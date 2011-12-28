Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.28

Beast of the Night: Ray Allen was in beast mode last night, finishing with 28 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and six threes. He shot 67 percent (8-12) from the floor, 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. The dude stayed in good shape during the extended offseason and it’s shown in the first two games of the season. Through two games, Allen is averaging 39 minutes per outing, which isn’t sustainable. Expect his minutes (and production) to be capped soon.
Lines for Discussion:
Kevin Love: 6-18 FG (33%), 19-24 FT (79%), 31 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 TO; Not a perfect line by any means, but the 31/20 line is peachy keen. Love will have no problem returning first-round value this season.
Gerald Wallace: 8-11 FG (73%), 8-9 FT (89%), 1 three, 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Wallace is off to a blazing (sorry, had to) start this season and seems set to build on the strong season he had with Portland for 23 games in 2010-11.
Paul Millsap: 7-15 FG (47%), 4-6 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He came off the bench behind Derrick Favors, which is a bit alarming. That said, even if Favors holds the starting gig, Millsap will get enough run to produce usable fantasy lines, especially on nights when Favors struggles. Millsap’s owners shouldn’t panic.
DeMarcus Cousins: 7-18 FG (39%), 2-5 FT (40%), 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Cousins is promising, but his first two games are reminders of his weaknesses. Through those two outings, Cousins is shooting 41 percent from the field and 55 percent from the line, and he has zero assists and six turnovers.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Vladimir Radmanovic: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; He got extra run thanks to a blowout of the Nets, so there isn’t too much to get excited about here.
Jeff Teague: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He started, as expected, and finished with a decent line in just over 24 minutes of work. Scoop him up if you have room, as Teague remains a strong sleeper.
MarShon Brooks: 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; The kid’s got talent and should be monitored closely going forward.
Keyon Dooling: 18 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This won’t be the norm for Dooling. He’s best left in your league’s free-agent pool.
Norris Cole: 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Some fantasy owners will probably drop too much value to grab Cole, which is understandable. In normal-sized leagues, he’s worth a gamble if you have dead weight to spare, but is probably better to just keep an eye on from a distance for now.
Udonis Haslem: 4 Pts, 12 Reb; Through two games, Haslem is averaging 31:48 per game. He has value if you need rebounds on your bench, but that’s about all we can presume for now.
Jon Leuer: 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; With a depleted frontcourt, Leuer got 20:15 of run and did plenty with it. Keep an eye on him for now.
Derrick Favors: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; The line wasn’t great, but he started and is definitely worth stashing.
Enes Kanter: 5 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Blk; He got extra run last night, thanks to a blowout loss. Monitor Kanter’s production closely going forward.
Troy Murphy: 11 Reb, 4 Ast; Through three games, Murphy’s averaging 5.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 blocks. Not shabby, but keep an eye on how Andrew Bynum‘s nearing return affects his minutes (26:11 per game so far) and production.
Injuries:
Chris Wilcox (shoulder): left last night’s game early; day-to-day
Mickael Pietrus (knee): won’t see action until early January
Drew Gooden (suspension): served his one-game suspension last night
Wesley Matthews (hip): monitor his status
Maurice Evans (knee): had his knee drained Monday; day-to-day
Paul Pierce (heel): day-to-day
D.J. Augustin (ankle): aggravated his ankle injury Monday; day-to-day
Jeff Pendergraph (knee): about a week away from practice
Carlos Delfino (wrist): day-to-day
Luc Mbah a Moute (knee): day-to-day
Kendrick Perkins (wrist): should be fine, but monitor his status
J.J. Barea (hamstring): day-to-day
Mike Bibby (back): expected to play tonight
For Tonight:
Jarrett Jack makes his season debut after serving his one-game suspension. He should have his share of big lines this season.
Keep an eye on the Favors/Millsap situation, as the Jazz visit the Nuggets.
The Knicks visit the Warriors, which should lead to nice fantasy lines, despite Warriors coach Mark Jackson‘s emphasis on defense.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Points-based league (asts = 2pts). Thinking of dropping Big Baby and/or Brandon Knight…here’s the available Gs and Fs:
– JorCraw – G
– Dudley – G
– Dunleavy – G
– B. Gordon – G
– Henderson – G
– E. Davis – F
– Jerebko – F
– Landry – F
– Gee – G
Any of those look intriguing for a switch-out? Thanks, Doc!
No mention of DWade’s sick line from last night?
@Conrad: I’d give strong consideration to Dudley and Crawford.
@shourjo: Not much to discuss there — Wade being Wade.
Hoo do u think is gunna hav a better yr outta anthony morrow and paul george???got both of em lookin to drop 1 to maybe add emeka okafor or some1 else
@s.bucketz: Paul George.
Wht up fam? So doc do u think Kmart is gonna pout in htown all season long? He should break out sooner or later…right?
And someone dropped devin Harris for cole, I was gonna drop Blair or Casspi to pick up Harris from waivers. Wht do u think?
views on blake for rondo
or dwill and blake for rondo and dirk
Wdup doc?
Drop MikeBeaz for Ryan Anderson? In need of 3s and boards also concerned about beaz percentages. Should i take the risk? Thanks
@SWAT: K-Mart will find his groove sooner than later. Harris for Cole is a bit extreme. I’d swap out Blair for him.
@hollywud15: I like the Griffin side overall, but not by much. I’d rather take the Rondo/Dirk side of the second one.
@EL Guro: Yep, I’d take Anderson 10 out of 10 times.
Do you think Ramon Sessions, Jonas or Spencer Hawes are pickups?
in a 13 team league
And anyone have any opinions on this trade Derrick Rose and James Harden for Dwight and Tyreke
I drafted Devin Harris in the 8th round. Can you tell me why he sucks so much now?
or eric gordan for tyreke
i feel i got a good deal i traded harden and humphries for tony parker and tyreke
Thoughts on TWill? And does Mayo have any value this season?
what do u think about deron williams? do u think that with brook out his value increases or decreases?
@Aleks Kaludjerovic: Jerebko, Sessions and Hawes, in that order. I think the Rose/Harden for Howard/Evans deal is pretty even, assuming it’s in a H2H league. I’d personally rather have the Rose/Harden side. I’d also rather have Gordon than Evans.
@thrillah: If you’re asking why he sucks this season, it’s too early for those kinds of statements! His health is his biggest knock. When healthy, he’s a fine fantasy asset.
@ak spitta: Without knowing the type of scoring in your league, I’d actually rather have the Harden/Humphries side of that one.
@D Sternato: T-Will is appealing, but it’s too early to say for sure. He has to contend with Chase Budinger and K-Mart for minutes. If those guys get it going (which they should soon enough), Williams won’t be so appealing.
@hollywud15: Decreases. He’ll still be a solid asset who will return second-round value at worst, but his production is capped a bit lower with Lopez out.
Droppables – Butler/Hansbrough
FA – Andre Miller/Ramon Sessions/Spencer Hawes/Carl Landry
Who has the best long term value?
Thanks Doc!
Hey Doc,
I was wondering if I should give up wade and rondo for kyle lowry and lebron james?
Points – 1, REB/AST – 2, BLK/STL – 3 DD – 10
I was offered a trade. H2H points league, point distribution is shown in the post above.
I trade: (Projected Values)
Rajon Rondo (48)
Amare Stoudemire (58)
I receive:
Zach Randolph (53)
Al Horford (50)
Paul Pierce (42)
I would drop either Caron Butler or Hansbrough (maybe both, if you think I should choose one of the free agents too)
Doc, I dropped Chuck Hayes for Frye since he was a free agent in my league.
Did I make the right move? I’m expecting Frye to still produce his usual stats soon.
Carl Landry is still available.
Would appreciate your help!
@Duck: I like Miller, Landry and Sessions overall, in that approximate order. That deal is fine for you if you don’t have to push a good utility player down to your bench.
@abcd: That sounds like a good deal for you.
@Manila: That’s a good swap. Landry is nice, too. If you want the threes, stick with Frye for now.
hey Doc,
I play 9category roto (13 teams)
Are any of the players below worth a pick up. I’m thinking of dropping Anthony Morrow or Ed Davis
available on the wire:
BRANDON RUSH
ROBIN LOPEZ
LUKE RIDNOUR
GEORGE HILL
JODIE MEEKS
MO WILLIAMS
MIKE DUNLEAVY
CJ MILES
AL HARRINGTON
DANIEL GIBSON
Thanks for your time
Zippy
@zippy: I’d swap out either for B. Rush.