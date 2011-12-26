Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.26

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony kicked off the 2011-12 NBA season in a big way, finishing Christmas Day with 37 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, a block and four threes. He shot 59 percent (10-17) from the floor, hit 87 percent (13-15) of his free throws and had five turnovers. ‘Melo clearly thrives in that Knicks offense and will prove himself worthy of a first-round pick this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Rajon Rondo: 11-19 FG (58%), 9-12 FT (75%), 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 13 Ast, 5 Stl, 5 TO; Rondo played aggressively, which was great to see. He also showed little hesitation when given the opportunity to shoot open jumpers and connected on most of them. While Paul Pierce‘s absence probably had a hand in his huge opening line, Rondo will have to do a little more of everything this season for the Celtics. His fantasy prospects are looking shiny.
Tyson Chandler: 1-2 FG (50%), 5-8 FT (63%), 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 Blk; Yes, the six blocks were nice, but just three rebounds against that Celtics frontline? Fantasy owners should still expect averages close to those he put up last season.
Amar’e Stoudemire: 8-11 FG (73%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a strong showing from Stoudemire â€“ except for the rebounding. Chandler’s presence in the middle will likely cut into Stoudemire’s opportunities for grabbing rebounds this season (though that wasn’t the case yesterday), but if STAT continues to hit threes, it will more than compensate for it.
Kobe Bryant: 11-23 FG (48%), 6-7 FT (86%), 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 8 TO; Surprise, surprise: Kobe played through an injury and put up a solid line. While the absence of a three and the load of turnovers puts a damper on how solid his line was, his owners have to be thankful that he even played through his right-wrist injury. He’ll continue to have holes in his stat lines as his wrist heals.
Ryan Anderson: 9-17 FG (53%), 1-1 FT (100%), 6 threes, 25 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Anderson was the lone bright spot for the Magic on Christmas, as his squad got handily beaten by the Thunder. He started and played 33:35, and is clearly in for big things this season. Kudos if you were able to draft him with a reasonable pick.
Russell Westbrook: 6-17 FG (35%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 three, 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 7 TO; This was a mixed bag. While it’s good to see him shoot a three and hit his only free-throw attempt, Westbrook reminded fantasy owners of his potential weaknesses with this game.
Kevin Durant: 11-19 FG (58%), 6-11 FT (55%), 2 threes, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; The free-throw shooting was abnormal, but the six assists were an encouraging sign. The thing that will distance Durant from LeBron James as the undisputed No. 1 fantasy pick will be his ability to rack up more than the 2.7 assists per game he’s averaged over his career.
DeAndre Jordan: 1-2 FG (50%), 4-12 FT (33%), 6 Pts, 5 Reb, 8 Blk, 2 TO; Jordan played 30:31 last night and did damage on the defensive end of the floor. It would be nice to see him grab more rebounds, but fantasy owners should remember that he’s still a raw talent who has a lot of room for improvement.
Stephen Curry: 2-12 FG (17%), 0-1 FT (0%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; He played through a bum ankle and it showed. Owners who spent a first-round pick or a boatload of auction dollars on Curry will have to be patient and hope he doesn’t aggravate that bothersome injury.
David Lee: 10-19 FG (53%), 1-2 FT (50%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Lee is set to handsomely reward his fantasy owners this season, barring any other freak infections in his elbow.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Brandon Bass: 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Bass flew off waiver wires yesterday, and for good reason. See if he’s still available in your league and feel free to swap out your worst player for him â€“ but remember that he won’t be playing against the Knicks every day.
Udonis Haslem: 9 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He got some extra run thanks to a blowout and Chris Bosh‘s foul trouble, but Haslem should be a solid low-end helper if you need depth at the PF spot.
Steve Blake: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He got nearly 25 minutes of burn last night and is probably in for a timeshare this season. It’d be nice to see another solid line or two in the coming week before jumping to conclusions about his fantasy prospects.
Josh McRoberts: 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He started and played more than 35 minutes yesterday, as Andrew Bynum serves his four-game suspension. McRoberts, who can fill the stat sheet when given enough minutes, will have marginal value until Bynum returns; after Bynum returns, he’ll be battling with the next guy for backup minutes.
Troy Murphy: 7 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Murphy showed no life last season, so it’s good to see that he still has something left in his body. He and McRoberts will be fighting for backup minutes once Bynum returns, so keep expectations in check.
Andris Biedrins: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Blk; He had a nearly “flawless” night, shooting 100 percent (5-5) from the floor and avoiding the free-throw line. It’s too early to get carried away with glowing expectations for Biedrins, but he’s worth a look if you need help at center.
Brandon Rush: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Rush could be the Warriors’ sixth man this season, which would make him deserving of a roster spot in most leagues. Keep an eye on how he fares as Curry returns to full health.
Injuries:
Iman Shumpert (knee): a sprained will put him out of commission for at least two weeks, probably longer
Reggie Evans (ankle): day-to-day
Jared Jeffries (calf): aggravated his calf injury and will miss 1-2 weeks
Mike Bibby (back): he was dressed but didn’t play yesterday; day-to-day
Marcus Camby (knee): practiced Saturday and is expected to start tonight
Paul Millsap (quad): practiced Saturday and should be ready to play Tuesday
Paul Pierce (heel): hoping to play Tuesday
Tyrus Thomas (ankle): didn’t practice Sunday and is doubtful tonight
Shawn Marion (finger): he fractured his left pinkie finger but will play through it
For Tonight:
See how many minutes Curry gets tonight, in the second game of a back-to-back set, as the Warriors host the Bulls.
The Hornets will have to rely on a small-name point guard, as Jarrett Jack serves his one-game suspension. Greivis Vasquez could be the guy to gamble on, if you’re in an incredibly deep league or if you enjoy these kinds of one-game plays.
hmmmm beast of the night carmelo anthony? need i say more?
@Doc,
I’m in a roto league with this lineup:
G:
Raymond Felton
Tyreke Evans
Rodney Stuckey
Kemba Walker
Beno Udrich
F:
Luol Deng
Rashard Lewis
C:
Al Jefferson
LaMarcus Aldridge
Channing Frye
Ryan Anderson
Amir Johnson
you recommended picking up some 3s and blks and get rid of some guards… who would you target?
a quick look on the free agent list has
Joel Anthony
Ekpe Udoh
Brendan Haywood
Ronny Turiaf
Larry Sanders
Spencer Hawes
Andris Biedrins
would you recommend swapping anyone on the lineup for one of these guys? Bierdrins looked pretty good against the clips!
Thanks!!
udrih and amir johnson are droppable from your team when compared to the rest of your lineup and the only guy from that free agent pool that looks to have life this season may be biedrins. haywood had a chance but he plays like a ghost most nights. andris biendrins looks to have a revitalized season. udrih may have a good season but he is your worst guard. amir may be a starter but he is your worst big. and biendrins may have a better season than amir.
@hakasan: I’d consider swapping out Udrih or Walker for Biedrins, but it’s not a must-make move right now, given the early stage of the season. I still don’t fully trust Biedrins’ health or ability to maintain such “clean” production. Your better bet would be to try for some trades.
Would you swap Hickson for Bass?
ooooo good one antouan…on one end you have a player in a log jam but clearly is the better basketball players statically in hickson, and on the other end of the spectrum you have bass whom is playing behind old players who you expect to be rested in a team with a depleted front court. go with your gut on that one. something tells me to make the move for hickson because bass will have nights of inconsistent play. but sheesh, bass playing behind jermaine and kg, he will get more opportunities to produce (given that doc will ease his vets) but with that said more opportunities to disappoint. final decision: TOSS UP.
Hey Doc,
Out of the three players below, who would you play tonight? If ya had to choose one
Gerald Henderson vs MIL
anthony Morrow vs WSH
Rashard Lewis vs NJ
Thanks
Zippy
all three guys figure to have good scoring outing as the players those guys would be matched up against don’t really have the greatest defensive makeup.
use henderson if you are set with threes because he figures to add some defensive statistics.
use morrow if you need a 3 point gunner. the signing of deshawn stevenson and marshon brooks will probalbly cut into his minutes especially if avery johnson wants to use stevenson in the 4th quarter as a stopper relegating morrow to the bench. morrow doesn’t provide much outside of scoring/3’s possibly even %s (3s/ft)
use lewis if you want decent scoring along with decent rebounding. he is also a good play because of his capability to give 3s/steals/blocks which is a fantasy goldmine.
i’ll let doc give the final word on that one though. you should have provided your roster because that would have given better indication on which player to go with.
henderson gives steals
morrow gives 3s
lewis gives boards
heres the rest of my roster. I play 9category roto league
thanks beiber newz
mike conley
joe johnson
josh smith
andray blatche
pau gasol
devin harris
ed davis
demar derozan
chris kaman
hey doc should I make this trade?
My: Dirk, Gerald Wallace, and Jarret Jack
for
His:Blake Griffin, Boris Diaw, Andre Iguodala
Help! thanks!
@Antouan: I’d give the edge to Bass.
@zippy: Sorry for the late reply — family time today. I would’ve said Henderson. I hope you made the right move.
@beiber newz: Thanks for the input!
should I make this trade?
My dirk, crash wallace, jarrett jack
For Blake Griffin, Iguodala, Diaw.
Help please!
excuse me, but how can you not have lebron’s line in there? 37pts, 10rbs, 6asts, 2stls, 2blks, 3to, 11-19fg, 15-19ft. Yet you have kobe in there with his 8to’s. Please explain that to me.