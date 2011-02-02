Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.2

Beast of the Night: Kevin Martin put up 30 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and four three-pointers in a loss to the Lakers. He shot 53 percent (8-15) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Martin has been inconsistent lately but remains great for points, threes and free-throw percentage. Despite playing fewer minutes this season, he’s averaging more points, threes made and rebounds than he did last season.

Lines for Discussion:

Nick Young: 9-18 FG (50%), 9-12 FT (75%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This snapped a three-game streak of cold shooting for Young, who continues to be one of the better waiver-wire pickups of the season. Inconsistency will always be in the cards for the young guard.

LaMarcus Aldridge: 16-23 FG (70%), 8-9 FT (89%), 40 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The 40 points were a career-high for Aldridge. After the game, Duncan said he would vote for Aldridge to be in the All-Star game. His fantasy owners probably agree.

Tyreke Evans: 6-13 FG (46%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Evans has looked solid lately and has racked up at least one three and one steal in six consecutive games now. If you’re still not sold on his health, sell high.

DeMarcus Cousins: 7-14 FG (50%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Cousins’ hot scoring streak continues, as he’s now amassed 72 points in his last three games. He appears to have found his groove in Sacramento and is close to being a no-brainer starter in most leagues at the moment.

Pau Gasol: 10-20 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Gasol played 46:54 in this one and started at center. If you haven’t connected the dots yet, that means Andrew Bynum sat out this game. We know the drill by now: When Bynum sits, Gasol soars.

Lamar Odom: 8-18 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 20 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; Odom also benefited from Bynum’s absence and put up a huge line as the Lakers’ starting power forward. He put up very solid averages even when he came off the bench and continues to have a great fantasy season.

Kobe Bryant: 13-25 FG (52%), 6-7 FT (86%), 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; After having a selfish fling over the weekend, Bryant went back to being a distributor, while also getting his.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jason Smith: 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Smith started in place of the injured Emeka Okafor and put up a fantastic line. He deserves consideration in all leagues and is worth an automatic add in deeper ones.

DeJuan Blair: 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his second straight 14/12 line. Blair will continue to get good minutes down the stretch and is worth a look if you need rebounds and steals.

Samuel Dalembert: 4 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; He started in place of the injured Jason Thompson last night and put up a good line. Dalembert has looked alive again lately and is worth a pickup if you need some rebounds and blocks.

Injuries:

Andrew Bynum (knee): he plans to play Thursday, but coach Phil Jackson hinted that Bynum could miss a few more games; monitor his status

Jason Maxiell (back): doubtful for tonight

Jordan Hill (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Roy Hibbert can give us another good line in his second game under coach Frank Vogel as the Pacers visit the lowly Cavs.

