Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.4

Beast of the Night: LeBron James ruined the Magic last night with 51 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, one block and three three-pointers made. He shot 68 percent (17-25) from the field, 82 percent (14-17) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. Maybe Dwight Howard‘s pre-game mockery of James sparked this outburst. Whatever the case, this was one of the most monstrous fantasy lines we’ve seen so far this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Monta Ellis: 10-25 FG (46%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Ellis has struggled with his shooting lately but was fine last night. He didn’t make the cut for the All-Star team and might have some extra motivation because of that.
Andrew Bynum: 4-7 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; It was good to see that he was able to come back after missing just one game, but the tune remains the same: sell high.
Tony Parker: 9-17 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s cooled off from his hot start to the season, as expected, and with the prospect of rest and a possible injury down the stretch, Parker’s owners need to consider selling high on the guy.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Mike Miller: 5 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Miller has now grabbed 11 rebounds in each of his last two games and has notched double-doubles in four of his last six. He’s worth an add in deeper leagues and is worth stashing in others.
Eddie House: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; If you need points and threes, give House a look.
Carlos Delfino: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; We’ll have to see what happens when John Salmons gets his legs back, but for now Delfino is a must-own player in most leagues.
Ersan Ilyasova: 23 pts, 1 three, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He started at center again and has proven to be effective there. So long as Andrew Bogut and Drew Gooden are out, Ilyasova is worth a look.
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute: 15 Pts, 19 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s also worth a look so long as Bogut and Gooden are out.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): day-to-day
Baron Davis (back): game-time decision tonight
Dwyane Wade (back): he expects to play Friday, but monitor his status
Andrew Bogut (knee): a bone bruise makes him day-to-day
For Tonight:
If Wade can’t go tonight, expect Miller to have another fine night.
For Next Week:
4 games: CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, NO, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, SA, TOR
3 games: BOS, CHI, HOU, MIA, NJ, NY, OKC, POR, UTA, WAS
2 games: ATL
I’m going have to say that the FSTBOTW (fantasy shit the bed of the week) has to be Ryan Anderson. Perhaps if SVG would pull the mustache away from in front of his eyes he’d be able to see that holding him back (two quick early fouls) until the 4th quarter isn’t a recipe for success.
yoooo doc whats goin on man?
how u feel about this trade u think im givin up too much?:
my: cp3, aaron brooks, chris bosh and danny granger
for his: d-rose, dj augustin, dirk, and deandre jordan??
Thanks as always!
Hey Doc, wanted to know what u think about this trade: I give ray felton and nick young, i get jamal crawford and dwyane wade
Yo Doc,
Any updates on AK47’s status for tonight’s game?
Also do you think I should pick up Ariza, he was recently dropped.
@sean.dynastybball: Let’s hope he has a nice bounce-back game tonight.
@thetruth: That’s about as even as they come for big deals. I’m fine with it so long as you take into account that: 1) Jordan could see a dent in his value once Kaman returns, 2) Brooks has only up to go. You do get rid of two injury risks (CP3, Granger) and one headache (Brooks), so I don’t have any qualms at all about this. Pull the trigger if you want to mix things up.
@chanchan14: That’s a pretty even deal. I’d take it if I were you, so long as you can be patient with Wade, who will likely be a bit off for a spell after his back injury last night.
@Who Dat: AK’s probably out tonight, but we’ll know for sure closer to game time. Ariza’s worth a look, but don’t drop anyone too valuable for him.
yea that makes sense i appreciate the opinion…as far as jordan goes tho I’ve been hearing that kaman is being shopped around and his injury isnt progressing like they thought it would…any truth to those rumors?
hey doc
wade and baron davis for gay and dj augustine
what do you think
@thetruth: Absolutely. If Kaman gets dealt, Jordan goes boom. And yeah, if he stays, Kaman won’t eat into Jordan’s minutes too much, but it just means that when Jordan hits foul trouble, Kaman will be there to be that team’s safety net at center. Kaman isn’t a huge threat at all — just someone who gives Jordan less room for error, so to speak.
@h0llywud: Pretty even deal there. I might rather have the Gay/Augustin side, for durability’s sake.
i hear ya there…good lookin out as always