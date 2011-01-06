Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.6

Beast of the Night: Rajon Rondo was a monster last night, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists, six steals and a block in a big win over the Spurs. He shot 60 percent (6-10) from the floor, avoided shooting any free throws, and had five turnovers. There’s not much that needs to be said here.

Lines for Discussion:

Gilbert Arenas: 2-9 FG (22%), 6 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 1 TO; While it’s nice to see Arenas land on a contending team and embrace a bench role in Orlando, his fantasy value has gone south since the trade that sent him there. He should offer more consistent value down the stretch, but his fantasy appeal has become as sullen as his media-day headshot.

John Wall: 6-14 FG (43%), 5-8 FT (63%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 1 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; A 14:1 assist-to-turnover ratio was certainly a sight for his owners’ sore eyes after he racked up a combined 15 turnovers in his previous two games. Wall has been pretty solid since returning to the Wizards’ lineup but his health remains something of a question mark.

Jrue Holiday: 10-14 FG (71%), 6-9 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Since Dec. 26, Holiday has been playing like a boss. He hasn’t let down owners who were high on him coming into the season and should continue to improve his production the rest of the way.

Jose Calderon: 8-10 FG (80%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; The recent DNPs that mar his game log lately have been frustrating, but when he’s played, Calderon has been absolutely great. He’s not completely healthy yet, but so long as he’s ready to go, he should be a no-brainer starter for fantasy squads. As for Jerryd Bayless? He got a DNP-CD last night.

Antawn Jamison: 11-21 FG (52%), 5-7 FT (71%), 5 threes, 32 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This follows up his 35-point showing on Sunday. Jamison is playing very well lately and though his shaky knee makes him hard to trust, he should be starting in all leagues right now.

Glen Davis: 10-18 FG (56%), 3-5 FT (60%), 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; This was pretty one-dimensional, but Big Baby has had a great start to the new year so far. He’s a borderline utility player so long as Kevin Garnett is out.

Tyrus Thomas: 10-18 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was only his third double-double of the season, but it was a good line, especially in light of the fact that he was a game-time decision heading into last night. He’s still maddeningly inconsistent and Thomas’ owners just have to hope a trade frees him up for more minutes in Charlotte or somewhere else.

Kevin Love: 11-16 FG (69%), 10-11 FT (91%), 3 three, 35 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; Lines like these are becoming ho-hum from Love, which says loads about what he’s done this season.

Kevin Martin: 13-18 FG (72%), 13-15 FT (86%), 6 threes, 45 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; It was a good night to be a Kevin. After scoring just 23 points in his previous two stinkers, K-Mart exploded last night. With Aaron Brooks out for another spell, the only real threat to Martin’s fantasy value is his health. He hasn’t had a DNP yet, which is both good and bad news.

Blake Griffin: 8-18 FG (44%), 6-9 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 18 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; His streak of double-doubles, which began on Nov. 20, continues. Let’s get to the dunk contest already.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Corey Maggette: 21 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; He’s still Corey Maggette, but this was a nice blip on the radar. Use him only if you’re desperate.

J.J. Redick: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in more leagues than his the other J.J. in the league (Hickson), which is not the case right now.

Lou Williams: 26 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s wildly inconsistent but warrants consideration in deeper leagues.

Derrick Favors: 7 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started for the Nets last night and could have his time in the sun in that spot. Grab him if you’re in a deeper league and have room to spare on a speculative add.

Sasha Vujacic: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; Yes, he was annoying as hell as a Laker. Yes, he used to wear a cheerleader’s headband. Yes, he somehow brainwashed Maria Sharapova into dating him. Get over it. He’s playing well in New Jersey and deserves to be owned in way more leagues than he is right now.

Leandro Barbosa: 22 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s been solid in recent weeks and should be owned in most leagues by now.

Ramon Sessions: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 TO; Even with a healthy backcourt in Cleveland, Sessions is capable of putting up usable fantasy value on most nights. The good news is that Daniel Gibson could be set to miss some more games.

Kwame Brown: 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; So long as Nazr Mohammed is out, Brown is worth a look in deeper leagues.

DeAndre Jordan: 14 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Ast, 6 Blk, 1 TO; He’s inconsistent, but is a good source of rebounds and blocks when he’s got it going.

Jared Dudley: 21 Pts, 3 threes, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Dudley’s been solid lately and is great Vince Carter insurance. He should be owned in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Joakim Noah (thumb): he’s scheduled to get his cast removed next week, but is still far from returning

Anthony Parker (back): day-to-day

Aaron Brooks (ankle): hurt that bum ankle again, monitor his status

Anthony Tolliver (knee): could return Sunday

Mehmet Okur (back): will not travel with the Jazz for their two-game road trip

Paul Millsap (hip): day-to-day

Daniel Gibson (ankle): check his status

J.R. Smith (toe): day-to-day

Ty Lawson (knee): sprained his left knee last night, monitor his status

For Tonight:

See if Dirk Nowitzki can return tonight as the Mavs hosts the Thunder.

Chauncey Billups should get all the minutes he can handle tonight as the Nuggets visit the Kings.

