Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.2

Beast of the Night: Kevin Martin put up 30 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and four three-pointers in a loss to the Lakers. He shot 53 percent (8-15) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Martin has been inconsistent lately but remains great for points, threes and free-throw percentage. Despite playing fewer minutes this season, he’s averaging more points, threes made and rebounds than he did last season.
Lines for Discussion:
Nick Young: 9-18 FG (50%), 9-12 FT (75%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This snapped a three-game streak of cold shooting for Young, who continues to be one of the better waiver-wire pickups of the season. Inconsistency will always be in the cards for the young guard.
LaMarcus Aldridge: 16-23 FG (70%), 8-9 FT (89%), 40 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The 40 points were a career-high for Aldridge. After the game, Duncan said he would vote for Aldridge to be in the All-Star game. His fantasy owners probably agree.
Tyreke Evans: 6-13 FG (46%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Evans has looked solid lately and has racked up at least one three and one steal in six consecutive games now. If you’re still not sold on his health, sell high.
DeMarcus Cousins: 7-14 FG (50%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Cousins’ hot scoring streak continues, as he’s now amassed 72 points in his last three games. He appears to have found his groove in Sacramento and is close to being a no-brainer starter in most leagues at the moment.
Pau Gasol: 10-20 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Gasol played 46:54 in this one and started at center. If you haven’t connected the dots yet, that means Andrew Bynum sat out this game. We know the drill by now: When Bynum sits, Gasol soars.
Lamar Odom: 8-18 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; Odom also benefited from Bynum’s absence and put up a huge line as the Lakers’ starting power forward. He put up very solid averages even when he came off the bench and continues to have a great fantasy season.
Kobe Bryant: 13-25 FG (52%), 6-7 FT (86%), 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; After having a selfish fling over the weekend, Bryant went back to being a distributor, while also getting his.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jason Smith: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Smith started in place of the injured Emeka Okafor and put up a fantastic line. He deserves consideration in all leagues and is worth an automatic add in deeper ones.
DeJuan Blair: 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his second straight 14/12 line. Blair will continue to get good minutes down the stretch and is worth a look if you need rebounds and steals.
Samuel Dalembert: 4 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; He started in place of the injured Jason Thompson last night and put up a good line. Dalembert has looked alive again lately and is worth a pickup if you need some rebounds and blocks.
Injuries:
Andrew Bynum (knee): he plans to play Thursday, but coach Phil Jackson hinted that Bynum could miss a few more games; monitor his status
Jason Maxiell (back): doubtful for tonight
Jordan Hill (ankle): day-to-day
For Tonight:
See if Roy Hibbert can give us another good line in his second game under coach Frank Vogel as the Pacers visit the lowly Cavs.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Yo Doc, Who to start today Prince or Ak 47? I heard AK dealing with an ankle issue so I am not sure if he is fully healed
Doc,
I just traded Steph curry for Wilson Chandler n J Holiday. Do you think it was a good a move?
blair or dalembert or ibaka?
batum is on the wire in my league… is he worth a pick up? who would you drop??
kidd/mo will/boobie/delfino
jrich/turk/dirk/brand/horford/
frye/ibaka/d.howard
thanks!!
I’d drop Mo Williams in a heartbeat.
@JT: Yeah, I’d roll with Prince.
@RealOne: I’m not a fan of two-for-ones for the side that gets two. If you really, really needed depth in a deeper league, this is borderline OK. Otherwise, I think the other guy won.
@hakasan: I’d go with Blair or Dalembert — Dalembert if you need blocks. Batum is definitely worth a pickup. Mo or Boobie could be worth swapping out. Delfino might be, too, once Salmons returns, but keep him for now.
yooo doc good lookin out on all the updates…i wanted to get ur thoughts on this trade i just made: my jamal crawford, aaron brooks, and kyle lowry for his steph curry, danilo, and diaw? also now, because of this trade, i have monta and steph on my team..should I be lookin to move steph/danilo for less of injury risks (or should I run with these 2 with a good chance for strong 2nd halfs? Ur thoughts are much appreciated as always
Doc,
Any word on Boobies status for tonight’s game?
Hey Doc. I’d like you to give me one good reason (except for 3s) on why K-Mart is the beast of the night over Aldridge. Thanks
I was wondering that too. How is it possible K-Mart is the beast of the night when every other fantasy league site has Aldridge with the player of the night.
Hi Doc,
I’m in a league where injured guys get stashed well before they come back. Do you think its a good idea to start stashing Roddy Beaubois sometime this week? Do you think he’ll make an impact as a 2nd/3rd PG/SG on a fantasy team?
GSP
@thetruth: You got away with grand larceny there. Good job. I think it’s fine to run with them. Monta is the one that worries me more than those two. He’s playing heavy minutes again this season and his recent slump is cause for slight concern.
@RealOne: I read one report that says he’s not playing tonight, so prepare for that — but keep an eye on his status just in case.
@nizzio, @top_gun: I don’t have much to say — Either guy was deserving. My main point would be that points and rebounds are the two most common stats, but I won’t argue against LA last night.
@GSP: Unless you’re in a deep league and have very unappealing pieces to drop, I’d stay away from Beaubois. There’s no reason to expect much from him this season.
FYI: AK 47 is out tonight
hey doc, Gay for Granger
@Doc
who should i pick up for tomorrows games, magette or delfino vs. the Warriors
steph curry and beasly for melo and granger
@hollywud15: Tough call, but I’d go for Granger.
@chanchan14: I’d go with Delfino. The Curry/Beasley side wins.
@doc
Gay for Pierce?
@Jamaal: Pierce, though possible DNPs/fewer minutes could hurt his value during fantasy playoff periods.
@doctor
kobe and klove for lebron and dwight?
@JT: Maybe in a H2H league, if you’re going to have the right components around Howard. Otherwise, I’d rather have Love/Kobe.
Doc,
I dont know how you do it, im an avid fantasy baller but i cant seem to find injury updates on certain players like you can, max kudos to you on that one. And thanks for making fantasy basketball much more engaging and exciting for fans like us.
Now on to business, im struggling with injuries in my 16team h2h, i have joel pryzbilla and corey brewer as my weaker links. not much going on in the FA pool – reggie evans, beaubois, tyrus thomas, shawne williams, fisher. you think i should make a move?
Hey Doc,
Will AK-47 go back to his old self when Deron comes back? Should I sell high?
@??: Thanks for the kind words. I’m glad I can help in some small way. The real props go to the guys who actually dig up injury updates, etc. I’d wait a bit on Brewer, but swapping out Przybilla for either Evans or TT (if you can wait) might not be so shabby. It’s not a crime if you stay put though.
@kesaber: It might be tough to sell high on a guy who has an ankle injury, but yes, his value is maybe at the highest it’ll be all season. With Paul Millsap successfully gutting things out, and with Miles lighting things up, AK-47 doesn’t have much room to grow. Given his injury history, he seems to only have down to go. If you can’t sell him off, it’s not too bad — he’s still a valuable fantasy player when healthy.