Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.5

Beast of the Night: Tyreke Evans put up 29 points, four rebounds, eight assists, five steals, two blocks and a three last night in a loss against the Hawks. He shot 58 percent (11-19) from the field, 67 percent (6-9) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. Evans totaled just 18 points in his previous two games and has had a forgettable season so far, thanks in part to foot and ankle injuries. His health remains shaky, so his owners should try to sell high after this performance.
Lines for Discussion:
Wilson Chandler: 13-19 FG (68%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Who doesn’t miss Danilo Gallinari? This guy. Chandler broke the 30-point mark for the first time this season and appears set to absolutely thrive with Gallo out of the lineup for the next couple weeks.
Tony Parker: 9-15 FG (60%), 8-11 FT (73%), 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Parker rolled into New York City and continued his solid season. He’s putting up dandy numbers, averaging career-high marks in assists (7.1) and steals (1.4) per game. Who needs Eva?
DeMar DeRozan: 7-14 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; DeRozan has really stepped up his game lately and has hit double figures in points in all his games since Dec. 11. He’s got the starting SG spot locked up and though he’s likely to hit another cold streak sooner or later, the kid from Compton is worth starting in many leagues right now.
Marcus Camby: 5-10 FG (50%), 10 Pts, 20 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO: Camby has grabbed 53 rebounds in his last three games. He’s on an absolute tear right now and though he’s a good sell-high candidate, he’ll get all the minutes he can handle in Portland the rest of the way.
Jamal Crawford: 10-17 FG (59%), 8-9 FT (89%), 3 threes, 31 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; His last three games have been solid, but the three games before them were stinkers. Crawford’s owners should consider selling high and trading him for someone who’s less volatile.
Al Horford: 4-14 FG (29%), 2-2 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s hit a rough patch in his last three games, which makes him a buy-low target.
DeMarcus Cousins: 11-22 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 three, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Cousins has been productive in his last four games. He’s still unreliable, but lines like these are a fresh breeze for his owners. He stands a decent shot at getting more consistent as the season wears on.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
DeJuan Blair: 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl; Blair continues to hold mildly appealing value in deeper leagues.
Taj Gibson: 16 Pts, 14 Reb; It wasn’t the most dynamic line, but Gibson appears to be finally getting over that concussion. He’ll be worth starting in most leagues until Joakim Noah returns.
Jerryd Bayless: 11 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 TO; He’s always worth a start when Jose Calderon sits.
James Harden: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; The bearded man has hit double digits in points in 12 straight games and should be owned in most leagues.
Tony Allen: 19 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He benefited from the absences of O.J. Mayo and Xavier Henry, and is worth a look in deeper leagues. Allen’s a good source of steals.
Omer Asik: 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Blk, 4 TO; He got extra burn thanks to a blowout victory for the Bulls, and should only be considered in deep leagues.
DeShawn Stevenson: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s suddenly putting up big offensive numbers, but don’t get too excited just yet â€“ see what happens to his minutes and stats when Dirk Nowitzki returns.
Jose Juan Barea: 10 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; If you missed out on the Shawn Marion sweepstakes, Barea is a dark horse to benefit from Caron Butler‘s season-ending knee injury. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.
Omri Casspi: 10 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; That’s his second-straight double-double, but it’s hard getting excited about anyone in Sacramento. Consider giving him a chance only if you’re in a deeper league.
Greg Monroe: 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; This line was nice, but it came in a blowout loss to the Lakers. He’s only worth consideration in deep leagues at the moment.
Injuries:
Kevin Garnett (calf): GM Danny Ainge said he expects KG back before the Celtics’ road trip that begins Jan. 27
Anderson Varejao (face): he’s expected to return tonight, and will wear a mask
Daniel Gibson (thigh): expects to play tonight
Caron Butler (knee): done for the season
Al Harrington (thumb): says he’ll play tonight
Andris Biedrins (ankle): fully took part in Tuesday’s practice, monitor his status
David Lee (back): ditto
Udonis Haslem (foot): targeting a return in late March
Jose Calderon (foot): day-to-day
Sonny Weems (back): could return Sunday at the earliest
Paul Millsap (hip): didn’t practice Tuesday, game-time decision tonight
Stephen Jackson (knee): day-to-day, check his status for tonight
O.J. Mayo (bronchitis): word is that he got into an altercation with Tony Allen over some debt issues and got a swollen face; monitor this situation
Nicolas Batum (ankle): questionable for tonight
For Tonight:
See if Stephen Curry can get back on track against the Hornets.
Enjoy the Spurs vs. Celtics matchup. Glen Davis will see plenty of minutes and could have a nice game.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hey Doc…i’m looking for long term value at my backup guard spot (I have the injury-prone tandem of JWall / Tyreke starting right now). I just recently dropped Rudy F for Toney in lieu of Gallo being hurt, but Douglas didn’t impress me much in their game where EVERYONE was scoring at will for the Knicks. Another couple options I’m looking at are Harden, Batum, Geo Hill, Cisco, JR, Barbosa, Sessions, ETurner, Boykins, Stevenson and TAllen. What you think? Thanks as always!
@Conrad: Harden and Hill are the best of that pack. They should definitely be picked up.
@Doc – Might seem like a dumb question, but would you trade Wall straight up for Curry? Wall is not without his issues, but Steph has missed more games and still is having problems with the injury.
@SJ: I would definitely prefer Curry.
Hey doc!
Thinking abt dropping someone for Brandon Jennings so I can stash him… Who should I let go?
JR smith, Linas Kleiza, or James Harden..?
Im in a deep league and I need blocks and rebounds. Who would you pick between Chris Andersen and Kenyon Martin ?
@Jinro: Probably Kleiza.
@top_gun: Andersen, but Martin should see his minutes steadily increase, so keep an eye on him.
Hey Doc,
Who do you think has the best upside between Anthony Morrow and Carlos Delfino. I have room to stash one of them on my bench.
Thanks,
Zippy
Morror is garbage. Can’t do anything but score and he doesn’t even do that consistently.
@ top_gun: thanks for the advice. I was leaning towards morrow cause he hits a lot of 3’s (I’m last in my league in three point shooting) and he was clocking in some major tick before going down with the injury. I agree that Delfino can prob produce in more categories (like rebounds and assists)
Hey doc happy new yr man
Wanted to get your thoughts on this trade…my granger, marc gasol nd diaw for his gay nd david lee?
Much appreciated as always
speaking of delfino, when the hell is he gonna come back? he’s killing me but i know someone will snatch him up if i drop him…
Good job recognising Reke havok. Dude had a monster night
@Truth,
i’d take the trade in a heartbeat… rudy gay is a top 5 player right now and you’re getting rid of 2 injury risks in granger and diaw… david lee has more upside than gasol if he ever asserts himself in the warriors system…
@ jryu: I’ve heard that Delfino has started doing some individual activities in practice, and could be back within the next couple of weeks.
@Zippy – I had Morrow on my team and even with minutes he’s had several games of less than 10 points and no other stats. Very frustrating.
Hey Doc, I’ve been thinking of picking up Ridnour. Lately, his production has dropped and his minutes are still around the same. I don’t think Flynn will be taking any minutes away from him. Should I still pick him up ?
hope u had a good holiday doc!
question-between these 3 who has the most potential-cj miles (with okur in and out of the line up his minutes are usually pretty steady) james harden or demar derozan? arent these guys basically the same type of player?
@topgun
Rumor is that the T-Wolves are looking to move Flynn. The guy should’ve taken his job back from Ridnour when he returned but apparently didn’t have enough to do that. Ridnour has been solid lately and should be owned in most leagues.
@SWAT
Harden is the best out of those three options if you are looking to record stats across various categories. DeRozan has been putting up points by thr truckload… but not much else. Miles is inconsistent because AK47 is inconsistent. CJ will get good numbers when Kirilenko is hurt (which seems to be happening a lot this season)
@Zippy: Can I say neither? Given Sasha Vujacic’s strong play and Avery Johnson, I’ll say Delfino, by a hair. As you allude to though, Morrow is good for threes.
@The truth: That sounds fine to me.
@jryu: He’s still at least a couple weeks away, it seems.
@top_gun: Sure, he’s a decent player and yes, it’s just a slump.
@SWAT: Much thanks — I did, and I hope you did, too. DeRozan and Harden are the best of those three, and at this point, Harden is the best.
i made a blockbuster trade last night. 12 team 8 cat league. i got cp3 and bosh and gave up dwight and reke. what do you think? it’s pending right now. the other owners are considering vetoing it. that’s rash dont you think?
also, i’m considering offering andre miller for shawn marion straight up. good offer?
@Nola: Good deal for you. If it’s a head-to-head league, it’s around the neighborhood of fair. It’s not a complete bomb if they do veto it though. I’d rather have Miller right now. Marion’s stock will take a hit when Dirk returns. But if you need “bigger-man” stats, go for it.
@Nola
Veto that all day…
CP3 is top teir player
Bosh is damn consistent
is much greater than
Dwight who is gonna be missing some time with those techs
Reke who has injury case written all over him this year
but hey if u pull it off BRAVO!
Doc, I have a problem.
Jeff Green has not been playing well.
Is he droppable? He’s gotten sub-par numbers for 7 games straight.
Is that enough?
It’s a points league.
FA’s include Ramon Sessions/Young/Hinrich/Udrih/Lowry/Ariza.
Sup Doc?
Welcome back to fantasyland! First of all I would just like to ask about the evolution of Demarcus Cousinz… Should I believe that he will sustain this type of production going forward? I was one of the few (I think) who took a gamble on him before he exploded for 4 games now,so I feel quite good about that. And also what do you think about D.j. Augustines recent resurgence? Is he a keeper? I dropped Charlie v and Aaron brooks (seems like a never-ending ankle problem this season for him) for Cousinzz and Augustine. What do yout think about the swap? Did I make a mistake on Brooks? I was thinking that Kyle Lowry is the one who will get the bulk of the minutes going forward.
Thanks as always
@Duck: He’s too good to drop. Of those guys, only Lowry is worth consideration — if Brooks is out for a long time again.
@The Mamba King: Much thanks. It’s good to be back. So long as Cousins has his head on straight, he’s relatively safe. Augustin is the real deal. Good swaps.