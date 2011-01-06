Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.6

Beast of the Night: Rajon Rondo was a monster last night, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists, six steals and a block in a big win over the Spurs. He shot 60 percent (6-10) from the floor, avoided shooting any free throws, and had five turnovers. There’s not much that needs to be said here.
Lines for Discussion:
Gilbert Arenas: 2-9 FG (22%), 6 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 1 TO; While it’s nice to see Arenas land on a contending team and embrace a bench role in Orlando, his fantasy value has gone south since the trade that sent him there. He should offer more consistent value down the stretch, but his fantasy appeal has become as sullen as his media-day headshot.
John Wall: 6-14 FG (43%), 5-8 FT (63%), 1 three, 18 Pts, 1 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; A 14:1 assist-to-turnover ratio was certainly a sight for his owners’ sore eyes after he racked up a combined 15 turnovers in his previous two games. Wall has been pretty solid since returning to the Wizards’ lineup but his health remains something of a question mark.
Jrue Holiday: 10-14 FG (71%), 6-9 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Since Dec. 26, Holiday has been playing like a boss. He hasn’t let down owners who were high on him coming into the season and should continue to improve his production the rest of the way.
Jose Calderon: 8-10 FG (80%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; The recent DNPs that mar his game log lately have been frustrating, but when he’s played, Calderon has been absolutely great. He’s not completely healthy yet, but so long as he’s ready to go, he should be a no-brainer starter for fantasy squads. As for Jerryd Bayless? He got a DNP-CD last night.
Antawn Jamison: 11-21 FG (52%), 5-7 FT (71%), 5 threes, 32 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This follows up his 35-point showing on Sunday. Jamison is playing very well lately and though his shaky knee makes him hard to trust, he should be starting in all leagues right now.
Glen Davis: 10-18 FG (56%), 3-5 FT (60%), 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; This was pretty one-dimensional, but Big Baby has had a great start to the new year so far. He’s a borderline utility player so long as Kevin Garnett is out.
Tyrus Thomas: 10-18 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was only his third double-double of the season, but it was a good line, especially in light of the fact that he was a game-time decision heading into last night. He’s still maddeningly inconsistent and Thomas’ owners just have to hope a trade frees him up for more minutes in Charlotte or somewhere else.
Kevin Love: 11-16 FG (69%), 10-11 FT (91%), 3 three, 35 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; Lines like these are becoming ho-hum from Love, which says loads about what he’s done this season.
Kevin Martin: 13-18 FG (72%), 13-15 FT (86%), 6 threes, 45 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; It was a good night to be a Kevin. After scoring just 23 points in his previous two stinkers, K-Mart exploded last night. With Aaron Brooks out for another spell, the only real threat to Martin’s fantasy value is his health. He hasn’t had a DNP yet, which is both good and bad news.
Blake Griffin: 8-18 FG (44%), 6-9 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 18 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; His streak of double-doubles, which began on Nov. 20, continues. Let’s get to the dunk contest already.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Corey Maggette: 21 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; He’s still Corey Maggette, but this was a nice blip on the radar. Use him only if you’re desperate.
J.J. Redick: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in more leagues than his the other J.J. in the league (Hickson), which is not the case right now.
Lou Williams: 26 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s wildly inconsistent but warrants consideration in deeper leagues.
Derrick Favors: 7 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started for the Nets last night and could have his time in the sun in that spot. Grab him if you’re in a deeper league and have room to spare on a speculative add.
Sasha Vujacic: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; Yes, he was annoying as hell as a Laker. Yes, he used to wear a cheerleader’s headband. Yes, he somehow brainwashed Maria Sharapova into dating him. Get over it. He’s playing well in New Jersey and deserves to be owned in way more leagues than he is right now.
Leandro Barbosa: 22 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s been solid in recent weeks and should be owned in most leagues by now.
Ramon Sessions: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 TO; Even with a healthy backcourt in Cleveland, Sessions is capable of putting up usable fantasy value on most nights. The good news is that Daniel Gibson could be set to miss some more games.
Kwame Brown: 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; So long as Nazr Mohammed is out, Brown is worth a look in deeper leagues.
DeAndre Jordan: 14 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Ast, 6 Blk, 1 TO; He’s inconsistent, but is a good source of rebounds and blocks when he’s got it going.
Jared Dudley: 21 Pts, 3 threes, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Dudley’s been solid lately and is great Vince Carter insurance. He should be owned in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Joakim Noah (thumb): he’s scheduled to get his cast removed next week, but is still far from returning
Anthony Parker (back): day-to-day
Aaron Brooks (ankle): hurt that bum ankle again, monitor his status
Anthony Tolliver (knee): could return Sunday
Mehmet Okur (back): will not travel with the Jazz for their two-game road trip
Paul Millsap (hip): day-to-day
Daniel Gibson (ankle): check his status
J.R. Smith (toe): day-to-day
Ty Lawson (knee): sprained his left knee last night, monitor his status
For Tonight:
See if Dirk Nowitzki can return tonight as the Mavs hosts the Thunder.
Chauncey Billups should get all the minutes he can handle tonight as the Nuggets visit the Kings.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Rank these F’s value in terms of CBS’ points (asts 2 pts / everything else 1 pt / TOs -1 pt) league: CV31, Fields, Humphries, DeAndre, Dudley, & Kleiza. Thanks, Doc!
hey doc-
wht do u think of aaron brooks? is he worth a roster spot rt now? lowry is really out playing him but im hoping its just because of his injuries
@Conrad: Dudley, Jordan, Humphries, Fields, CV, Kleiza.
@SWAT: He’s still worth a spot, so long as his owner has a lot of patience. Brooks will sit out a few days and he seems like he still seems a few healthy weeks away from getting his game back.
Hey Doc,
Andre Miller or Calderon?
Millers been very frustrating.
Thanks
Hello Doc,
I’m currently 9th place in my league due to injuries and missed games the last three weeks. I’m thinking about offering tyreke evans and either blatche or millsap for Dirk and either jamal crawford or baron davis. Will this trade help my team? This league does not include turnovers
My current team:
Tyreke evans
Kevin Durant
Paul Millsap
Andray Blatche
Darren Collison
Oj Mayo
Tyrus Thomas
Serge Ibaka
Carmelo Anthony
Kirk Hinrich
Beno Udrih
Jared Dudley
thanks
@Pugz: Calderon.
@kt: You’re right in thinking about unloading Evans, but you’re aiming a little high if you’re targeting Dirk. Dirk/Baron is the more feasible duo to get, and if you can it’ll definitely help you out.
Doc – If you could only have 3 of these players which 1 would you drop? Pietrus, Frye, Deandre Jordan & Marion. I kinda wanna drop Frye due to his reduced role….Thx
@Antouan: Yeah, Frye is the one to drop at this point.
Doc,
Im sure you’re familiar w/ this site but it helps with analyzing if a trade will help you. Anyone give it a try!
[basketballmonster.com]
hey doc.. taj gibson or marvin williams?
@Pugz: Yep, great tool to eyeball trades.
@oobhz: Taj.
@Doc,
what do you make of Gentry starting both lopez and gortat? and just to vent a bit… i sat gortat and frye last night since they were up against the lakers front line, and sure enough, they were productive… boo me…
@hakasan: It likely means Gortat is transitioning into the starting C spot. It’s bad news for Lopez, for sure. I don’t think there’s enough venting going on here — sorry to hear about your misfortune.
Doc,
I’m needing a major revamp on my team with so many struggling players. I’m looking for immediate help. What do you think about dropping these players for the available FA? I also have an extra spot to pick up someone (Gerald Wallace on IR), so I could get 4 of the FA if I dropped these 3 players.
My players to drop
Wesley Mathews, Anderson Varejao, Brandon Bass
FA (I can pick 4 if I drop those 3 above)
Antawn Jamison, Marcus Camby, Rashard Lewis, Darren Collison, James Harden, Nick Young
Who would you pick up? Thanks, I appreciate it Doc.
Oh, and should I drop Aaron Brooks for one of those players?
Hi Doc, I got a trade offer for my Carmelo Anthony, and Nick Young for his Dwayne Wade and Mikael Pietrus. Should I pull the trade? Thanks
hi doc, what would you take from these pairs?
Elton Brand and Monta Ellis
or
Deron Williams and Tyson Chandler?
Hey Doc,
Keeper league, and I’m dumping Mike Beasley, a great keeper, in a trade for two guys who have already been kept.
I have Rondo and Gay for Beasley and Perkins on the table, but he wants Ty Lawson to be kept for $13 dollars. I shouldn’t do that, right, considering how he’ll be a great keeper and starting PG by the deadline (with a teeny bit of luck)?
Also could twist for Westbrook and Gay. Think I might put Harden on the table instead of Lawson. I’m still winning by a mile, right? Who to choose, then, Westbrook, or Rondo?
Have a 400 point lead in points, but Gay would match Beasley’s production and Rondo would prob. come in for Jamal Crawford.
Also am fighting for FG% though, so Westbrook could kill, although he’s subbing for Jamal.
Let me know your thoughts.
@Jonez: Tough calls, but I’d swap out all three for Jamison, Camby and Lewis or Young. Try to stash Brooks.
@gsw hoops: That deal seems fine — you unload a bit of uncertainty in Melo and get the best player in D-Wade.
@follow thru: Brand/Ellis.
@Nick: Yeah, I’d try to hold onto Lawson. I’d take Westbrook.