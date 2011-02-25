Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.25

Beast of the Night: LeBron James showed Chicago the talents he took elsewhere by posting 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. He shot 57 percent (12-21) from the field, 83 percent (5-6) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Despite what the real-life MVP race (and Chris Bosh) says, James was the best fantasy player for at least one night.
Lines for Discussion:
Luol Deng: 7-12 FG (58%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Deng deserves props for what he’s been doing this season. He not only held his own against James, but he’s holding his own in that healthy lineup. Lines like this won’t happen every night now that that frontcourt is back to full strength, but Deng remains a solid fantasy player.
Derrick Rose: 9-24 FG (38%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 TO; The shooting from the floor was terrible, but Rose is dispelling any concerns that he’d take a step back now that the starting lineup is healthy. He’ll remain a stud the rest of the way.
Wilson Chandler: 5-9 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; While it’s hard to glean too much from last night’s Nuggets game, given how evenly minutes were distributed between 10 players, Chandler stood out with this strong line. Chances are that he’ll be way more inconsistent than he was in New York, but maybe all isn’t lost for him and his owners just yet.
Raymond Felton: 2-8 FG (25%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 TO; Ditto to much of the comments for Chandler, though Felton has clearly lost a ton of value now that he’s coming off the bench. If you’re in a shallower league, he might eventually be droppable.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Mario Chalmers: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Chalmers is a decent pickup in deeper leagues at the moment and should be monitored in others.
Omer Asik: 11 Reb, 1 Blk; He’s not worth a sniff in any but the deepest leagues, but this was an interesting line.
Ronnie Brewer: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth consideration in deep leagues, but isn’t worth much in most others.
Delonte West: 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl; He’ll be leaned on more heavily now that Nate Robinson is out of town. Keep your eye on him.
Kenyon Martin: 18 Pts, 1 three, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Martin deserves a look if you’re in a deeper league, but given all the new pieces in Denver and his health concerns, it’s tough to get all that excited about this line.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): will start when he returns next week
Leon Powe (knee): waived by the Cavs; see where he lands
Kevin Martin (illness): missed Thursday’s shootaround but is expected to play tonight
Matt Barnes (knee): hopes to return Sunday, but coach Phil Jackson sounds more cautious
Marcus Camby (knee): could return tonight, but officially listed as “doubtful”
Francisco Garcia (calf): expected to miss another week or two
For Tonight:
Deron Williams should make his debut for the Nets as they face the Spurs.
The Nuggets debut their new lineup as they visit the Blazers.
Keep an eye peeled for players in new places.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DEN, GS, IND, MIN, NO, NY, PHO, SA, WAS
3 games: CHA, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NJ, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, TOR, UTA
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
It’s been a whirlwind last couple of days, so time to regroup. I am forced to start the terribleness that is Felton & Matthews (with Reke being injured), so who of these guys could rival Felton and/or Matthews for production in my H2H points league (all stats 1pt, asts = 2pts, TOs = -1pt): Budinger, G-Henderson, or Harden?
I’d be dropping Ty Thomas for these guys, but I have Odom/Hickson serving as my last forward spot and Cousins in my flex spot. What ya think, Doc?
@Conrad: All those guys are appealing now. I might give a razor-thin edge to Budinger or Henderson, since Harden will probably remain a sixth man. Go for it.
Hey Doc, I love your blog and I appreciate all the effort you put into answering questions!
I’m in a h2h, 12 team league:
My PF/C look like this: Okafor, B. Lopez, KG, B. Griffin, D. Blair, and R. Anderson.
Do you think it’d be a good idea to start shopping KG and maybe Griffin? I feel like KG’s minutes are going to take a hit and I feel like I can sell high with Griffin.
Also, I have both Manu and Felton on my team (and just dropped B. Davis). What do you think I should do with those 2 heading into these last few weeks?
Hey Doc,
Javale McGee or G. Henderson?
Also what do you think of Serge Ibaka? Is he someone I should target for a trade?
Who do you like better for the rest of the year Battier or Buddinger?
Is Vince Carter done? Or do you hold on to him in case we decides he wants to play?
@Paul: Thank you for the kind words — I’m glad I can help. I’d support selling off KG. The one wrinkle is that he’ll likely have to play steady minutes because of the Celtics’ lack of big men. But still, he’s a good guy to sell high on. Griffin should be fine going forward. Manu is another guy to sell high on, though it’s a bit late for that. Felton is a hold-and-see player at the moment.
@RealOne: Henderson overall. Ibaka is a decent target, so yes, go for him if you can get him at a reasonable price. He should get more minutes going forward.
@Can You Dig It Sucka!: Budinger.
is kenyon martin for reals? he’s been avgeraging like 8 boards 1.5blk 1.5 stl for the past month… is that likely to hold up?
it’s crazy seeing how everyone in my league is making moves right away while i’m still trying to figure out what’s up with all these trades… (someone just dropped broy for henderson… good move on his part… now i’m hoping there’s a week to monitor broy before someone scoops him up…)
are y’all doing a master post on all the implications of the trades now that the deadline has past?
@hakasan: I wouldn’t bank on K-Mart keeping this up for too long. His health is still a big concern, and once Gallo and Chandler get comfortable, things could get stuffy in that frontcourt. If you’re looking for a post on the trades that happened yesterday, here it is:
[dimemag.com]
after all these trades i an honestly say im screwed… what are your views on felton? and who are some good guards that i can possibly pick up
I have Rudy Gay in 2 leagues. From today, I read a report that said the Grizzlies have about 24 games left, and that Gay is scheduled to miss 12 and play in 12 (or some very similar set of #s). IF he returns at all!
Have you heard anything about his injury, and in general, would you recommend holding onto him? Especially with the emergence of Tony Allen and the arrival of Shane Battier.
I also own Serge Ibaka in 2 leagues. Obviously, with the trades for Mohammed and Perkins, his role is going to be lessened. Do you see him playing the vacant 4 spot? Or is he a must-drop as part of a 3 headed monster at C?
Thanks!
Hey Doc
Do you know if Gerald Wallace is playing tonight?
Thanks
@hollywud15: The best-case scenario for Felton is a timeshare. He’s lost a lot of value. Gerald Henderson, Chase Budinger, C.J. Miles, Peja, Anthony Parker, George Hill, Gary Neal, J.J. Barea and Randy Foye are among good pickups in normal-sized leagues.
@dagwaller: That’s probably an optimistic take on his status. If you’re in a strong spot for the playoffs, it can’t hurt to hold him. But if you’re struggling, you might want to swap him out if there’s a solid free agent available. Ibaka should be fine going forward. I expect him to start at PF. He’s not a must-drop by any means.
@Pugz: Not sure, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
ayy doc wuts poppin man..jus wanted ur thoughts on this trade:
my boom-d and manu for his joe johnson and conley
good lookin out as always
@the truth: I dig it for you. Good move.
Ey Doc now that I traded DRose for DWill based on your advice (it’s not your fault don’t worry ;) ) should I give up DWill for Nash? Nash looks like a machine now and im not sure about Deron in NJ
@Stunnaboy2k11: Tough call. They both have solid playoff schedules, so that’s not much of a differentiator. I’d keep D-Will for the time being — see how he fares in his first game or two, at least. And see how, if at all, Aaron Brooks affects Nash’s production. Stay steady for now.
Hey Doc.. Appreciate the reply on my first post. Wednesday turned out ok for my lineup after all.
Tonight i have CP3, Monta, Westbrook, D. Wright, Bargnani, L.O. and Bosh starting.
You think I’d be better off replacing any of those with E. Brand? who i have on the bench.
Thanks!
@Doc,
any word on the pistons situation? are they really gonna run 8 deep tonight?