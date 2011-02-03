Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.3

Beast of the Night: Kevin Durant posted 43 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal, a block and five three-pointers last night. He shot 74 percent (14-19) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Durant is really picking up steam lately and has been the top fantasy player during the last month or so. He’s making all his opponents look like fake tough guys.
Lines for Discussion:
Amir Johnson: 8-11 FG (73%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was one of Johnson’s best lines of the season. The return of Reggie Evans later this month poses a threat to his value, but owners who want to keep rolling with Johnson can’t be blamed. Just know that if there’s ever a time to sell high on the kid, it’s now.
Joe Johnson: 15-27 FG (71%), 2-3 FT (67%), 5 threes, 37 pts, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 TO; It was a good night to be a Johnson. This one continues to tear things apart and is doing a great job of making up for a sluggish start to the season and his missed time in December. Over the past month, Johnson has put up top-15 averages.
Jrue Holiday: 5-11 FG (46%), 1 three, 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 TO; This was his first career triple-double. Holiday’s value has wavered a bit lately, thanks to poor shooting and the use of Andre Iguodala for point forward duties.
Darren Collison: 9-17 FG (53%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; Collison has picked up steam in the past month or so and could be another beneficiary of the coaching change for the Pacers. If you’ve been looking to buy low on him, the window might be shut.
Dirk Nowitzki: 10-16 FG (63%), 7-7 FT (100%), 2 threes, 29 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Nowitzki appears to be back in his groove, which means the opportunity to buy low on him is gone. He should proceed to be a top-five fantasy player the rest of the way.
Danilo Gallinari: 7-14 FG (50%), 12-12 FT (10%), 1 three, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Dirk-lite had a fine game, too, and has scored 56 points in his last two games. Gallo also appears to be back on track, though inconsistency is always in the cards for him.
Ben Gordon: 8-18 FG (44%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk; Gordon has now started three straight games and has racked up 76 points and 13 threes during that stretch. Rodney Stuckey‘s eventual return could pop this bubble, so Gordon’s owners have two alternatives: 1) hold onto him and hope for a trade to open things up for him; 2) sell high.
Stephen Jackson: 14-26 FG (54%), 8-10 FT (80%), 3 threes, 39 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; The Captain’s 26 shots dwarfed the next highest number of attempts from any Bobcat (nine from Kwame Brown and nine from Gerald Henderson). Regardless, this was a nice line from Jackson, who has had his moment lately. It remains to be seen whether he and Gerald Wallace can truly click at the same time.
Boris Diaw: 0-3 FG (0%), 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Diaw was supposed to take advantage of the absence of Tyrus Thomas. He clearly isn’t.
Serge Ibaka: 3-5 FG (60%), 2-4 FT (50%), 8 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 6 Blk, 1 TO; His three games before this were terrible, so this was refreshing for Ibaka’s owners to see. His minutes and production are unreliable at best lately, but an injury to the Thunder’s starting frontcourt could shift things in his favor for the near future. At the very least, Ibaka’s shot-blocking makes him worth hanging onto in most leagues.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Ramon Sessions: 25 Pts, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Sessions will be a strong play whenever either Mo Williams or Daniel Gibson are out. Last night, both Williams and Gibson were out.
Paul George: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; George continues to put up decent numbers and should be on all fantasy radars. Pick him up if you’re in a deeper league.
Anthony Parker: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s not an automatic pickup, but Parker should be monitored.
Jose Juan Barea: 22 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; The little guy is always capable of putting up one or two big lines a week, but he’s too inconsistent to rely on in most leagues.
Toney Douglas: 22 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Ast, 3 Stl; Douglas continues to get consistent run but doesn’t always do much with those minutes. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.
Tracy McGrady: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; T-Mac’s value could be dented by Stuckey’s nearing return, but he remains a solid guy to own for the time being.
Greg Monroe: 10 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; If you need a big man, Monroe is definitely worth consideration.
Chuck Hayes: 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The same goes for Hayes.
Earl Watson: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; So long as Deron Williams is out, Watson is worth starting.
C.J. Miles: 18 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s really hot right now and is worth a start in most leagues.
Injuries:
Keyon Dooling (flu): day-to-day
Chris Paul (ankle): he returned to the game after spraining his ankle in the first quarter and says he’ll play on Saturday; monitor his status
Trevor Ariza (ankle): day-to-day
Jerryd Bayless (knee): sprained his right knee; check his status
Nenad Krstic (foot): day-to-day
Luke Ridnour (personal): check his status
Wesley Matthews (ankle): monitor his status
For Tonight:
Lamar Odom will likely start again in place of Andrew Bynum and should have another solid line as the Lakers host the Spurs.
If Andrew Bogut can’t go, Ersan Ilyasova should get plenty of run at center against the Warriors.
Im still holding on to Tyrus because the WW options are too slim in my league, but here’s the current available options: Batum, Ilyasova, Foye, P-George, CJM, Morrow, E-Turner, Weems, Mayo, CV31, Toney, MMiller, Battier, and MannyH.
Anyone worth the switch to compete with Cousins, Hickson, and Matthews for my flex / injury backups?
Thanks, Doc!
Hi Doc,
I’m loving the production that Amir is putting up these days. Hopefully, the Raptors can trade Reggie at the deadline so Amir (and Ed Davis) can keep rolling.
Well I’m still trying to deal Udrih and wanted your opinion. Would Ryan Anderson for Beno be a fair deal for me? If not, then what if I also give up Favors for CharlieV to even things out? Keep rolling out the Daily Diagnosis!
GSP
I traded Ibaka for hibbert. Did i mess up?
I just dropped Bibby to pick up Camby, good move?
who should finish the season strong doc, manny harris or kirk hinrich? who would you pick right now? thanks again..
eyy doc wuts goin on…jus wanted to get ur thoughts on this trade that jus got accepted: my luol deng, danilo, and tyson for his marc gasol, baron davis and paul pierce? I’m hopin I didn’t give up too much esp with the way my guys have been playin but I could use some more assists and I already get rbs and 3s for days and I figured its inevitable that one of my 3 that I gave up is gonna hurt their leg somehow?
@Conrad: Batum, Foye and George all look really appealing. I’d consider swapping TT out for either of those dudes.
@GSP: Udrih’s too cold and Anderson’s too hot for that deal, methinks. But if his needs are right, that might work. CV (when healthy) > Favors, so I’m not sure that would help either. Udrih for Anderson straight up is worth a shot, but it’s probably not going to get a bite.
@1-2: Nope. Hibbert has higher upside. Ibaka will be nice for however long Krstic is out, but when he comes off the bench his value is really limited.
@neoy: If you can afford to wait, sure.
@oobhz: I’m gonna say Kirk over the long haul, assuming the Cavs’ backcourt returns to full strength and stays healthy for at least most of the remaining season. But whenever Sessions, Williams or Gibson misses time, Harris. All that said, I’d roll with Harris for the time being and hope for continued DNPs for the rest of those guards.
@Doc,
what do you think are the injury timelines for DWill and MoWill? I just traded my DHoward for Rondo (punting total points) and looking to pick up on AST with both Kidd and Rondo… wondering if I should package Kidd and aim for DWill or Nash, or if I should drop MoWill and pick up blair to retain my big men stats?
another move i’ve been thinking about would be to package dirk and kidd to see if i get cp3+DWest (or another servicable big man)
what do you think?
my roster is currently:
kidd/mo will/boobie/delfino/rondo
brand/turk/dirk/horford/jrich
frye/ibaka/
@ Doc – what do you think of Larry Sanders? He was a good add for a couple weeks earlier this season, what about now with Bogut and Gooden ailing?
Hey Doc – your point about Amir Johnson makes me wanna trade him…who should I realistically target? I was thinking someone like Wes Matthews or Garnett…
@ricky buckets: I dig that deal. It’s pretty fair for both sides and, yes, you unload some DNP risk. Just be aware that you might want to sell high on PP down the line.
@hakasan: D-Will: uncertain, though my guess is that he misses next week. Mo: He’s set to resume on-court running as early as today. My guess is that he returns sometime next week at the earliest, and definitely before the All-Star break. All those options sound fine. I’d try my best to buy low on D-Will or Nash.
@dagwaller: He could see a small bump up in value (when he gets healthy), but it looks like Ersan Ilyasova and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute are the winners for now.
@Antouan: Matthews is probably a more likely option, but both guys are good targets. Other targets should include David West, Andray Blatche, Antawn Jamison and David Lee (if you really want to try and buy low).
Thanks Doc, I’ll keep monitoring mo for another week or so…
also, looking at the stats, i’m not sure why batum is such a higly ranked fantasy player?? can you explain his impact for me?? he’s on ww in my league right now but i can’t justify dropping anyone to pick him up…
Hey Doc, i was wondering what u think about ginobili for milsap
@hakasan: Much of Batum’s value is in the fact that he doesn’t hurt you anywhere — he shoots the ball well enough from the field and the line, he hits threes, he doesn’t turn the ball over much, and he does just enough in the other categories to help your team. He’s a very “friendly” player to own, especially in roto leagues.
@hollywud15: Manu side wins, though he’s a bigger risk to miss games, even though Millsap has two bad hands.
Can you choose the two better players to play tomorrow Doc?
Greg Monroe (vs NJ)
Ryan Anderson (vs Was)
Ramon Sessions (vs Memphis)
Randy Foye (vs Atl)
Mike Miller (vs Cha)?
And Doc, do I accept this trade?
I give Deng/SJax for Blatche/Calderon.
@Duck: Anderson and Foye, though if Wade is out, I’d go with Miller instead of Foye. And yeah, I’d do that deal — it’s pretty fair though.
Sup doc?
If You’re gonna choose 2 of these players to be on your team moving forward who would it be? Nic Batum, Channing Frye and Carlos Delfino…I’m having a hard time picking because they are all productive fantasy players. Thanks for the help.
@The Mamba King: You’re right, that’s tough. I’d go with Batum and Delfino.
I was leaning towards Frye and Delfino because of fryes’ blocks, and i think it’s a a good combo with delfinos’ steals.And all of them have pretty good numbers on 3’s. But yeah Delfino and Batum are also a pretty good combo for some stats. Pretty tough call here. Thanks for your opinion doc!
@The Mamba King: Sure. Whatever route you go, I don’t think you can really go wrong. I hope it works out for you.