chance he’ll reclaim his starting job.
Deron Williams: 8-13 FG (62%), 0-1 FT (0%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Williams is having a mediocre month, by his standards. He’s struggling from the field, is rebounding less and is turning the ball over more often. That doesn’t change his elite status, but makes him a good buy-low guy.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ty Lawson: 17 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Lawson’s on a nice little roll right now, but as we all know, his fantasy potential is limited by his bench role.
Kendrick Perkins: 7 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast; He came back about 10 days early and played 17:10. Don’t expect too much from him yet, but Perkins is worth stashing if you have room to spare.
Joey Graham: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s doing just enough to warrant consideration, especially in deeper leagues.
Christian Eyenga: 15 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He should be on your radar if you’re in a deeper league, but that’s about it.
Randy Foye: 15 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He started last night and should remain a starter for the next few weeks, thanks to Eric Gordon‘s absence. Foye is worth a pickup.
Jose Juan Barea: 25 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 4 Ast; Barea is still only worth consideration in deep leagues.
Kwame Brown: 13 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Brown is worth consideration in deeper leagues.
Jason Thompson: 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s worth a look, but his inconsistency limits his appeal.
C.J. Miles: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; He started in place of Kirilenko and did well for himself. Miles is worth a pickup if you have dead weight to spare.
Injuries:
Andrew Bogut (illness): he revealed on Twitter that a scratch from another player will affect him for months; he’ll play through it but should be monitored
Eric Gordon (wrist): out 3-4 weeks
Marvin Williams (back): will return tonight
Al Horford (ankle): ditto
Danny Granger (ankle): day-to-day
Chris Bosh (ankle): could miss another 1-2 weeks
LaMarcus Aldridge (hip): MRI results were negative; monitor his status
Josh Howard (knee): hoping to return Monday
Paul Pierce (ankle): probable for Thursday, but worth keeping an eye on
Blake Griffin (elbow): X-rays were negative, questionable for tonight
Kenyon Martin (knee): out Wednesday
Stephen Curry (ankle): game-time decision tonight
For Tonight:
Chris Paul should have another nice outing against the Warriors. If Curry can’t go, Reggie Williams should have a nice night.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
@ Doc – any word on Hinrich? I need assists so I traded Big Baby for him. As long as he’s healthy, I think he’s a very efficient player, vs Davis who will be losing minutes to a healthy KG/Perk, to say nothing of Shaq and JO.
Hey Doc,
I am in need of assists and my only trade bait is Stephen Jackson. Which point guards do you I should target
Thanks
what’s up doc,
what do you think of this trade proposal. My KG + Derozan + J. Thompson for his Boozer + Calderon + Ilyasova. I know I have the edge but I’m pessimistic on both boozer and calderon’s health.
and lastly, what do you think of mo williams’ health? should I picked him up for let’s say, charlie V. or chuck hayes?
Blatche went hard. My guess is that Flip Saunders is eating his words right now
You think Hansborough has any shot at maintaining value through the end of the season? All things being equal, would you stick with Hans or go with Foye?
Thanks.
@dagwaller: No word yet. His MRI was delayed. For your sake, I hope it isn’t serious.
@JT: He hasn’t had a good month, so the upper bound might be guys like Andre Miller, Darren Collison, Raymond Felton or Devin Harris.
@oobhz: Yeah that’s a great deal for you, though your reservations are right. I’d do it. I’d keep Hayes, but would swap out CV for Mo if you’re desperate for his kind of stats. He’ll require patience though.
@nckdmss: He has a shot, but coach Jim O’Brien holds his fate, which is worrisome. I’d give the slight edge to Foye, but if you have Hansbrough right now, hold onto him and see how he fares this week.
bogut got scratched? what the hell? is it infected or what?
and gordon being out 3-4 weeks sucks…………..
should’ve paid more attention and picked up foye but i was slacking and someone beat me to it..
What are your thoughts on Marcus Thornton – think Monty will give him 25+minutes from here on out. The team is winning with him on the floor and he’s finishing games.
I would make a suggestion or two on guys mentioned above… but I don’t want to be accused of being a hijacker again haha.
Hey Doc,
I’m trying to sell Duncan before it’s too late.
Should I try to buy low on Bosh or Gordon since they’re out?
Which one should I try to go for?
thought’s on peja’s relevance? i have him stashed away but i’m debating whether or not he’s worth it.. it’s an 18 team league so the waiver is pretty scarce (our highest ranked non-injured player is anthony parker haha)
@jryu: He’ll be good for threes and some points when he plays. In a league that deep, yeah, hold onto him.
@doc i have a trade purposal ive been offered: I get Steph westbrook and Beasley and i give up Melo Granger and zach
@sean.dynastybball: Your input is welcome here.
@Ashmit: I wouldn’t lean on him too much, but he’s OK to roll with for now.
@turtleman: Either guy is a good buy-low target, though Gordon is more on TD’s level when healthy. It’s not the greatest thing to sell high and buy low at the same time, though.
@Hollywud15: I like that deal for you.
Doc
I just recently traded for Andrew Bynum. I’ve got an offer on the table for Bynum for Odom.
Should i bite?.. Who do you think wins?
@_CGB: I would say the Odom side wins, though it depends on the stats you need.
hey doc,
which low end center would you rather have: pryzbilla or perkins?
What’re your thoughts on Stuckey Doc?
Who do you like better for 3s the rest of the season Daniel Gibson or Carlos Delfino?
@BrickLayer: Perkins.
@Duck: Well, he hurt his shoulder last night. Other than that, he’s a decent player to have on your bench.
@Hoya Destroya: Gibson.