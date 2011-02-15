Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.15

Beast of the Night: Josh Smith gave his owners some love on Valentine’s Day with a line of 27 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one three-pointer. He shot 65 percent (11-17) from the floor, 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line and had five turnovers. Smith is averaging season-high marks in his shooting from the field, scoring, rebounding and steals so far in February. He’s also shooting free throws a lot better lately.
Lines for Discussion:
Manu Ginobili: 6-14 FG (43%), 8-8 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; After playing just 8:11 in his previous game, this was a sight for his owners’ sore eyes. Ginobili’s minutes and numbers are down in February, a trend that his owners should have foreseen.
D.J. Augustin: 3-7 FG (43%), 1 three, 7 Pts, 9 Ast; This wasn’t the greatest line ever, but it was actually the best Augustin’s had in a while. He was supposed to sit this game out and maybe miss the entire week with a wrist injury, so it was good to see him tough this one out. Augustin should turn things around after the All-Star break.
John Salmons: 5-13 FG (39%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl; This was a strong line from Salmons, who played 45:07 in a blowout victory. He’s been the mild disappointment many expected him to be and there’s little reason to think he can make any kind of huge comeback this season.
Luis Scola: 3-10 FG (30%), 4-4 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Scola’s last two games have been mediocre, but he remains a solid big man. Buy low if you can.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
George Hill: 13 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s going to pay nice returns for owners who are able to stash him.
Jordan Farmar: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl; He’s been decent lately and deserves a look if you need threes and assists.
Gerald Henderson: 18 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk; Henderson’s making enough noise to be worth consideration in deeper leagues.
Nazr Mohammed: 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent center to own when he gets 20+ minutes. Keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.
Mike Bibby: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Bibby’s last two games have been solid. He could be a nice short-term helper.
Carlos Delfino: 26 Pts, 7 threes, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He should be a good player to own so long as Corey Maggette is out.
Dante Cunningham: 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; He should be a consideration in deeper leagues and monitored in others.
Martell Webster: 17 Pts, 4 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; If his back can keep up, Webster will be a fine option to own if you need threes and points.
Courtney Lee: 22 Pts, 5 threes, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Lee has scored 22+ points in two of his last three games. He’s worth a pickup in deeper leagues, but expectations should be kept low.
Injuries:
Paul Pierce (foot): MRI came back negative; monitor his status
Monta Ellis (thumb): didn’t practice Monday; check his status
Ersan Ilyasova (eye): check his status
Amar’e Stoudemire (toe): didn’t practice Monday but should play Wednesday
Goran Dragic (toe): will play tonight
Ronnie Price (toe): game-time decision tonight
Raja Bell (calf): ditto
Andrei Kirilenko (ankle): out tonight
Carmelo Anthony (shoulder); left last night’s game in the fourth quarter; check his status
Danny Granger (neck): iced his neck in Monday’s practice but should be fine for tonight
For Tonight:
C.J. Miles should have a nice night as a starter as the Jazz visit the Suns.
O.J. Mayo should return to producing disappointing lines as he returns from his 10-game suspension tonight against the Sixers.
If he can stay out of foul trouble, expect Roy Hibbert to have a solid line against the Heat.
Do you think its worth picking up Austin Daye to fill the PF spot in a 14 team league? I’m thinking the Pistons gotta start developing him sooner than later. I have Tyler Hansborough to drop from my roster.
Thanks as always,
GSP
would u drop deandre jordan for george hill?
what’s your projection for demarcus cousins for the 2nd half? can he easily average 16+ points 9+ rebounds w/ close to 1 steal/block?
hey doc,
derozan for humpries, who wins in this trade? i’m thinking playoffs already, nj has more games. thanks doc
bullocks on delfino… i finally dropped him and he got picked up by the owner one standing ahead of me and now he’s producing!? good thing all star weekend is coming up and hopefully corey can rest enough to steal minutes back… muahahaha
watching this trade deadline situation closely… the lack of chatter either means everyone has given up due to all the hype or all the teams are finalizing on the numbers…
@GSP: Yeah, I’d take Daye in a league that deep, for sure.
@deandre: Yep, unless you really need his help with rebounds/blocks.
@jimmy: Maybe not “easily,” but those averages are well within range if he can be a good boy.
@oohbz: DD overall, but you’re right to eye the playoff schedule already. I’ll be posting a look at the final weeks of the season soon. You can get more for DD.
@hakasan: Yep, should be an interesting weekend.
Is it safe to drop Gilbert Arenas? I’ve been keeping a hold on him for trades but I don’t see him improving. At all.
hey,
I have Vince Carter and Gilbert Arenas rotting away on my team…do you think there is any hope for them at all? I was thinking if Phoenix makes a playoff push Carter might actually try…but i’m not sure if Arenas has anything going for him unless Nelson goes down…
Hey Doc,
I was offered Blake Superior + Gortat, for Z BO + AK47. Do you think that’s a good trade.
Thanks,
Zippy
Doc
Who is better long term, Dajuan Blair or George Hill?
Another question, although I know at the moment Jason Kidd is a better player, would it make sense for me to trade Kidd for Darren Collison right now? The trade deadline for my league is tomorrow and I’m looking ahead at the playoff schedule and Indiana has a stacked schedule, pretty much playing 4 games every week. I think the owner would accept a Kidd for Collison trade, would it be worth it just for the extended games per week?
@doc
who should I pick up for mo williams?
delfino, aaron brooks, rudy fernadez or josh howard
I need 2:
Beaubois / JR Smith / McRoberts?
@dagwaller: If there’s a decent replacement, don’t hesistate.
@BL: VC has more hope than Arenas at this point. Swap him out if there’s a strong waiver-wire option.
@Zippy: AK/Z-Bo offers the better overall value, but AK’s health woes are a downer. If you have the right squad (i.e., can handle Griffin’s poor FT%), that side could work. It’s a fair shake for both sides.
@Jonez: Blair, since his minutes are more secure. You can do better with Kidd as trade bait.
@chanchan14: Either Delfino or Howard.
@Boom Boom: Beaubois and McRoberts.
Yo Doc
I just traded Dwight for Horford.What do you think?
@RonnieFields: I like Horford better, so good going.